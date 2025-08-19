36k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
The W211-generation E55 AMG served as Mercedes-Benz's answer to the segment's growing appetite for high-performance luxury sedans, pairing the marque's supercharged 5.5-liter M113 V8 with the comfort and technology of the standard E-Class. AMG's treatment extended beyond the engine bay, adding a distinct front spoiler and side skirts, forged wheels, and a firmer air suspension tune to set the E55 apart from lesser E-Class models.
This 2005 E55 AMG Sedan is finished in Black (040U) over a black leather interior and bird's-eye maple wood trim. The car is optioned with a power sunroof, heated front seats with a memory package, a COMAND DVD system, and AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires. According to the seller, the car recently received a Mercedes-Benz "Service A", along with replacement of its headliner.
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with two keys, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Finished in Black with AMG styling
Black leather upholstery
Supercharged 5.5L M113 V8
5-speed automatic transmission
Approximately 36,300 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
AIRMATIC semi-active air suspension
Bi-Xenon headlamps with active curve lighting
AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts
AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels with mixed tires
Power tilt/slide glass sunroof
Electric rear sunshade
Bird's-eye maple wood trim in black/anthracite
Ivory-colored steering wheel
Multi-contour, heated front seats
Driver's seat, steering column, and mirror memory package
COMAND DVD system
Premium sound system and CD changer
Modifications
A replacement headliner has been installed.
Servicing & Documentation
The selling dealer reports a Mercedes-Benz "Service A" prior to listing:
Oil and filter change
Cabin air filter replaced
Systems checked
Pirelli tires with 2022 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, Florida, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Owner's manuals
Two keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.