2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL600 was the pinnacle of early-2000s grand touring, combining advanced engineering with unmistakable luxury and immense power from its twin-turbocharged V12. With its retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and refined interior, the SL600 delivers both high-speed capability and everyday comfort, solidifying its place as one of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship roadsters of the era.
Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather, this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 was first delivered to Fletcher-Jones Mercedes-Benz in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was acquired by its current owner in North Dakota in 2023.
The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Factory equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, bi-xenon headlights, Parktronic parking sensors, and COMAND infotainment with navigation. The car rides on 20″ aftermarket wheels wearing tires installed under current ownership.
This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Dakota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V12
5-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather
Power-folding hardtop with panoramic glass roof
20″ aftermarket wheels
Factory Equipment
220 – Parktronic system (PTS)
232 – Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency
284 – Selector lever, wood
289 – Leather steering wheel with trim insert
401 – Front seat climate control
404 – Multi-contour seat, front left
405 – Multi-contour seat, front right
415 – Glass roof (roadster)
423 – 5-speed automatic transmission
428 – Steering wheel gearshift buttons/shift paddle painted
470 – Semi-active roll stabilisation (semi ARS)
487 – ABC suspension (Active Body Control)
500A – Exclusive leather trim
536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system
581 – Automatic climate control
614 – Bi-xenon headlamps for right-hand traffic
731 – Trim pieces - wood burred walnut veneer
772 – AMG styling package - front spoiler, side skirt
810 – Premium sound system
819 – CD changer
889 – Keyless-Go
GA – Automatic transmission
M275 – V12 gasoline engine M275 bi-turbo
U12 – Floor mats - velour
Y84 – Designo pebble Alcantara folding headliner
Modifications
20″ aftermarket wheels
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work was performed during their ownership:
Sensotronic brake pressure reservoir replaced
Pneumatic trunk closure replaced
Battery control module replaced
Servotronic brake fluid serviced
Tires replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2006: Minor damage
Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle
Damage to right rear
Airbags did not deploy
Damage to central brake light cover (does not affect operation)
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Massage and lumbar air system inoperable
Crazing on panels adjacent to rear window
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates early ownership in Nevada and subsequent registration in North Dakota. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2022 and it is now offered with a clean North Dakota title.
Included Items
Factory literature
Spare wheel
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.