2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 6-Speed
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 2005 model year marked the debut of the sixth-generation (C6) Chevrolet Corvette, bringing significant advancements in performance, refinement, and usability. At its core was the new 6.0‑liter LS2 V8, delivering a notable increase in power over the outgoing C5 while maintaining the Corvette’s tradition of accessible, driver-focused performance. When equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and a six-speed manual transmission, the C6 offered sharper handling dynamics and enhanced braking capability, making it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking both everyday usability and extra performance.
This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z51 is finished in Victory Red over a two-tone black and gray leather interior. Power comes from a 6.0‑liter LS2 V8 paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission. The included Service Parts Identification label confirms this example as a factory LS2/MN6-equipped car with the Z51 Performance Package, along with a number of comfort and convenience features. This example now features an SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and various smoked/blacked-out exterior features.
This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine
TREMEC T56 6-speed manual transmission
Z51 Performance Package
Finished in Victory Red over a partially reupholstered black and gray leather interior
SLP exhaust system, oil catch can, and smoked/blacked-out exterior accents
Factory Equipment
6.0L LS2 V8
6-speed manual transmission
Z51 Performance Package
3.42 rear axle ratio limited-slip differential
Power steering, variable effort
4-wheel disc brakes
Victory Red exterior finish
Black/gray interior trim
Removable targa roof panel
Xenon headlamps
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bose premium audio system
XM satellite radio capability
In-dash CD player
Power-adjustable and heated seats
Modifications
Black C7-style wheels
Smoked headlights, reflectors, and taillights
Black badges, mirrors, and exhaust tips
Seats reupholstered with ebony leather covers
Aftermarket replacement shifter assembly
Red shift knob
SLP exhaust system
Oil catch can
Rear spoiler
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Replacement upper and lower front ball joints
Inner and outer tie rods replaced
Front hub bearings replaced
Valve cover gaskets replaced
Ignition coil wiring, spark plugs, and wires replaced
Front brake rotors and pads replaced
Rear driver-side axle replaced
Tires replaced
Interior buttons replaced (except HVAC controls)
Known Imperfections
Evidence of prior aftermarket side skirt installation (holes in rocker panels)
Scrapes on both rocker panels
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age
Head-up display (HUD) is currently inoperable
Finish on HVAC control buttons peeling
Scratches on rear spoiler
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history beginning in Florida in 2005, with subsequent history in Illinois, Indiana, and Alabama.
Included Items
One ignition key
Two key fobs
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.