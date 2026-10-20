Description

Mercedes-Benz introduced the R230 SL for 2003 with a power-retractable hardtop that converted the roadster into a coupe in about 16 seconds, and the SL55 AMG arrived at the top of the range. Its hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged V8 was rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque and was paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with AMG SpeedShift. Active Body Control suspension, which used hydraulics to counter body roll, came standard, along with Sensotronic electro-hydraulic brakes, AMG bodywork, and an AMG-trimmed interior. The SL55 AMG delivered supercar-level acceleration in a grand touring package.

This 2004 SL55 AMG is finished in Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather and is equipped with COMAND navigation, multi-contour heated front seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, premium sound with a CD changer, the AMG styling package, 18" AMG spoked wheels, and a designo Alcantara headliner.

Recent service included a transmission service, fuel injection service, lower ball joints, and transmission cooler line repairs between 2024 and 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 43,100 miles.

This 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Connecticut title.

Highlights

Black over Black and Anthracite AMG leather

Supercharged 5.4L V8 factory rated when new at 493 horsepower

Five-speed automatic transmission

Power-retractable hardtop

Approximately 43,100 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The chassis number decodes the following options:

487 – Active Body Control suspension

044 – AMG brake system

790 – 18" AMG spoked wheels

772 – AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

614 – Bi-Xenon headlights

352 – COMAND navigation system

810 – Premium sound system

819 – CD changer

404 / 405 – Multi-contour front seats

873 – Heated front seats

Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite headliner

875 – Heated windshield washer system

Servicing and Documentation

Pirelli P-Zero tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent services:

November 2025: Transmission serviced, fuel injection and fuel systems serviced, power steering system bled, trunk latch replaced, oil and filter changed

June 2024: Lower ball joints replaced, fuel filter replaced, coolant flushed

March 2024: Transmission cooler lines repaired, control arm bushings replaced

August 2022 : Engine oil and filter changed at 41,359 miles

March 2022: Spark plugs and valve cover gaskets replaced, transmission fluid changed, oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma and Connecticut. The selling dealer recently acquired the vehicle.

Included Items