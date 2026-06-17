Description

The 2005 model year marked the debut of the sixth-generation (C6) Chevrolet Corvette, bringing significant advancements in performance, refinement, and usability. At its core was the new 6.0‑liter LS2 V8, delivering a notable increase in power over the outgoing C5 while maintaining the Corvette’s tradition of accessible, driver-focused performance. When equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and a six-speed manual transmission, the C6 offered sharper handling dynamics and enhanced braking capability, making it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking both everyday usability and extra performance.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 is finished in Victory Red over a two-tone black and gray leather interior. Power comes from a 6.0‑liter LS2 V8 paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission. The included Service Parts Identification label confirms this example as a factory LS2/MN6-equipped car with the Z51 Performance Package, along with a number of comfort and convenience features. This example now features an SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and various smoked/blacked-out exterior features.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine

TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission

Z51 Performance Package

Finished in Victory Red over a partially reupholstered black and gray leather interior

SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and smoked/blacked-out exterior accents

Factory Equipment

6.0L LS2 V8

6-speed manual transmission

Z51 Performance Package

3.42 rear axle ratio limited-slip differential

Power steering, variable effort

4-wheel disc brakes

Victory Red exterior finish

Black/gray interior trim

Removable targa roof panel

Xenon headlamps

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Bose premium audio system

XM satellite radio capability

In-dash CD player

Power-adjustable and heated seats

Modifications

Black C7-style wheels

Smoked headlights, reflectors, and taillights

Black badges, mirrors, and exhaust tips

Seats reupholstered with ebony leather covers

Aftermarket replacement shifter assembly

Red shift knob

SLP exhaust system

Oil catch can

Rear spoiler

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Replacement upper and lower front ball joints

Inner and outer tie rods replaced

Front hub bearings replaced

Valve cover gaskets replaced

Ignition coil wiring, spark plugs, and wires replaced

Front brake rotors and pads replaced

Rear driver-side axle replaced

Tires replaced

Interior buttons replaced (except HVAC controls)

Known Imperfections

Evidence of prior aftermarket side skirt installation (holes in rocker panels)

Scrapes on both rocker panels

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age

Head-up display (HUD) is currently inoperable

Finish on HVAC control buttons peeling

Scratches on rear spoiler

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history beginning in Florida in 2005, with subsequent history in Illinois, Indiana, and Alabama.

Included Items