Zetec SVT–Powered Caterham Seven 5-Speed
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Few vehicles capture the spirit of lightweight British motoring quite like the Caterham Seven. Descended from the iconic Lotus Seven design, the Caterham emphasizes simplicity, low weight, and driver engagement above all else. Hand-built and purposefully minimalist, the Seven has earned a reputation for delivering one of the purest driving experiences available.
This left-hand drive Caterham Seven is finished in British Racing Green with a yellow nose over black leather upholstery. Power comes from a Ford Zetec SVT 2.0L inline-four reportedly prepared by Rocky Mountain Motorsports and paired with a Ford Type 9 five-speed manual transmission featuring a taller first-gear ratio. Additional upgrades reportedly include a lightweight flywheel and an updated fuel pump selected to better match the fuel-injection system.
Equipment includes 14-inch Minilite-style wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, G-Force Racing Gear five-point harnesses, a roll bar, carbon fiber dashboard and side mirrors, and an Alcantara-wrapped MOMO steering wheel. The seller reports this Seven was completed in 2005 and has been driven approximately 2,000 miles since completion
Located in Delaware, this 2005-built Caterham Seven is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name calling it a 1966 model.
Highlights
Left-hand-drive configuration
Ford Zetec SVT 2.0L inline-four paired with a T9 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in British Racing Green with a yellow nose
Black leather interior with snap-on boot cover
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Equipment
4-wheel disc brakes
Aluminum body with fiberglass fenders
14” Minilite-style wheels
Carbon fiber side mirrors
Snap-on cockpit boot cover
Alcantara-wrapped MOMO steering wheel
Carbon fiber dashboard
G-Force 5-point harnesses
Roll bar
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:
Fuel pump upgraded to better suit the fuel-injection system
Lightweight flywheel installed
Evans waterless coolant used since initial build completion
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since completion
Some rock chips and blemishes on the front fascia
Ownership History
The seller states that this Caterham was hand-built in 2005. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Virginia and North Carolina.
From the seller: “I built the Caterham in 2005 and have been its sole owner. The car has approximately 2,500 miles and has been garage kept and pampered appropriately. The Zetec SVT engine was prepared by Rocky Mountain Motorsports, and I selected the Ford Type 9 five-speed transmission with a taller first gear. It recently received a fuel pump upgrade and lightweight flywheel.”
Included Items
Full-size matching spare tire
Snap-on boot cover
Additional Information
This Caterham is titled as a "1966 CATR REPLICA" and is equipped with a North Carolina DMV Identification Number plate NCS103114. The vehicle is titled under its 17-digit VIN.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.