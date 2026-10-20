43k-Mile 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Roadster
Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Mercedes-Benz introduced the R230 SL for 2003 with a power-retractable hardtop that converted the roadster into a coupe in about 16 seconds, and the SL55 AMG arrived at the top of the range. Its hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged V8 was rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque and was paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with AMG SpeedShift. Active Body Control suspension, which used hydraulics to counter body roll, came standard, along with Sensotronic electro-hydraulic brakes, AMG bodywork, and an AMG-trimmed interior. The SL55 AMG delivered supercar-level acceleration in a grand touring package.
This 2004 SL55 AMG is finished in Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather and is equipped with COMAND navigation, multi-contour heated front seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, premium sound with a CD changer, the AMG styling package, 18" AMG spoked wheels, and a designo Alcantara headliner.
Recent service included a transmission service, fuel injection service, lower ball joints, and transmission cooler line repairs between 2024 and 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 43,100 miles.
This 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Connecticut title.
Highlights
Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather
Supercharged 5.4L V8 factory rated when new at 493 horsepower
Five-speed automatic transmission
Power-retractable hardtop
Approximately 43,100 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
The chassis number decodes the following options:
487 – Active Body Control suspension
044 – AMG brake system
790 – 18" AMG spoked wheels
772 – AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts
614 – Bi-Xenon headlights
352 – COMAND navigation system
810 – Premium sound system
819 – CD changer
404 / 405 – Multi-contour front seats
873 – Heated front seats
Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite headliner
875 – Heated windshield washer system
Servicing and Documentation
Pirelli P-Zero tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent services:
November 2025: Transmission serviced, fuel injection and fuel systems serviced, power steering system bled, trunk latch replaced, oil and filter changed
June 2024: Lower ball joints replaced, fuel filter replaced, coolant flushed
March 2024: Transmission cooler lines repaired, control arm bushings replaced
August 2022: Engine oil and filter changed at 41,359 miles
March 2022: Spark plugs and valve cover gaskets replaced, transmission fluid changed, oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma and Connecticut. The selling dealer recently acquired the vehicle.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.