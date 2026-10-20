Auction ended.

43k-Mile 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Roadster

Bid to $17,000 on 10/20/26
Result
43k-Mile 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Roadster
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Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK74F54F073022
Mileage indicated43,100 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Mercedes-Benz introduced the R230 SL for 2003 with a power-retractable hardtop that converted the roadster into a coupe in about 16 seconds, and the SL55 AMG arrived at the top of the range. Its hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged V8 was rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque and was paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with AMG SpeedShift. Active Body Control suspension, which used hydraulics to counter body roll, came standard, along with Sensotronic electro-hydraulic brakes, AMG bodywork, and an AMG-trimmed interior. The SL55 AMG delivered supercar-level acceleration in a grand touring package.

This 2004 SL55 AMG is finished in Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather and is equipped with COMAND navigation, multi-contour heated front seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, premium sound with a CD changer, the AMG styling package, 18" AMG spoked wheels, and a designo Alcantara headliner.

Recent service included a transmission service, fuel injection service, lower ball joints, and transmission cooler line repairs between 2024 and 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 43,100 miles.

This 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Connecticut title.

Highlights

  • Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather

  • Supercharged 5.4L V8 factory rated when new at 493 horsepower

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-retractable hardtop

  • Approximately 43,100 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The chassis number decodes the following options:

  • 487 – Active Body Control suspension

  • 044 – AMG brake system

  • 790 – 18" AMG spoked wheels

  • 772 – AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

  • 614 – Bi-Xenon headlights

  • 352 – COMAND navigation system

  • 810 – Premium sound system

  • 819 – CD changer

  • 404 / 405 – Multi-contour front seats

  • 873 – Heated front seats

  • Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite headliner

  • 875 – Heated windshield washer system

Servicing and Documentation

  • Pirelli P-Zero tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent services:

  • November 2025: Transmission serviced, fuel injection and fuel systems serviced, power steering system bled, trunk latch replaced, oil and filter changed

  • June 2024: Lower ball joints replaced, fuel filter replaced, coolant flushed

  • March 2024: Transmission cooler lines repaired, control arm bushings replaced

  • August 2022: Engine oil and filter changed at 41,359 miles

  • March 2022: Spark plugs and valve cover gaskets replaced, transmission fluid changed, oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma and Connecticut. The selling dealer recently acquired the vehicle.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43k-Mile 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Roadster

Last bid
BH_ahbeyn
BH_ahbeyn
$17,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids29
Views8,073

Comments & bids

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BH_ahbeyn's avatar
BH_ahbeyn
Oct 20 at 7:03 PM
$17,000bid placed 
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Pedrometer
Oct 20 at 7:02 PM
$16,750bid placed 
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BH_ahbeyn
Oct 20 at 7:01 PM
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Pedrometer
Oct 20 at 7:00 PM
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BH_ahbeyn's avatar
BH_ahbeyn
Oct 20 at 7:00 PM
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Pedrometer
Oct 20 at 6:58 PM
$15,500bid placed 
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BH_ahbeyn
Oct 20 at 6:58 PM
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Pedrometer
Oct 20 at 6:53 PM
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Mchase84
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Canuck3
Oct 20 at 2:27 PM
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sierraboys
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obdewllX
Oct 20 at 12:22 PM
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Pedrometer
Oct 20 at 10:12 AM
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Oct 19 at 11:28 PM
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Oct 19 at 5:18 PM
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rudy82
Oct 19 at 4:56 PM
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sierraboys
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WP_rx868x
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