2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600

1 day
$15,423
2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK76F16F114973
Mileage indicated76,900 Miles
LocationGrand Forks, North Dakota
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 5.5-Liter V12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

2006 Mercedes Benz SL600 - Cold & Hot Start
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2006 Mercedes Benz SL600 - Convertible Operation
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2006 Mercedes Benz SL600 - Driving
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Description

The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL600 was the pinnacle of early-2000s grand touring, combining advanced engineering with unmistakable luxury and immense power from its twin-turbocharged V12. With its retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and refined interior, the SL600 delivers both high-speed capability and everyday comfort, solidifying its place as one of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship roadsters of the era.

Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather, this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 was first delivered to Fletcher-Jones Mercedes-Benz in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was acquired by its current owner in North Dakota in 2023.

The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Factory equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, bi-xenon headlights, Parktronic parking sensors, and COMAND infotainment with navigation. The car rides on 20″ aftermarket wheels wearing tires installed under current ownership.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Dakota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V12

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather

  • Power-folding hardtop with panoramic glass roof

  • 20″ aftermarket wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 220 – Parktronic system (PTS)

  • 232 – Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency

  • 284 – Selector lever, wood

  • 289 – Leather steering wheel with trim insert

  • 401 – Front seat climate control

  • 404 – Multi-contour seat, front left

  • 405 – Multi-contour seat, front right

  • 415 – Glass roof (roadster)

  • 423 – 5-speed automatic transmission

  • 428 – Steering wheel gearshift buttons/shift paddle painted

  • 470 – Semi-active roll stabilisation (semi ARS)

  • 487 – ABC suspension (Active Body Control)

  • 500A – Exclusive leather trim

  • 536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system

  • 581 – Automatic climate control

  • 614 – Bi-xenon headlamps for right-hand traffic

  • 731 – Trim pieces - wood burred walnut veneer

  • 772 – AMG styling package - front spoiler, side skirt

  • 810 – Premium sound system

  • 819 – CD changer

  • 889 – Keyless-Go

  • GA – Automatic transmission

  • M275 – V12 gasoline engine M275 bi-turbo

  • U12 – Floor mats - velour

  • Y84 – Designo pebble Alcantara folding headliner

Modifications

  • 20″ aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed during their ownership:

  • Sensotronic brake pressure reservoir replaced

  • Pneumatic trunk closure replaced

  • Battery control module replaced

  • Servotronic brake fluid serviced

  • Tires replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2006: Minor damage

      • Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle

      • Damage to right rear

      • Airbags did not deploy

  • Damage to central brake light cover (does not affect operation)

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Massage and lumbar air system inoperable

  • Crazing on panels adjacent to rear window

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates early ownership in Nevada and subsequent registration in North Dakota. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2022 and it is now offered with a clean North Dakota title.

Included Items

  • Factory literature

  • Spare wheel

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600

Current bid
Steve423
Steve423
$15,423
Seller
WB_rnwtxz
WB_rnwtxz
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,432
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Steve423
Jun 17 at 1:12 PM
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Jun 15 at 1:28 PM
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Jun 13 at 9:43 PM
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Jun 13 at 8:27 PM
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Jun 13 at 7:38 PM
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