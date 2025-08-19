Description

The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL600 was the pinnacle of early-2000s grand touring, combining advanced engineering with unmistakable luxury and immense power from its twin-turbocharged V12. With its retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and refined interior, the SL600 delivers both high-speed capability and everyday comfort, solidifying its place as one of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship roadsters of the era.

Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather, this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 was first delivered to Fletcher-Jones Mercedes-Benz in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was acquired by its current owner in North Dakota in 2023.

The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Factory equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, bi-xenon headlights, Parktronic parking sensors, and COMAND infotainment with navigation. The car rides on 20″ aftermarket wheels wearing tires installed under current ownership.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL600 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Dakota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V12

5-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Cubanite Silver Metallic over Exclusive Beige leather

Power-folding hardtop with panoramic glass roof

20″ aftermarket wheels

Factory Equipment

220 – Parktronic system (PTS)

232 – Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency

284 – Selector lever, wood

289 – Leather steering wheel with trim insert

401 – Front seat climate control

404 – Multi-contour seat, front left

405 – Multi-contour seat, front right

415 – Glass roof (roadster)

423 – 5-speed automatic transmission

428 – Steering wheel gearshift buttons/shift paddle painted

470 – Semi-active roll stabilisation (semi ARS)

487 – ABC suspension (Active Body Control)

500A – Exclusive leather trim

536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system

581 – Automatic climate control

614 – Bi-xenon headlamps for right-hand traffic

731 – Trim pieces - wood burred walnut veneer

772 – AMG styling package - front spoiler, side skirt

810 – Premium sound system

819 – CD changer

889 – Keyless-Go

GA – Automatic transmission

M275 – V12 gasoline engine M275 bi-turbo

U12 – Floor mats - velour

Y84 – Designo pebble Alcantara folding headliner

Modifications

20″ aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed during their ownership:

Sensotronic brake pressure reservoir replaced

Pneumatic trunk closure replaced

Battery control module replaced

Servotronic brake fluid serviced

Tires replaced

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2006: Minor damage Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle Damage to right rear Airbags did not deploy

Damage to central brake light cover (does not affect operation)

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Massage and lumbar air system inoperable

Crazing on panels adjacent to rear window

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates early ownership in Nevada and subsequent registration in North Dakota. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2022 and it is now offered with a clean North Dakota title.

Included Items