Auction ended.

2005 Cadillac DeVille

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
2005 Cadillac DeVille
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (89)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6KD54Y35U240818
Mileage indicated91,850 Miles
LocationOrland Park, Illinois
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorLight Cashmere
Interior colorMedium Dark Wheat/Shale
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Cadillac's DeVille nameplate was more than four decades in the making by the time the eighth generation arrived for the 2000 model year. Boasting sleeker styling and a far more modern interior than its predecessor, the new DeVille lineup came exclusively with V8 power.

The automaker closed the DeVille chapter following the 2005 model year, making this Light Cashmere 2005 DeVille among the final examples assembled. Originally delivered to Napleton's River Oaks Cadillac in Hammond, Indiana, the car was factory equipped with over $6,500 in options when new, including the Limited Edition package with chrome 16" wheels, leather seats with Corinthian detailing, a sunroof, and heated/cooled front seats as well as a heated steering wheel with wood accents. The car features a tan landau-style roof.

This 2005 Cadillac DeVille is now offered at no reserve with unmounted winter tires, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Highly optioned when new

  • Final-year DeVille in largely unmodified condition

  • Finished in Light Cashmere over Medium Dark Wheat/Shale

  • Heated/cooled front seats

  • Sunroof

Factory Equipment

  • 4.6L "Northstar" V8

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Comfort & Convenience Package:

    • Heated front and rear seats

    • Cooled front seats

    • Power-adjustable front seats

    • Heated steering wheel

  • Safety & Convenience Package

    • Stabilitrak stability control

    • Parking sensors

    • Garage door opener

  • Limited Edition Package

    • Chrome exterior trim

    • Chrome 16" alloy wheels

    • Corinthian seat detailing

    • Sunroof

    • CD changer

Modifications

  • Tan landau-style roof

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 2013: Damage reported: very minor damage

      • Damage to right side

    • March 2015: Damage reported: very minor damage

      • Damage to front

  • Paint imperfections and scuffs as shown in the gallery

  • Underside corrosion as shown in the photo gallery

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • Left rear window inoperative

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois registration history beginning in 2005. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2024.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Unmounted winter tires

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2005 Cadillac DeVille · No reserve

Sold to
JackStoffel_vz8h
JackStoffel_vz8h
$6,289
Seller
JH_77voi1
JH_77voi1
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids23
Views3,812

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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 2:17 AM
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Heywicks
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