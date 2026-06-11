36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:24 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The BMW 6 Series has long stood as a flagship grand touring platform, blending performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology in an elegant open-top package. By the mid‑2000s, the E64-generation represented the pinnacle of BMW’s V8-powered touring experience, pairing muscular naturally aspirated power with advanced driver-focused features and long-distance comfort.
Showing under 36,000 miles, this 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather upholstery with a black soft top. Power comes from a 4.8‑liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth, effortless performance.
This low-mileage 2007 BMW 650i is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Shows under 36,000 miles
Powered by a 4.8L (N62B48) V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather
Black convertible soft top
19″ Style 121 wheels
Factory Equipment
4.8‑liter V8 engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Atlantic Blue Metallic paint
Black soft-top convertible roof
Adaptive Xenon headlights
19″ Style 121 alloy wheels
Cream Beige leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Servicing & Documentation
Documented service includes, but is not limited to, the following (see Service Records attached for additional details):
2024:
Emissions system serviced and inspection performed
2023:
Oil and filter service performed
2020:
Front brake pads and rotors replaced
Oil and filter service performed
2019:
Radiator cooling fan replaced following overheating diagnosis
Engine oil, oil filter, air filter, and cabin filters replaced
Convertible top position sensor replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage (see video highlighting imperfections)
Paint imperfections on front fascia and a-pillars consistent with mileage
Scratch and paint chip on driver’s side mirror cap
Some blemishes in wheel finish
Some wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Service records
Additional Information
This 2007 BMW 650i was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.