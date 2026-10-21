Auction ended.

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed

Sold after for on 10/21/26
Result
13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (103)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6G2VX12U26L508119
Mileage indicated12,850 Miles
LocationCarmi, Illinois
Engine6.0L LS2 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSpice Red Metallic
Interior colorAnthracite Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed—estimated rate $297/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

2006 Pontiac GTO Walk Around
Play
2006 Pontiac GTO Cold Start
Play
2006 Pontiac GTO Ride Along
Play

Description

Introduced for 2004, the reborn Pontiac GTO marked the return of one of Detroit's most storied muscle car nameplates. Based on Holden's rear-wheel-drive Monaro platform and assembled in Australia, the fourth and final generation GTO combined understated styling with Corvette-derived V8 power, four-wheel independent suspension, and everyday drivability. For 2005 and 2006, Pontiac equipped the GTO with GM's potent LS2 V8.

Showing approximately 12,850 miles, this 2006 Pontiac GTO is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Spice Red Metallic over an Anthracite Black leather interior, this GTO is equipped with a limited-slip differential, sport suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and more as outlined below. Modifications consist of lowered suspension and black aftermarket Drag wheels.

The seller acquired this GTO in 2025, and it reportedly received a replacement clutch master cylinder and clutch slave cylinder in March 2024.

This 2006 Pontiac GTO is now offered with takeoff stock wheels, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

  • Final year GTO showing approximately 12,850 miles

  • Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower

  • TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Spice Red Metallic over Anthracite Black leather

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Factory four-wheel independent sport suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Power-adjustable front seats

Modifications

  • Black aftermarket Drag wheels

  • Lowered suspension

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed in March 2024:

  • Clutch master cylinder replaced

  • Clutch slave cylinder replaced

  • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

  • Scuff on the lower passenger-side front bumper as shown in the gallery

  • Driver's lower seat bolster exhibits wear

  • Rear headrest stitching is separating

  • 2013 date-coded tires should be replaced due to age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this GTO in 2025. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this GTO has been registered in Maine, Louisiana, and Illinois. From the seller: “This low-mileage GTO is in excellent condition. The previous owner fitted aftermarket wheels and tires, and the original factory wheels will accompany the sale. We look forward to passing the car along to its next owner.”

Included Items

  • Takeoff set of factory wheels

  • Gorilla Automotive Products wheel installation kit

  • Replacement windshield wipers

  • All-weather floor mats

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Two key fobs

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2006 Pontiac GTO

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed

Sold after for
$24,343
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids29
Views9,350

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 6:20 PM
$23,000bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 6:20 PM
$22,750bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 6:20 PM
$22,500bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 6:20 PM
$22,250bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 6:19 PM
$22,000bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 6:18 PM
$21,750bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 6:18 PM
$21,500bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 6:10 PM
$21,250bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 6:09 PM
$21,000bid placed 
jltjdt's avatar
jltjdt
Oct 21 at 5:55 PM
$20,750bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 4:38 PM
$20,500bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 4:35 PM
$20,250bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 21 at 4:07 PM
$18,500bid placed 
lzbuys123's avatar
lzbuys123
Oct 21 at 4:03 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 20 at 7:31 PM
$13,500bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 20 at 7:29 PM
$12,250bid placed 
JW_gbrt7v's avatar
JW_gbrt7v
Oct 20 at 12:43 AM
$11,500bid placed 
nP_hnt5at's avatar
nP_hnt5at
Oct 17 at 9:03 AM
$10,750bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 13 at 6:04 AM
$10,500bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 13 at 2:53 AM
$10,250bid placed 
nr_ck5wst's avatar
nr_ck5wst
Oct 13 at 1:55 AM
$10,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 12 at 3:53 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Canuck3's avatar
Canuck3
Oct 12 at 3:01 PM
$6,750bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 12 at 4:43 AM
$6,500bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 12 at 2:47 AM
$6,250bid placed 
EricHolt_lkzk's avatar
EricHolt_lkzk
Oct 12 at 12:04 AM
$6,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 10 at 6:57 AM
$5,250bid placed 
Carguy57's avatar
Carguy57
Oct 7 at 7:30 PM
$5,000bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Oct 7 at 2:57 AM
$2,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026