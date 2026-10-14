Auction ended.

44k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Sold after for on 10/14/26
Result
44k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
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All photos (137)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY24U455127261
Mileage indicated44,000 Miles
LocationCarmi, Illinios
Engine6.0L LS2 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDaytona Sunset Orange Metallic
Interior colorCashmere
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe-Walkaround
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Description

The sixth-generation Corvette arrived for 2005 as a ground-up redesign, with exposed headlights for the first time since 1962 and a new 6.0-liter LS2 V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It was paired with a six-speed manual as standard or a four-speed 4L65-E automatic as a no-cost option, and larger 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels were now standard, along with Xenon headlamps with automatic exterior lighting and Keyless Access with push-button start.

This 2005 coupe is finished in Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic, one of the C6's launch colors, over a Cashmere interior and shows 44,000 miles. Optioned with an automatic transmission, the vehicle features a limited-slip differential, five-spoke aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats trimmed in leather, and more sophisticated options from the factory.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic over a Cashmere interior

  • 6.0L LS2 V8, rated at 400 horsepower

  • Approximately 44,000 miles shown

  • Michelin tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear anti-roll bars

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock

  • Speed-sensitive power steering

  • Active Handling stability control

  • Five-spoke aluminum wheels, 18x8.5" front and 19x10" rear

  • Fog lights

  • Leather sport bucket seats with power driver's seat

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Dual-zone climate control with outside temperature display

Servicing and Documentation

  • Michelin tires with 2025 front and 2023 rear date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Interior and exterior wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts and Illinois.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Sold after for
$21,000
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC
Bids8
Views12,942

Comments & bids

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ML_i49kyd's avatar
ML_i49kyd
Oct 14 at 7:09 PM
$19,000bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Oct 8 at 12:01 PM
$16,500bid placed 
ogcar's avatar
ogcar
Oct 8 at 10:48 AM
$12,250bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Oct 1 at 5:47 PM
$12,000bid placed 
LawShark27's avatar
LawShark27
Oct 1 at 5:44 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Oct 1 at 4:26 PM
$5,000bid placed 
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LawShark27
Oct 1 at 4:20 AM
$1,500bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Sep 30 at 11:16 PM
$1,400bid placed 

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