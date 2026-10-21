2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 Coupe
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 2006, the Mercedes-Benz CLK350 represented the evolution of the second-generation CLK-Class, replacing the previous CLK320 and bringing increased performance through a new 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 268 horsepower. Paired with Mercedes-Benz's advanced seven-speed automatic transmission, the CLK350 delivered a blend of smooth luxury, responsive handling, and grand touring comfort.
It was offered as both a two-door Coupe and a Cabriolet Convertible and shared many of its engineering foundations with the contemporary E-Class. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with memory, and an array of advanced safety systems.
This CLK350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead in Georgia and is finished in Pewter paint over Stone interior with Stone leather upholstery and burl walnut wood trim. Features include 17” alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, four-wheel independent suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 10-way power front seats with lumbar support, and power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, locks, and mirrors.
In addition, the original owner of the car selected the optional Premium Package, which came with a surround-sound audio system, removable 6-disc CD changer, auto-dimming mirrors, and a power-operated glass sunroof.
The car is reported to have stayed with its original owner until earlier in 2026.
This 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manufacturer's literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Finished in Pewter paint
Stone interior with Stone premium leather upholstery
Burl walnut wood trim
3.5L SOHC V6 engine
7-speed automatic transmission with TouchShift manual mode
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include:
17” alloy wheels
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
10-way power front seats with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control
Premium Package (Code 326):
Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 surround-sound audio system
Removable 6-disc CD changer mounted in glove box
Auto-dimming mirrors
Integrated garage-door opener
Heated windshield washer system
Power glass sunroof
Known Imperfections
Cooper rear tires are 12 years old; Michelin front tires are 11 years old
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car from its original owner in August 2026.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
Additional Information
The seller states, "This car has always been kept in a garage."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.