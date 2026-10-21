13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 2004, the reborn Pontiac GTO marked the return of one of Detroit's most storied muscle car nameplates. Based on Holden's rear-wheel-drive Monaro platform and assembled in Australia, the fourth and final generation GTO combined understated styling with Corvette-derived V8 power, four-wheel independent suspension, and everyday drivability. For 2005 and 2006, Pontiac equipped the GTO with GM's potent LS2 V8.
Showing approximately 12,850 miles, this 2006 Pontiac GTO is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Spice Red Metallic over an Anthracite Black leather interior, this GTO is equipped with a limited-slip differential, sport suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and more as outlined below. Modifications consist of lowered suspension and black aftermarket Drag wheels.
The seller acquired this GTO in 2025, and it reportedly received a replacement clutch master cylinder and clutch slave cylinder in March 2024.
This 2006 Pontiac GTO is now offered with takeoff stock wheels, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.
Highlights
Final year GTO showing approximately 12,850 miles
Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower
TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential
Finished in Spice Red Metallic over Anthracite Black leather
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Factory four-wheel independent sport suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Power-adjustable front seats
Modifications
Black aftermarket Drag wheels
Lowered suspension
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed in March 2024:
Clutch master cylinder replaced
Clutch slave cylinder replaced
Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage
Scuff on the lower passenger-side front bumper as shown in the gallery
Driver's lower seat bolster exhibits wear
Rear headrest stitching is separating
2013 date-coded tires should be replaced due to age
Ownership History
The seller acquired this GTO in 2025. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this GTO has been registered in Maine, Louisiana, and Illinois. From the seller: “This low-mileage GTO is in excellent condition. The previous owner fitted aftermarket wheels and tires, and the original factory wheels will accompany the sale. We look forward to passing the car along to its next owner.”
Included Items
Takeoff set of factory wheels
Gorilla Automotive Products wheel installation kit
Replacement windshield wipers
All-weather floor mats
Spare tire and jack
Two key fobs
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.