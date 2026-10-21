Auction ended.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (122)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBTJ56JX6F189851
Mileage indicated123,600 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine3.5L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPewter
Interior colorStone
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Open Walk Around
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2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Interior & Engine Bay
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2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Exterior Walk Around
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2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Start Up
Play
2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Test Drive
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2006 Mercedes Benz CLK350 Coupe Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 2006, the Mercedes-Benz CLK350 represented the evolution of the second-generation CLK-Class, replacing the previous CLK320 and bringing increased performance through a new 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 268 horsepower. Paired with Mercedes-Benz's advanced seven-speed automatic transmission, the CLK350 delivered a blend of smooth luxury, responsive handling, and grand touring comfort.

It was offered as both a two-door Coupe and a Cabriolet Convertible and shared many of its engineering foundations with the contemporary E-Class. Standard equipment included leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with memory, and an array of advanced safety systems.

This CLK350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead in Georgia and is finished in Pewter paint over Stone interior with Stone leather upholstery and burl walnut wood trim. Features include 17” alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, four-wheel independent suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 10-way power front seats with lumbar support, and power rack-and-pinion steering, windows, locks, and mirrors.

In addition, the original owner of the car selected the optional Premium Package, which came with a surround-sound audio system, removable 6-disc CD changer, auto-dimming mirrors, and a power-operated glass sunroof.

The car is reported to have stayed with its original owner until earlier in 2026.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manufacturer's literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Pewter paint

  • Stone interior with Stone premium leather upholstery

  • Burl walnut wood trim

  • 3.5L SOHC V6 engine

  • 7-speed automatic transmission with TouchShift manual mode

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include:

  • 17” alloy wheels

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 10-way power front seats with lumbar support

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Premium Package (Code 326):

    • Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 surround-sound audio system

    • Removable 6-disc CD changer mounted in glove box

    • Auto-dimming mirrors

    • Integrated garage-door opener

    • Heated windshield washer system

    • Power glass sunroof

Known Imperfections

  • Cooper rear tires are 12 years old; Michelin front tires are 11 years old

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car from its original owner in August 2026.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car has always been kept in a garage."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
jag68
jag68
$5,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids18
Views4,073

Comments & bids

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jag68
Oct 21 at 7:08 PM
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