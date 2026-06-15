One-Family-Owned 48k-Mile 2004 Lexus IS 300
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Sharing its inline-six engine with the non-turbo Toyota Supra, the Lexus IS 300 arrived as a sports-oriented alternative to the German compact sport sedans that dominated the segment — offering a level of driver engagement unusual for a Lexus while retaining the brand's reputation for long-term reliability.
Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl over a black leather interior, this 2004 example was purchased new by the seller’s family and shows just over 48,000 miles. The vehicle is equipped with 17” alloy wheels, HID headlights, a power moonroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, and a factory premium cassette/CD audio system.
The battery and tires are said to have been replaced, a dashboard cover has been installed, and all other equipment is reported to be original.
This 2004 Lexus IS 300 is now offered at no reserve with two keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-family-owned since new
Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl
Black leather upholstery
Showing approximately 48,200 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.0L 2JZ-GE inline-six engine
5-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
17” alloy wheels
HID headlights
Power moonroof
Heated power-adjustable front seats
Premium cassette/CD stereo system
Drilled aluminum pedals
Stainless steel doorsill scuff plates
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Modifications
Dashboard cover
Servicing
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Battery and tires are said to have been replaced
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections consistent with age and use
Dent on driver's door
Creases in upholstery
Dashboard exhibits stickiness consistent with known first-generation IS300 characteristic
Ownership History
This 2004 Lexus IS 300 was purchased new by the seller's family at Lexus San Diego. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history dating to 2004. There are multiple reporting gaps in the CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Two keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.