10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Cayman S arrived for 2006 as Porsche's mid-engine coupe counterpart to the Boxster, pairing a 3.4-liter flat-six with a genuinely rigid closed-roof structure that many enthusiasts consider the best-balanced chassis in the 987 lineup. Its combination of everyday usability and sharp, mid-engine dynamics quickly established it as a favorite among purists.
This Cayman S is finished in Black (LO41) and shows less than 10,000 miles from new. The car features heated sport seats trimmed in black leather, a CDR-24 stereo, a speed-activated rear spoiler, red-painted brake calipers, and fog lights. Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels featuring Porsche crest center caps and Falken tires have been fitted.
This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Approximately 9,650 miles
Finished in black over black leather
3.4L flat-six engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Speed-activated rear spoiler
Red-painted brake calipers
Fog lights
Porsche CDR-24 stereo
Highlights from the options code sticker located under the front hood include:
342 — Heated seats
375 — Sport seat, left
376 — Sport seat, right
403 — 19-inch 911 Carrera S wheels
983 — Leather seats
Modifications
Aftermarket 19-inch black wheels with Porsche crest center caps
Servicing & Documentation
Falken tires with 2023 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various wear on upholstery
Ownership History
This low-mileage 2006 Porsche Cayman S was recently acquired by Vantage Auto. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Montana, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Two keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.