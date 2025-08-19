23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The 987-generation Cayman S arrived in 2006 as something of an embarrassment for Porsche's product planners — a mid-engine sports car so well-balanced and fundamentally right that it threatened to overshadow the 911 it was priced beneath.
The 3.4L flat-six, paired to a six-speed manual transaxle and tuned to 295 horsepower, gave the Cayman S a chassis dynamic that many drivers and journalists of the era considered cleaner and more exploitable than its rear-engine stablemate.
This example was purchased new in March 2006 at Rietzel Porsche in Norwell, Massachusetts, acquired by the seller in 2018, and now shows approximately 23,000 miles.
Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over a black leather interior, the car was factory equipped with the Sport Chrono Plus and Power Seat packages. Under current ownership, this 987.1 has been modified with 19-inch Avant Garde wheels, a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Porsche short shift kit, and more as described below.
This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is offered with a window sticker, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, service records, manufacturer's literature, removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
3.4L flat-six engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Shows approximately 23,000 miles
Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over black leather interior
Sport Chrono Package Plus
19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.4L flat-six engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Bi-Xenon headlamps
Automatic climate control
PCM with navigation (removed and included)
Bose audio system
Sport Chrono Package Plus
Power Seat Package
Modifications
The seller reports the following modifications:
Fabspeed exhaust system
Porsche short shift kit
L&N spin-on oil filter adapter
Performance oil sump baffle
19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels
Stainless steel brake lines
Hawk Performance Ceramic brake pads
LED fog lights with radiator guards
Non-original taillights
Kenwood DNX 875S head unit with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay
Bose integration module
Paint Protection Film (PPF)
Front end
Mirrors
Servicing & Documentation
Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2022 date codes
Service records included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint chip on front headlight surround (passenger side)
Scratch on fuel filler door
Heated seat function inoperative
Ownership History
This 2006 Porsche Cayman S was acquired by the seller in 2018 from the original owner via an online auction. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts and Montana with the last reporting captured in 2022.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Window sticker
Porsche Certificate of Authenticity
Service records
Removed stock parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.