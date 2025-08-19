Description

Few vehicles capture the spirit of lightweight British motoring quite like the Caterham Seven. Descended from the iconic Lotus Seven design, the Caterham emphasizes simplicity, low weight, and driver engagement above all else. Hand-built and purposefully minimalist, the Seven has earned a reputation for delivering one of the purest driving experiences available.

This left-hand drive Caterham Seven is finished in British Racing Green with a yellow nose over black leather upholstery. Power comes from a Ford Zetec SVT 2.0L inline-four reportedly prepared by Rocky Mountain Motorsports and paired with a Ford Type 9 five-speed manual transmission featuring a taller first-gear ratio. Additional upgrades reportedly include a lightweight flywheel and an updated fuel pump selected to better match the fuel-injection system.

Equipment includes 14-inch Minilite-style wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, G-Force Racing Gear five-point harnesses, a roll bar, carbon fiber dashboard and side mirrors, and an Alcantara-wrapped MOMO steering wheel. The seller reports this Seven was completed in 2005 and has been driven approximately 2,000 miles since completion

Located in Delaware, this 2005-built Caterham Seven is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name calling it a 1966 model.

Highlights

Left-hand-drive configuration

Ford Zetec SVT 2.0L inline-four paired with a T9 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in British Racing Green with a yellow nose

Black leather interior with snap-on boot cover

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Equipment

4-wheel disc brakes

Aluminum body with fiberglass fenders

14” Minilite-style wheels

Carbon fiber side mirrors

Snap-on cockpit boot cover

Alcantara-wrapped MOMO steering wheel

Carbon fiber dashboard

G-Force 5-point harnesses

Roll bar

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

Fuel pump upgraded to better suit the fuel-injection system

Lightweight flywheel installed

Evans waterless coolant used since initial build completion

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since completion

Some rock chips and blemishes on the front fascia

Ownership History

The seller states that this Caterham was hand-built in 2005. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Virginia and North Carolina.

From the seller: “I built the Caterham in 2005 and have been its sole owner. The car has approximately 2,500 miles and has been garage kept and pampered appropriately. The Zetec SVT engine was prepared by Rocky Mountain Motorsports, and I selected the Ford Type 9 five-speed transmission with a taller first gear. It recently received a fuel pump upgrade and lightweight flywheel.”

Included Items

Full-size matching spare tire

Snap-on boot cover

Additional Information

This Caterham is titled as a "1966 CATR REPLICA" and is equipped with a North Carolina DMV Identification Number plate NCS103114. The vehicle is titled under its 17-digit VIN.