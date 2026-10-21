Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 2006, the Mercedes-Benz CLK350 represented the evolution of the second-generation CLK-Class, replacing the previous CLK320 and bringing increased performance through a new 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 268 horsepower. Paired with Mercedes-Benz's advanced seven-speed automatic transmission, the CLK350 delivered a blend of smooth luxury, responsive handling, and grand touring comfort.

It was offered as both a two-door Coupe and a Cabriolet Convertible and shared many of its engineering foundations with the contemporary E-Class. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with memory, and an array of advanced safety systems.

This CLK350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead in Georgia and is finished in Pewter paint over Stone interior with Stone leather upholstery and burl walnut wood trim. Features include 17” alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, four-wheel independent suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 10-way power front seats with lumbar support, and power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, locks, and mirrors.

In addition, the original owner of the car selected the optional Premium Package, which came with a surround-sound audio system, removable 6-disc CD changer, auto-dimming mirrors, and a power-operated glass sunroof.

The car is reported to have stayed with its original owner until earlier in 2026.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manufacturer's literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Finished in Pewter paint

Stone interior with Stone premium leather upholstery

Burl walnut wood trim

3.5L SOHC V6 engine

7-speed automatic transmission with TouchShift manual mode

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include:

17” alloy wheels

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

10-way power front seats with lumbar support

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Cruise control

Premium Package (Code 326): Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 surround-sound audio system Removable 6-disc CD changer mounted in glove box Auto-dimming mirrors Integrated garage-door opener Heated windshield washer system Power glass sunroof



Known Imperfections

Cooper rear tires are 12 years old; Michelin front tires are 11 years old

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car from its original owner in August 2026.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Window sticker

Manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car has always been kept in a garage."