34k-Mile 2006 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The E46 M3 remains one of the most respected naturally aspirated performance cars BMW ever built, prized for its high-revving S54 inline-six, slick 6-speed manual gearbox, and razor-sharp chassis balance. The 2006 example represents the final and most refined year of E46 M3 production.
This M3 is finished in Mystic Blue over black leather upholstery and shows just over 34,000 miles. According to the seller, the car was purchased directly from its original owner, a family friend, and has been garage kept throughout its life. The seller, a former BMW Master Technician, has personally performed the majority of the car's maintenance, repairs, and recall work, acquiring the vehicle in 2012.
The car retains its original equipment with a few exceptions: it rides on BBS CH-R 19" staggered wheels with H&R sport springs and is fitted with a Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust and a Conforti Shark Injector tune. Factory ZCP braking components and an OEM European front bumper were both reportedly purchased new and installed under current ownership.
This 2006 BMW M3 is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, various spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
S54 inline-six, 6-speed manual transmission
Two-owner history showing just over 34,000 miles
Finished in Mystic Blue Metallic over black leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.2L S54 inline-six engine
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Xenon headlights
Power, heated front seats
Harman Kardon premium sound system
Power sunroof
Multi-function M steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Aluminum interior trim
Modifications
Euro-market front bumper
Carbon fiber rear diffuser
ZCP braking equipment
Stainless steel brake hoses
BBS CH-R 19" staggered alloy wheels
H&R sport springs on factory dampers
Front strut and rear shock bolt-in reinforcement plates
Rogue Engineering/Borla cat-back exhaust
Conforti Shark Injector tune
Rogue Engineering front strut brace
ZHP shift knob
BMW short shift kit with UUC dual shear selector rod
Non-M kidney grilles (black/chrome)
Paint Protection Film (PPF)
Front bumper
A-pillars
Rear fenders
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Continental tires with 2024 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Service records accompany the sale. Some highlights provided by the seller include:
April 2026: (33,996 miles) - Oil change with OEM filter kit and LiquiMoly 10w-60 Race Tech GT1
July 2025: (33, 557 miles) -Oil change (same components as above)
June 2024: (33,326 miles) - Oil change (same components as above)
July 2023: (33,275 miles) - Brake fluid and clutch slave flush
June 2022: Battery replaced with OEM AGM battery, M mobility tire sealant replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Paint chips consistent with use and mileage
Wear on interior upholstery
Hood and front bumper repainted due to rock chips
From the seller: "When these were painted (at separate times), the vehicle never went to the body shop. I pulled the parts off myself and delivered them so the vehicle itself was not sitting outside for long periods of time at the repair facility."
Ownership History
From the seller: "I purchased this M3 from the original owner, who was a family friend. I know the car has always been garage kept. I am a former BMW Master Technician, so most maintenance/repairs/recalls were performed by myself. No VANOS rebuild or subframe reinforcement performed as this car never had any issues, and I still have all original parts excluding the 18” wheels and springs. The vehicle was purchased with a little under 28k miles. At that time, it still had the extended warranty."
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
Multiple keys
Various spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.