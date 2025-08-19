Description

The Cayman S arrived for 2006 as Porsche's mid-engine coupe counterpart to the Boxster, pairing a 3.4-liter flat-six with a genuinely rigid closed-roof structure that many enthusiasts consider the best-balanced chassis in the 987 lineup. Its combination of everyday usability and sharp, mid-engine dynamics quickly established it as a favorite among purists.

This Cayman S is finished in Black (LO41) and shows less than 10,000 miles from new. The car features heated sport seats trimmed in black leather, a CDR-24 stereo, a speed-activated rear spoiler, red-painted brake calipers, and fog lights. Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels featuring Porsche crest center caps and Falken tires have been fitted.

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Approximately 9,650 miles

Finished in black over black leather

3.4L flat-six engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Speed-activated rear spoiler

Red-painted brake calipers

Fog lights

Porsche CDR-24 stereo

Highlights from the options code sticker located under the front hood include:

342 — Heated seats

375 — Sport seat, left

376 — Sport seat, right

403 — 19-inch 911 Carrera S wheels

983 — Leather seats

Modifications

Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels with Porsche crest center caps

Servicing & Documentation

Falken tires with 2023 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This low-mileage 2006 Porsche Cayman S was recently acquired by Vantage Auto. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Montana, and New Jersey.

Included Items