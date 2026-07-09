2005 Cadillac DeVille
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Cadillac's DeVille nameplate was more than four decades in the making by the time the eighth generation arrived for the 2000 model year. Boasting sleeker styling and a far more modern interior than its predecessor, the new DeVille lineup came exclusively with V8 power.
The automaker closed the DeVille chapter following the 2005 model year, making this Light Cashmere 2005 DeVille among the final examples assembled. Originally delivered to Napleton's River Oaks Cadillac in Hammond, Indiana, the car was factory equipped with over $6,500 in options when new, including the Limited Edition package with chrome 16" wheels, leather seats with Corinthian detailing, a sunroof, and heated/cooled front seats as well as a heated steering wheel with wood accents. The car features a tan landau-style roof.
This 2005 Cadillac DeVille is now offered at no reserve with unmounted winter tires, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Highly optioned when new
Final-year DeVille in largely unmodified condition
Finished in Light Cashmere over Medium Dark Wheat/Shale
Heated/cooled front seats
Sunroof
Factory Equipment
4.6L "Northstar" V8
4-speed automatic transmission
Comfort & Convenience Package:
Heated front and rear seats
Cooled front seats
Power-adjustable front seats
Heated steering wheel
Safety & Convenience Package
Stabilitrak stability control
Parking sensors
Garage door opener
Limited Edition Package
Chrome exterior trim
Chrome 16" alloy wheels
Corinthian seat detailing
Sunroof
CD changer
Modifications
Tan landau-style roof
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
December 2013: Damage reported: very minor damage
Damage to right side
March 2015: Damage reported: very minor damage
Damage to front
Paint imperfections and scuffs as shown in the gallery
Underside corrosion as shown in the photo gallery
Wear on leather upholstery
Left rear window inoperative
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois registration history beginning in 2005. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2024.
Included Items
Window sticker
Unmounted winter tires
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.