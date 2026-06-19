Auction ended.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $14,500 on 06/19/26
Result
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed
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All photos (115)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY24U555118133
Mileage indicated104,400 Miles
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine6.0L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The sixth-generation Corvette was released in 2005 with a one-inch-longer wheelbase, a five-inch-shorter body, and a highly refined exterior and interior design. The torquey, 6.0L LS2 V8 was a high-revving, responsive mill that sent 400 horsepower through a rear-mounted, six-speed manual transmission — helping to contribute to a near 50/50 weight distribution.

And checking the Z51 option resulted in even higher performance. Z51s were equipped with a stiffer suspension, larger brakes, and stickier tires, as well as shorter transmission gear ratios for quicker acceleration. When Car and Driver tested a Z51, they were impressed: “The Vette galloped to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds at 113 mph…The tires grip fervently, generating 0.98 g on the skidpad. Take any sports car within 20 grand of the Corvette’s sticker, and the Vette will flat smoke it.”

This example is finished in Le Mans Blue with Cashmere upholstery, and shows just under 104,400 miles on the odometer. It is equipped with both the 6-speed manual transmission and the Z51 Performance Package for maximum performance, and has been shod with Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights 

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Eye-catching first-year C6 Z51 equipped for track days and cruise nights alike   

  • Finished in (19U) Le Mans Blue with Cashmere upholstery 

  • 18" front, 19" rear chrome wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Sport tires

  • 6.0L LS2 V8 factory rated when new at 400 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque 

  • 6-speed manual transmission 

  • Body color and glass tops

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment 

  • Z51 Performance Package includes: 

    • Revised transmission gear ratios for improved acceleration 

    • Sport suspension with stiffer springs, and revised stabilizer bars and shocks 

    • Larger cross-drilled brake rotors 

    • Upgraded tires 

    • Power steering, engine oil, and transmission coolers  

  • Heated power bucket seats

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Active Handling and Traction Control systems

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Independent double wishbone front and rear suspension

  • Limited-slip differential

Modifications

  • Aftermarket shifter

  • Alpine touchscreen head unit

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on nose

  • Driver seat shows wear

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. Its clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida from new.

Included Items

  • Rubber floor liners

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2005 CHEVROLET CORVETTE

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed

Last bid
.062974.
.062974.
$14,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,450
Bids
.062974.'s avatar
.062974.
Jun 19 at 6:28 PM
$14,500bid placed 
GMC3's avatar
GMC3
Jun 19 at 5:29 PM
$14,250bid placed 
.062974.'s avatar
.062974.
Jun 13 at 2:33 PM
$14,000bid placed 
swcanterbury7's avatar
swcanterbury7
Jun 12 at 6:32 PM
$13,750bid placed 
.062974.'s avatar
.062974.
Jun 12 at 6:10 PM
$13,500bid placed 

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