Description

Introduced for 2004, the reborn Pontiac GTO marked the return of one of Detroit's most storied muscle car nameplates. Based on Holden's rear-wheel-drive Monaro platform and assembled in Australia, the fourth and final generation GTO combined understated styling with Corvette-derived V8 power, four-wheel independent suspension, and everyday drivability. For 2005 and 2006, Pontiac equipped the GTO with GM's potent LS2 V8.

Showing approximately 12,850 miles, this 2006 Pontiac GTO is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Spice Red Metallic over an Anthracite Black leather interior, this GTO is equipped with a limited-slip differential, sport suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and more as outlined below. Modifications consist of lowered suspension and black aftermarket Drag wheels.

The seller acquired this GTO in 2025, and it reportedly received a replacement clutch master cylinder and clutch slave cylinder in March 2024.

This 2006 Pontiac GTO is now offered with takeoff stock wheels, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

Final year GTO showing approximately 12,850 miles

Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower

TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

Finished in Spice Red Metallic over Anthracite Black leather

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Factory four-wheel independent sport suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Power-adjustable front seats

Modifications

Black aftermarket Drag wheels

Lowered suspension

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed in March 2024:

Clutch master cylinder replaced

Clutch slave cylinder replaced

Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

Scuff on the lower passenger-side front bumper as shown in the gallery

Driver's lower seat bolster exhibits wear

Rear headrest stitching is separating

2013 date-coded tires should be replaced due to age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this GTO in 2025. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this GTO has been registered in Maine, Louisiana, and Illinois. From the seller: “This low-mileage GTO is in excellent condition. The previous owner fitted aftermarket wheels and tires, and the original factory wheels will accompany the sale. We look forward to passing the car along to its next owner.”

Included Items