44k-Mile 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:11 PM UTC
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Description
The sixth-generation Corvette arrived for 2005 as a ground-up redesign, with exposed headlights for the first time since 1962 and a new 6.0-liter LS2 V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It was paired with a six-speed manual as standard or a four-speed 4L65-E automatic as a no-cost option, and larger 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels were now standard, along with Xenon headlamps with automatic exterior lighting and Keyless Access with push-button start.
This 2005 coupe is finished in Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic, one of the C6's launch colors, over a Cashmere interior and shows 44,000 miles. Optioned with an automatic transmission, the vehicle features a limited-slip differential, five-spoke aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats trimmed in leather, and more sophisticated options from the factory.
This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Daytona Sunset Orange Metallic over a Cashmere interior
6.0L LS2 V8, rated at 400 horsepower
Approximately 44,000 miles shown
Michelin tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear anti-roll bars
Four-wheel power disc brakes with anti-lock
Speed-sensitive power steering
Active Handling stability control
Five-spoke aluminum wheels, 18x8.5" front and 19x10" rear
Fog lights
Leather sport bucket seats with power driver's seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone climate control with outside temperature display
Servicing and Documentation
Michelin tires with 2025 front and 2023 rear date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Interior and exterior wear consistent with mileage and use
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Corvette in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Massachusetts and Illinois.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.