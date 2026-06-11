Description

The BMW 6 Series has long stood as a flagship grand touring platform, blending performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology in an elegant open-top package. By the mid‑2000s, the E64-generation represented the pinnacle of BMW’s V8-powered touring experience, pairing muscular naturally aspirated power with advanced driver-focused features and long-distance comfort.

Showing under 36,000 miles, this 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather upholstery with a black soft top. Power comes from a 4.8‑liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth, effortless performance.

This low-mileage 2007 BMW 650i is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Shows under 36,000 miles

Powered by a 4.8L (N62B48) V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Atlantic Blue Metallic over Cream Beige leather

Black convertible soft top

19″ Style 121 wheels

Factory Equipment

4.8‑liter V8 engine

6-speed automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Atlantic Blue Metallic paint

Black soft-top convertible roof

Adaptive Xenon headlights

19″ Style 121 alloy wheels

Cream Beige leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

Documented service includes, but is not limited to, the following (see Service Records attached for additional details):

2024: Emissions system serviced and inspection performed

2023: Oil and filter service performed

2020: Front brake pads and rotors replaced Oil and filter service performed

2019: Radiator cooling fan replaced following overheating diagnosis Engine oil, oil filter, air filter, and cabin filters replaced Convertible top position sensor replaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage (see video highlighting imperfections)

Paint imperfections on front fascia and a-pillars consistent with mileage

Scratch and paint chip on driver’s side mirror cap

Some blemishes in wheel finish

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

Owner’s manual and factory literature

Service records

Additional Information

This 2007 BMW 650i was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.