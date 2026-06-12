Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Launched in 1999, the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa stunned riders with its blistering speed and aerodynamic, wind-sculpted design — appropriate, considering that “Hayabusa” translates to “Peregrine falcon,” a predatory bird with a diving speed of 180-200 mph.

Powered by a 1299-cc inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection, the Japanese bike delivered immense torque and effortlessly surpassed 180 mph, quickly earning widespread praise as the world's fastest production motorcycle. Cycling World proclaimed, “Not only can it achieve surreal speed, it continues to accelerate when most Open‑classers are struggling to squeak out those last few mph.”

By 2004, Suzuki had refined the GSX1300R’s electronic fuel injection system and rideability, improving throttle response and everyday usability without sacrificing its raw power. This one is finished in Pearl Nebular Black with deep metallic purple accents, flowing “Hayabusa” kanji script and model graphics, a full-length stepped seat with passenger footpegs and a grab handle.

Additional features include a 6‑speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch, an integrated windscreen for high‑speed protection, Ram‑air intake system, gear‑driven counterbalancer, Tokico disc brakes, and 17” cast aluminum wheels wearing Bridgeport radial sport tires.

This 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa is now offered at no reserve with Yoshimura slip-on stainless mufflers, stock safety reflectors, and a clean Indiana title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

1299 cc liquid‑cooled inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection

6‑speed transmission with hydraulic clutch

Finished in Pearl Nebular Black with deep metallic purple

Flowing “Hayabusa” kanji script and model graphics

Black vinyl, full-length stepped seat with passenger footpegs and a grab handle

Factory Equipment

Ram‑air intake system

Gear‑driven counterbalancer

Chain final drive

Aluminum twin‑spar frame

Fully adjustable 43mm inverted front forks (spring preload, compression, rebound)

Fully adjustable rear shock (link‑type)

Aluminum swing arm

Tokico dual front discs with six‑piston calipers

Tokico single rear disc brake

17” cast aluminum wheels

Radial sport tires

Dual exhaust system

Digital ignition system

Analog instrument cluster with digital displays (including odometer)

Electric starter

The chassis number (JS1GW71A742104065) decodes as: J – Japan S – Suzuki 1 – Motorcycle Division GW71A – GSX1300R Hayabusa with fuel-injected 1299cc engine 7 – Check digit 4 – 2004 model year 2 – Suzuki of Japan assembly plant 104065 – Serial number



Modifications

Larger shifter peg was installed

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed recently:

Full inspection and service

Replaced battery

Bridgestone tires

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Factory mufflers are scratched

Ownership History

The seller of this 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa purchased it in July 2019 with 11,688 miles on its digital odometer.

Included Items

Yoshimura slip-on stainless mufflers

Stock safety reflectors

Additional Information

The owner states, “This is an original unmodified stock Hayabusa in excellent condition. The three owners that I know of, including myself, are all older gentlemen. This Hayabusa has lived a charmed life — always adult owned, ridden, and very well maintained. It's difficult, nearly impossible now, to find another one completely stock, original, and in excellent condition with all of the factory safety stickers still in place. I also believe this is one of the most attractive color combinations available in 2004 for the Hayabusa.

“There are typical light scratches from normal use only; no damage. The factory mufflers have scratches from being in storage during the time when the Yoshimura stainless slip-on mufflers were on the bike. The new owner of this Hayabusa will be very pleased with their purchase and have peace of mind that this Hayabusa has been very well cared for its entire life.”