Description

The 987-generation Cayman S arrived in 2006 as something of an embarrassment for Porsche's product planners — a mid-engine sports car so well-balanced and fundamentally right that it threatened to overshadow the 911 it was priced beneath.

The 3.4L flat-six, paired to a six-speed manual transaxle and tuned to 295 horsepower, gave the Cayman S a chassis dynamic that many drivers and journalists of the era considered cleaner and more exploitable than its rear-engine stablemate.

This example was purchased new in March 2006 at Rietzel Porsche in Norwell, Massachusetts, acquired by the seller in 2018, and now shows approximately 23,000 miles.

Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over a black leather interior, the car was factory equipped with the Sport Chrono Plus and Power Seat packages. Under current ownership, this 987.1 has been modified with 19-inch Avant Garde wheels, a Fabspeed exhaust system, a Porsche short shift kit, and more as described below.

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is offered with a window sticker, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, service records, manufacturer's literature, removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

3.4L flat-six engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Shows approximately 23,000 miles

Finished in Seal Grey Metallic over black leather interior

Sport Chrono Package Plus

19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.4L flat-six engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Bi-Xenon headlamps

Automatic climate control

PCM with navigation (removed and included)

Bose audio system

Sport Chrono Package Plus

Power Seat Package

Modifications

The seller reports the following modifications:

Fabspeed exhaust system

Porsche short shift kit

L&N spin-on oil filter adapter

Performance oil sump baffle

19-inch Avant Garde M590 wheels

Stainless steel brake lines

Hawk Performance Ceramic brake pads

LED fog lights with radiator guards

Non-original taillights

Kenwood DNX 875S head unit with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay

Bose integration module

Paint Protection Film (PPF) Front end Mirrors



Servicing & Documentation

Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2022 date codes

Service records included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chip on front headlight surround (passenger side)

Scratch on fuel filler door

Heated seat function inoperative

Ownership History

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S was acquired by the seller in 2018 from the original owner via an online auction. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts and Montana with the last reporting captured in 2022.

Included Items