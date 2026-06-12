Auction ended.

12k-Mile 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
12k-Mile 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJS1GW71A742104065
Mileage indicated11,900 Miles
LocationCoatesville, Indiana
Engine1299cc Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Launched in 1999, the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa stunned riders with its blistering speed and aerodynamic, wind-sculpted design — appropriate, considering that “Hayabusa” translates to “Peregrine falcon,” a predatory bird with a diving speed of 180-200 mph.

Powered by a 1299-cc inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection, the Japanese bike delivered immense torque and effortlessly surpassed 180 mph, quickly earning widespread praise as the world's fastest production motorcycle. Cycling World proclaimed, “Not only can it achieve surreal speed, it continues to accelerate when most Open‑classers are struggling to squeak out those last few mph.”

By 2004, Suzuki had refined the GSX1300R’s electronic fuel injection system and rideability, improving throttle response and everyday usability without sacrificing its raw power. This one is finished in Pearl Nebular Black with deep metallic purple accents, flowing “Hayabusa” kanji script and model graphics, a full-length stepped seat with passenger footpegs and a grab handle.

Additional features include a 6‑speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch, an integrated windscreen for high‑speed protection, Ram‑air intake system, gear‑driven counterbalancer, Tokico disc brakes, and 17” cast aluminum wheels wearing Bridgeport radial sport tires.

This 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa is now offered at no reserve with Yoshimura slip-on stainless mufflers, stock safety reflectors, and a clean Indiana title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 1299 cc liquid‑cooled inline-four engine with electronic fuel injection

  • 6‑speed transmission with hydraulic clutch

  • Finished in Pearl Nebular Black with deep metallic purple

  • Flowing “Hayabusa” kanji script and model graphics

  • Black vinyl, full-length stepped seat with passenger footpegs and a grab handle

Factory Equipment

  • Ram‑air intake system

  • Gear‑driven counterbalancer

  • Chain final drive

  • Aluminum twin‑spar frame

  • Fully adjustable 43mm inverted front forks (spring preload, compression, rebound)

  • Fully adjustable rear shock (link‑type)

  • Aluminum swing arm

  • Tokico dual front discs with six‑piston calipers

  • Tokico single rear disc brake

  • 17” cast aluminum wheels

  • Radial sport tires

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Digital ignition system

  • Analog instrument cluster with digital displays (including odometer)

  • Electric starter

  • The chassis number (JS1GW71A742104065) decodes as:

    • J – Japan

    • S – Suzuki

    • 1 – Motorcycle Division

    • GW71A – GSX1300R Hayabusa with fuel-injected 1299cc engine

    • 7 – Check digit

    • 4 – 2004 model year

    • 2 – Suzuki of Japan assembly plant

    • 104065 – Serial number

Modifications

  • Larger shifter peg was installed

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed recently:

  • Full inspection and service

  • Replaced battery

  • Bridgestone tires

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • Factory mufflers are scratched

Ownership History

The seller of this 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa purchased it in July 2019 with 11,688 miles on its digital odometer.

Included Items

  • Yoshimura slip-on stainless mufflers

  • Stock safety reflectors

Additional Information

The owner states, “This is an original unmodified stock Hayabusa in excellent condition. The three owners that I know of, including myself, are all older gentlemen. This Hayabusa has lived a charmed life — always adult owned, ridden, and very well maintained. It's difficult, nearly impossible now, to find another one completely stock, original, and in excellent condition with all of the factory safety stickers still in place. I also believe this is one of the most attractive color combinations available in 2004 for the Hayabusa.

“There are typical light scratches from normal use only; no damage. The factory mufflers have scratches from being in storage during the time when the Yoshimura stainless slip-on mufflers were on the bike. The new owner of this Hayabusa will be very pleased with their purchase and have peace of mind that this Hayabusa has been very well cared for its entire life.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

12k-Mile 2004 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa · No reserve

Sold to
Boilerman
Boilerman
$5,800
Seller
KeithS75
KeithS75
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids13
Views5,858
Bids
Boilerman's avatar
Boilerman
Jun 12 at 6:14 PM
$5,300bid placed 
X.X.'s avatar
X.X.
Jun 12 at 6:13 PM
$4,250bid placed 
ChrisVardiman_ha8l's avatar
ChrisVardiman_ha8l
Jun 9 at 1:43 PM
$4,150bid placed 
SvengaliUSA's avatar
SvengaliUSA
Jun 7 at 3:28 PM
$4,000bid placed 
roan_kubas' avatar
roan_kubas
Jun 7 at 8:46 AM
$3,601bid placed 

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