Auction ended.

34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

Sold after for on 07/15/26
Result
34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (157)

Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSBL93466PN65882
Mileage indicated34,150 Miles
LocationFallsington, Pennsylvania
Engine3.2L S54 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMystic Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The E46 M3 remains one of the most respected naturally aspirated performance cars BMW ever built, prized for its high-revving S54 inline-six, slick 6-speed manual gearbox, and razor-sharp chassis balance. The 2006 example represents the final and most refined year of E46 M3 production.

This M3 is finished in Mystic Blue over black leather upholstery and shows just over 34,000 miles. According to the seller, the car was purchased directly from its original owner, a family friend, and has been garage kept throughout its life. The seller, a former BMW Master Technician, has personally performed the majority of the car's maintenance, repairs, and recall work, acquiring the vehicle in 2012.

The car retains its original equipment with a few exceptions: it rides on BBS CH-R 19" staggered wheels with H&R sport springs and is fitted with a Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust and a Conforti Shark Injector tune. Factory ZCP braking components and an OEM European front bumper were both reportedly purchased new and installed under current ownership.

This 2006 BMW M3 is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, various spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • S54 inline-six, 6-speed manual transmission

  • Two-owner history showing just over 34,000 miles

  • Finished in Mystic Blue Metallic over black leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.2L S54 inline-six engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Xenon headlights

  • Power, heated front seats

  • Harman Kardon premium sound system

  • Power sunroof

  • Multi-function M steering wheel

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Aluminum interior trim

Modifications

  • Euro-market front bumper

  • Carbon fiber rear diffuser

  • ZCP braking equipment

  • Stainless steel brake hoses

  • BBS CH-R 19" staggered alloy wheels

  • H&R sport springs on factory dampers

  • Front strut and rear shock bolt-in reinforcement plates

  • Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust

  • Conforti Shark Injector tune

  • Rogue Engineering front strut brace

  • ZHP shift knob

  • BMW short shift kit with UUC dual shear selector rod

  • Non-M kidney grilles (black/chrome)

  • Paint Protection Film (PPF)

    • Front bumper

    • A-pillars

    • Rear fenders

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Continental tires with 2024 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Service records accompany the sale. Some highlights provided by the seller include:

  • April 2026: (33,996 miles) - Oil change with OEM filter kit and LiquiMoly 10w-60 Race Tech GT1

  • July 2025: (33, 557 miles) -Oil change (same components as above)

  • June 2024: (33,326 miles) - Oil change (same components as above)

  • July 2023: (33,275 miles) - Brake fluid and clutch slave flush

  • June 2022: Battery replaced with OEM AGM battery, M mobility tire sealant replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint chips consistent with use and mileage

  • Wear on interior upholstery

  • Hood and front bumper repainted due to rock chips

    • From the seller: "When these were painted (at separate times), the vehicle never went to the body shop. I pulled the parts off myself and delivered them so the vehicle itself was not sitting outside for long periods of time at the repair facility."

Ownership History 

From the seller: "I purchased this M3 from the original owner, who was a family friend. I know the car has always been garage kept. I am a former BMW Master Technician, so most maintenance/repairs/recalls were performed by myself. No VANOS rebuild or subframe reinforcement performed as this car never had any issues, and I still have all original parts excluding the 18” wheels and springs. The vehicle was purchased with a little under 28k miles. At that time, it still had the extended warranty."

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

  • Multiple keys

  • Various spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

Sold after for
$50,000
Seller
CH_5mg4h8
CH_5mg4h8
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids31
Views17,414

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