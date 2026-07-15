Description

The E46 M3 remains one of the most respected naturally aspirated performance cars BMW ever built, prized for its high-revving S54 inline-six, slick 6-speed manual gearbox, and razor-sharp chassis balance. The 2006 example represents the final and most refined year of E46 M3 production.

This M3 is finished in Mystic Blue over black leather upholstery and shows just over 34,000 miles. According to the seller, the car was purchased directly from its original owner, a family friend, and has been garage kept throughout its life. The seller, a former BMW Master Technician, has personally performed the majority of the car's maintenance, repairs, and recall work, acquiring the vehicle in 2012.

The car retains its original equipment with a few exceptions: it rides on BBS CH-R 19" staggered wheels with H&R sport springs and is fitted with a Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust and a Conforti Shark Injector tune. Factory ZCP braking components and an OEM European front bumper were both reportedly purchased new and installed under current ownership.

This 2006 BMW M3 is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, various spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

S54 inline-six, 6-speed manual transmission

Two-owner history showing just over 34,000 miles

Finished in Mystic Blue Metallic over black leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.2L S54 inline-six engine

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Xenon headlights

Power, heated front seats

Harman Kardon premium sound system

Power sunroof

Multi-function M steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Aluminum interior trim

Modifications

Euro-market front bumper

Carbon fiber rear diffuser

ZCP braking equipment

Stainless steel brake hoses

BBS CH-R 19" staggered alloy wheels

H&R sport springs on factory dampers

Front strut and rear shock bolt-in reinforcement plates

Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust

Conforti Shark Injector tune

Rogue Engineering front strut brace

ZHP shift knob

BMW short shift kit with UUC dual shear selector rod

Non-M kidney grilles (black/chrome)

Paint Protection Film (PPF) Front bumper A-pillars Rear fenders



Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Continental tires with 2024 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Service records accompany the sale. Some highlights provided by the seller include:

April 2026: (33,996 miles) - Oil change with OEM filter kit and LiquiMoly 10w-60 Race Tech GT1

July 2025: (33, 557 miles) -Oil change (same components as above)

June 2024: (33,326 miles) - Oil change (same components as above)

July 2023: (33,275 miles) - Brake fluid and clutch slave flush

June 2022: Battery replaced with OEM AGM battery, M mobility tire sealant replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Paint chips consistent with use and mileage

Wear on interior upholstery

Hood and front bumper repainted due to rock chips From the seller: "When these were painted (at separate times), the vehicle never went to the body shop. I pulled the parts off myself and delivered them so the vehicle itself was not sitting outside for long periods of time at the repair facility."



Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this M3 from the original owner, who was a family friend. I know the car has always been garage kept. I am a former BMW Master Technician, so most maintenance/repairs/recalls were performed by myself. No VANOS rebuild or subframe reinforcement performed as this car never had any issues, and I still have all original parts excluding the 18” wheels and springs. The vehicle was purchased with a little under 28k miles. At that time, it still had the extended warranty."

Included Items