Description

The sixth-generation Corvette arrived for 2005 as a ground-up redesign, with exposed headlights for the first time since 1962 and a new 6.0-liter LS2 V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It was paired with a six-speed manual as standard or a four-speed 4L65-E automatic as a no-cost option, and larger 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels were now standard, along with Xenon headlamps with automatic exterior lighting and Keyless Access with push-button start.

This 2005 coupe is finished in Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic, one of the C6's launch colors, over a Cashmere interior and shows 44,000 miles. Optioned with an automatic transmission, the vehicle features a limited-slip differential, five-spoke aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats trimmed in leather, and more sophisticated options from the factory.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic over a Cashmere interior

6.0L LS2 V8, rated at 400 horsepower

Approximately 44,000 miles shown

Michelin tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear anti-roll bars

Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock

Speed-sensitive power steering

Active Handling stability control

Five-spoke aluminum wheels, 18x8.5" front and 19x10" rear

Fog lights

Leather sport bucket seats with power driver's seat

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control with outside temperature display

Servicing and Documentation

Michelin tires with 2025 front and 2023 rear date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Interior and exterior wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts and Illinois.