43K-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2004 Ford Mustang GT marked the final year of the facelifted “New Edge” version, which featured a 4.6‑liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and classic muscle car styling cues like a hood scoop, bold grille, and dual exhaust.
Buyers could choose between coupe and convertible body styles, and those who selected the V8-powered GT and wanted more comfort and refinement could opt for the GT Deluxe package, which provided numerous interior upgrades.
Finished in Dark Shadow Gray and a light gray leather interior, this '04 Mustang GT coupe came with the GT Deluxe package, which included leather upholstery with embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs, a power driver's seat, a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, two-tone sculpted door panels, and a Mach 460 audio system.
The car's V8 delivers power rearward via a four-speed automatic transmission, and it has been modified with lowering springs (front and rear), an Airaid air intake system, custom exterior vinyl appliqués, camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering), and wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in the rear.
This 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Finished in Dark Shadow Gray
Light gray leather
4.6L V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
GT Deluxe Package
Factory Equipment
GT Deluxe Package includes:
Power driver's seat
Embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel
Upgraded two-tone door panels
Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system with rear amplifiers and speakers
Bright shift bezel
GT non-functional hood scoop
Dual exhaust
GT wheels in front
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Power disc brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors
Center console
Front independent and rear solid axle suspension
Front and rear stabilizer bars
The data sticker decodes as:
Paint: CX – Dark Shadow Gray
Trim: G2 – Dark Charcoal (primary color) interior
R: 9 – Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system
Axle: LE – 3.27:1 rear gear ratio with limited-slip differential (Traction-Lok)
Trans: 9 – 4R70W 4-speed automatic transmission
SPR: MMZ – GT-tuned suspension springs
Modifications
Lowering springs (front and rear)
Airaid air intake system
Custom exterior vinyl appliqués
Camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering)
Wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in rear
Service & Documentation
Replaced spark plugs
Replaced fuel filter
Replaced hood shocks
Changed hinge pins on D/S door
Nitto NT555 G2 275/40ZR17 tires (2024 date codes)
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed in the last 12 months:
December 2025: Alignment performed
September 2025: Front brake pads replaced and front brake rotors replaced/resurfaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2025: Damage reported, minor damage
The selling dealer reports that paintwork was performed to the front of the car, reportedly due to insect damage.
Ownership History
This 2004 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has been registered in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida.
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.