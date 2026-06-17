Auction ended.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed

Bid to $8,750 on 06/17/26
Result
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY24U155120185
Mileage indicated106,200 Miles
LocationWetumpka, Alabama
Engine6.0L LS2 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 - Cold Start & Windows
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2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 - Walk Around & Exhaust
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2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 - Interior
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2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 - Undercarriage
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2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 - Ride Along
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Description

The 2005 model year marked the debut of the sixth-generation (C6) Chevrolet Corvette, bringing significant advancements in performance, refinement, and usability. At its core was the new 6.0‑liter LS2 V8, delivering a notable increase in power over the outgoing C5 while maintaining the Corvette’s tradition of accessible, driver-focused performance. When equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and a six-speed manual transmission, the C6 offered sharper handling dynamics and enhanced braking capability, making it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking both everyday usability and extra performance.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 is finished in Victory Red over a two-tone black and gray leather interior. Power comes from a 6.0‑liter LS2 V8 paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission. The included Service Parts Identification label confirms this example as a factory LS2/MN6-equipped car with the Z51 Performance Package, along with a number of comfort and convenience features. This example now features an SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and various smoked/blacked-out exterior features.

This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine

  • TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission

  • Z51 Performance Package

  • Finished in Victory Red over a partially reupholstered black and gray leather interior

  • SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and smoked/blacked-out exterior accents

Factory Equipment

  • 6.0L LS2 V8

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Z51 Performance Package

  • 3.42 rear axle ratio limited-slip differential

  • Power steering, variable effort

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Victory Red exterior finish

  • Black/gray interior trim

  • Removable targa roof panel

  • Xenon headlamps

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Bose premium audio system

  • XM satellite radio capability

  • In-dash CD player

  • Power-adjustable and heated seats

Modifications

  • Black C7-style wheels

  • Smoked headlights, reflectors, and taillights

  • Black badges, mirrors, and exhaust tips

  • Seats reupholstered with ebony leather covers

  • Aftermarket replacement shifter assembly

  • Red shift knob

  • SLP exhaust system

  • Oil catch can

  • Rear spoiler

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Replacement upper and lower front ball joints

  • Inner and outer tie rods replaced

  • Front hub bearings replaced

  • Valve cover gaskets replaced

  • Ignition coil wiring, spark plugs, and wires replaced

  • Front brake rotors and pads replaced

  • Rear driver-side axle replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Interior buttons replaced (except HVAC controls)

Known Imperfections

  • Evidence of prior aftermarket side skirt installation (holes in rocker panels)

  • Scrapes on both rocker panels

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age

  • Head-up display (HUD) is currently inoperable

  • Finish on HVAC control buttons peeling

  • Scratches on rear spoiler

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history beginning in Florida in 2005, with subsequent history in Illinois, Indiana, and Alabama.

Included Items

  • One ignition key

  • Two key fobs

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2005 Chevrolet Corvette

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2005 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed

Last bid
Isaac_M
Isaac_M
$8,750
Seller
MacsCorner
MacsCorner
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,508
Bids
Isaac_M's avatar
Isaac_M
Jun 17 at 6:34 PM
$8,750bid placed 
rbolda's avatar
rbolda
Jun 17 at 6:31 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Isaac_M's avatar
Isaac_M
Jun 17 at 2:27 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Anthony1987Mustang's avatar
Anthony1987Mustang
Jun 16 at 10:17 PM
$8,000bid placed 
GMC3's avatar
GMC3
Jun 16 at 10:03 PM
$7,750bid placed 

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