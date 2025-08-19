10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

1 day
$31,000
10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AB29816U782829
Mileage indicated9,650 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine3.4L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Cayman S arrived for 2006 as Porsche's mid-engine coupe counterpart to the Boxster, pairing a 3.4-liter flat-six with a genuinely rigid closed-roof structure that many enthusiasts consider the best-balanced chassis in the 987 lineup. Its combination of everyday usability and sharp, mid-engine dynamics quickly established it as a favorite among purists.

This Cayman S is finished in Black (LO41) and shows less than 10,000 miles from new. The car features heated sport seats trimmed in black leather, a CDR-24 stereo, a speed-activated rear spoiler, red-painted brake calipers, and fog lights. Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels featuring Porsche crest center caps and Falken tires have been fitted.

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Approximately 9,650 miles

  • Finished in black over black leather

  • 3.4L flat-six engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Speed-activated rear spoiler

  • Red-painted brake calipers

  • Fog lights

  • Porsche CDR-24 stereo

Highlights from the options code sticker located under the front hood include:

  • 342 — Heated seats

  • 375 — Sport seat, left

  • 376 — Sport seat, right

  • 403 — 19-inch 911 Carrera S wheels

  • 983 — Leather seats

Modifications

  • Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels with Porsche crest center caps

Servicing & Documentation

  • Falken tires with 2023 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This low-mileage 2006 Porsche Cayman S was recently acquired by Vantage Auto. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Montana, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Two keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

Current bid
TN_orbrp7
TN_orbrp7
$31,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids32
Views7,326

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