Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 48k-Mile 2004 Lexus IS 300

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 48k-Mile 2004 Lexus IS 300
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All photos (41)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJTHBD192940089496
Mileage indicated48,200 Miles
LocationSan Diego, California
Engine3.0L Inline-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Video gallery

2004 Lexus IS 300 Start Up
Play
2004 Lexus IS 300 Engine
Play
2004 Lexus IS 300 Exhaust
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sharing its inline-six engine with the non-turbo Toyota Supra, the Lexus IS 300 arrived as a sports-oriented alternative to the German compact sport sedans that dominated the segment — offering a level of driver engagement unusual for a Lexus while retaining the brand's reputation for long-term reliability.

Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl over a black leather interior, this 2004 example was purchased new by the seller’s family and shows just over 48,000 miles. The vehicle is equipped with 17” alloy wheels, HID headlights, a power moonroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, and a factory premium cassette/CD audio system.

The battery and tires are said to have been replaced, a dashboard cover has been installed, and all other equipment is reported to be original.

This 2004 Lexus IS 300 is now offered at no reserve with two keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Finished in Graphite Grey Pearl

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Showing approximately 48,200 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L 2JZ-GE inline-six engine

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 17” alloy wheels

  • HID headlights

  • Power moonroof

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats

  • Premium cassette/CD stereo system

  • Drilled aluminum pedals

  • Stainless steel doorsill scuff plates

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Dashboard cover

Servicing

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Battery and tires are said to have been replaced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Dent on driver's door

  • Creases in upholstery

  • Dashboard exhibits stickiness consistent with known first-generation IS300 characteristic

Ownership History

This 2004 Lexus IS 300 was purchased new by the seller's family at Lexus San Diego. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history dating to 2004. There are multiple reporting gaps in the CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Two keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 48k-Mile 2004 Lexus IS 300 · No reserve

Sold to
Gancito
Gancito
$9,363
Seller
RR_ugn5t2
RR_ugn5t2
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids24
Views6,198
Bids
Gancito's avatar
Gancito
Jun 15 at 6:33 PM
$8,750bid placed 
AS_4kff9p's avatar
AS_4kff9p
Jun 15 at 6:32 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Gancito's avatar
Gancito
Jun 15 at 6:30 PM
$8,250bid placed 
AS_4kff9p's avatar
AS_4kff9p
Jun 14 at 12:02 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jun 14 at 5:20 AM
$7,750bid placed 

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