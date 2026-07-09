Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Cadillac's DeVille nameplate was more than four decades in the making by the time the eighth generation arrived for the 2000 model year. Boasting sleeker styling and a far more modern interior than its predecessor, the new DeVille lineup came exclusively with V8 power.

The automaker closed the DeVille chapter following the 2005 model year, making this Light Cashmere 2005 DeVille among the final examples assembled. Originally delivered to Napleton's River Oaks Cadillac in Hammond, Indiana, the car was factory equipped with over $6,500 in options when new, including the Limited Edition package with chrome 16" wheels, leather seats with Corinthian detailing, a sunroof, and heated/cooled front seats as well as a heated steering wheel with wood accents. The car features a tan landau-style roof.

This 2005 Cadillac DeVille is now offered at no reserve with unmounted winter tires, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Highly optioned when new

Final-year DeVille in largely unmodified condition

Finished in Light Cashmere over Medium Dark Wheat/Shale

Heated/cooled front seats

Sunroof

Factory Equipment

4.6L "Northstar" V8

4-speed automatic transmission

Comfort & Convenience Package: Heated front and rear seats Cooled front seats Power-adjustable front seats Heated steering wheel

Safety & Convenience Package Stabilitrak stability control Parking sensors Garage door opener

Limited Edition Package Chrome exterior trim Chrome 16" alloy wheels Corinthian seat detailing Sunroof CD changer



Modifications

Tan landau-style roof

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): December 2013: Damage reported: very minor damage Damage to right side March 2015: Damage reported: very minor damage Damage to front

Paint imperfections and scuffs as shown in the gallery

Underside corrosion as shown in the photo gallery

Wear on leather upholstery

Left rear window inoperative

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois registration history beginning in 2005. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2024.

Included Items