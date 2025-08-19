23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

7 days
$16,500
23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AB29846U781786
Mileage indicated23,000 Miles
LocationBozeman, Montana
Engine3.4L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSeal Grey Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed Walk Around
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23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed POV Acceleration
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Description

The 987-generation Cayman S arrived in 2006 as something of an embarrassment for Porsche's product planners — a mid-engine sports car so well-balanced and fundamentally right that it threatened to overshadow the 911 it was priced beneath.

The 3.4L flat-six, paired to a six-speed manual transaxle and tuned to 295 horsepower, gave the Cayman S a chassis dynamic that many drivers and journalists of the era considered cleaner and more exploitable than its rear-engine stablemate.

This example was purchased new in March 2006 at Rietzel Porsche in Norwell, Massachusetts, acquired by the seller in 2018, and now shows approximately 23,000 miles.

Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over a black leather interior, the car was factory equipped with the Sport Chrono Plus and Power Seat packages. Under current ownership, this 987.1 has been modified with 19-inch Avant Garde wheels, a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Porsche short shift kit, and more as described below.

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is offered with a window sticker, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, service records, manufacturer's literature, removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 3.4L flat-six engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Shows approximately 23,000 miles

  • Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over black leather interior

  • Sport Chrono Package Plus

  • 19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.4L flat-six engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Bi-Xenon headlamps

  • Automatic climate control

  • PCM with navigation (removed and included)

  • Bose audio system

  • Sport Chrono Package Plus

  • Power Seat Package

Modifications

The seller reports the following modifications:

  • Fabspeed exhaust system

  • Porsche short shift kit

  • L&N spin-on oil filter adapter

  • Performance oil sump baffle

  • 19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels

  • Stainless steel brake lines

  • Hawk Performance Ceramic brake pads

  • LED fog lights with radiator guards

  • Non-original taillights

  • Kenwood DNX 875S head unit with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay

  • Bose integration module

  • Paint Protection Film (PPF)

    • Front end

    • Mirrors

Servicing & Documentation

  • Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2022 date codes

  • Service records included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chip on front headlight surround (passenger side)

  • Scratch on fuel filler door

  • Heated seat function inoperative

Ownership History

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S was acquired by the seller in 2018 from the original owner via an online auction. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts and Montana with the last reporting captured in 2022.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Window sticker

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Service records

  • Removed stock parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

Current bid
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
$16,500
Seller
ChrisN_di4c
ChrisN_di4c
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids11
Views1,353
How it works
Bids
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jun 22 at 6:38 PM
$16,500bid placed 
Carbine123's avatar
Carbine123
Jun 22 at 6:29 PM
$15,000bid placed 
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jun 22 at 6:21 PM
$10,000bid placed 
TC_apa3md's avatar
TC_apa3md
Jun 22 at 6:15 PM
$9,000bid placed 
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jun 19 at 9:36 PM
$8,500bid placed 

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