36k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan

8 days
$10,000
36k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBUF76J75A787523
Mileage indicated36,300 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
EngineSupercharged 5.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The W211-generation E55 AMG served as Mercedes-Benz's answer to the segment's growing appetite for high-performance luxury sedans, pairing the marque's supercharged 5.5-liter M113 V8 with the comfort and technology of the standard E-Class. AMG's treatment extended beyond the engine bay, adding a distinct front spoiler and side skirts, forged wheels, and a firmer air suspension tune to set the E55 apart from lesser E-Class models.

This 2005 E55 AMG Sedan is finished in Black (040U) over a black leather interior and bird's-eye maple wood trim. The car is optioned with a power sunroof, heated front seats with a memory package, a COMAND DVD system, and AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires. According to the seller, the car recently received a Mercedes-Benz "Service A", along with replacement of its headliner.

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with two keys, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Finished in Black with AMG styling

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Supercharged 5.5L M113 V8

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Approximately 36,300 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • AIRMATIC semi-active air suspension

  • Bi-Xenon headlamps with active curve lighting

  • AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

  • AMG double-spoke 18-inch wheels with mixed tires

  • Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

  • Electric rear sunshade

  • Bird's-eye maple wood trim in black/anthracite

  • Ivory-colored steering wheel

  • Multi-contour, heated front seats

  • Driver's seat, steering column, and mirror memory package

  • COMAND DVD system

  • Premium sound system and CD changer

Modifications

A replacement headliner has been installed.

Servicing & Documentation

  • The selling dealer reports a Mercedes-Benz "Service A" prior to listing:

    • Oil and filter change

    • Cabin air filter replaced

    • Systems checked

  • Pirelli tires with 2022 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, Florida, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals

  • Two keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

36k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan

Current bid
Mr.MikeMike
Mr.MikeMike
$10,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,230

Comments & bids

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Mr.MikeMike's avatar
Mr.MikeMike
Sep 9 at 11:35 AM
$10,000bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 8 at 2:29 PM
$100bid placed 

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