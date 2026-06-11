Auction ended.

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i

Collectible Classics
Bid to $15,050 on 06/11/26
Result
36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i
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All photos (212)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:24 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAEK135X7CN83759
Mileage indicated35,550 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine4.8L (N62B48) V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

2007 BMW 650i Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2007 BMW 650i Test Drive
Play
2007 BMW 650i Cold Start
Play
2007 BMW 650i Top Operation
Play
2007 BMW 650i Functions
Play

Description

The BMW 6 Series has long stood as a flagship grand touring platform, blending performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology in an elegant open-top package. By the mid‑2000s, the E64-generation represented the pinnacle of BMW’s V8-powered touring experience, pairing muscular naturally aspirated power with advanced driver-focused features and long-distance comfort.

Showing under 36,000 miles, this 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather upholstery with a black soft top. Power comes from a 4.8‑liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth, effortless performance.

This low-mileage 2007 BMW 650i is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Shows under 36,000 miles

  • Powered by a 4.8L (N62B48) V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather

  • Black convertible soft top

  • 19″ Style 121 wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 4.8‑liter V8 engine

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Atlantic Blue Metallic paint

  • Black soft-top convertible roof

  • Adaptive Xenon headlights

  • 19″ Style 121 alloy wheels

  • Cream Beige leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

Documented service includes, but is not limited to, the following (see Service Records attached for additional details):

  • 2024:

    • Emissions system serviced and inspection performed

  • 2023:

    • Oil and filter service performed

  • 2020:

    • Front brake pads and rotors replaced

    • Oil and filter service performed

  • 2019:

    • Radiator cooling fan replaced following overheating diagnosis

    • Engine oil, oil filter, air filter, and cabin filters replaced

    • Convertible top position sensor replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage (see video highlighting imperfections)

  • Paint imperfections on front fascia and a-pillars consistent with mileage

  • Scratch and paint chip on driver’s side mirror cap

  • Some blemishes in wheel finish

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Service records

Additional Information

This 2007 BMW 650i was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2007 BMW 650i

Service Records: 2007 BMW 650i

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

36k-Mile 2007 BMW 650i

Last bid
grutledge01
grutledge01
$15,050
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:24 PM UTC
Bids17
Views3,595
Bids
grutledge01's avatar
grutledge01
Jun 11 at 7:22 PM
$15,050bid placed 
jmagnusle3's avatar
jmagnusle3
Jun 11 at 7:21 PM
$14,800bid placed 
JC_1958's avatar
JC_1958
Jun 11 at 7:19 PM
$14,550bid placed 
JWELLS's avatar
JWELLS
Jun 11 at 7:17 PM
$14,250bid placed 
grutledge01's avatar
grutledge01
Jun 11 at 7:17 PM
$14,000bid placed 

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