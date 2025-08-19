Description

The W211-generation E55 AMG served as Mercedes-Benz's answer to the segment's growing appetite for high-performance luxury sedans, pairing the marque's supercharged 5.5-liter M113 V8 with the comfort and technology of the standard E-Class. AMG's treatment extended beyond the engine bay, adding a distinct front spoiler and side skirts, forged wheels, and a firmer air suspension tune to set the E55 apart from lesser E-Class models.

This 2005 E55 AMG Sedan is finished in Black (040U) over a black leather interior and bird's-eye maple wood trim. The car is optioned with a power sunroof, heated front seats with a memory package, a COMAND DVD system, and AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires. According to the seller, the car recently received a Mercedes-Benz "Service A", along with replacement of its headliner.

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with two keys, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Finished in Black with AMG styling

Black leather upholstery

Supercharged 5.5L M113 V8

5-speed automatic transmission

Approximately 36,300 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

AIRMATIC semi-active air suspension

Bi-Xenon headlamps with active curve lighting

AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels with mixed tires

Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

Electric rear sunshade

Bird's-eye maple wood trim in black/anthracite

Ivory-colored steering wheel

Multi-contour, heated front seats

Driver's seat, steering column, and mirror memory package

COMAND DVD system

Premium sound system and CD changer

Modifications

A replacement headliner has been installed.

Servicing & Documentation

The selling dealer reports a Mercedes-Benz "Service A" prior to listing: Oil and filter change Cabin air filter replaced Systems checked

Pirelli tires with 2022 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, Florida, and New Jersey.

Included Items