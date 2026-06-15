Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sharing its inline-six engine with the non-turbo Toyota Supra, the Lexus IS 300 arrived as a sports-oriented alternative to the German compact sport sedans that dominated the segment — offering a level of driver engagement unusual for a Lexus while retaining the brand's reputation for long-term reliability.

Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl over a black leather interior, this 2004 example was purchased new by the seller’s family and shows just over 48,000 miles. The vehicle is equipped with 17” alloy wheels, HID headlights, a power moonroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, and a factory premium cassette/CD audio system.

The battery and tires are said to have been replaced, a dashboard cover has been installed, and all other equipment is reported to be original.

This 2004 Lexus IS 300 is now offered at no reserve with two keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl

Black leather upholstery

Showing approximately 48,200 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0L 2JZ-GE inline-six engine

5-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

17” alloy wheels

HID headlights

Power moonroof

Heated power-adjustable front seats

Premium cassette/CD stereo system

Drilled aluminum pedals

Stainless steel doorsill scuff plates

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Modifications

Dashboard cover

Servicing

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Battery and tires are said to have been replaced

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections consistent with age and use

Dent on driver's door

Creases in upholstery

Dashboard exhibits stickiness consistent with known first-generation IS300 characteristic

Ownership History

This 2004 Lexus IS 300 was purchased new by the seller's family at Lexus San Diego. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history dating to 2004. There are multiple reporting gaps in the CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Included Items