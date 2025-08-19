Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2004 Ford Mustang GT marked the final year of the facelifted “New Edge” version, which featured a 4.6‑liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and classic muscle car styling cues like a hood scoop, bold grille, and dual exhaust.

Buyers could choose between coupe and convertible body styles, and those who selected the V8-powered GT and wanted more comfort and refinement could opt for the GT Deluxe package, which provided numerous interior upgrades.

Finished in Dark Shadow Gray and a light gray leather interior, this '04 Mustang GT coupe came with the GT Deluxe package, which included leather upholstery with embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs, a power driver's seat, a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, two-tone sculpted door panels, and a Mach 460 audio system.

The car's V8 delivers power rearward via a four-speed automatic transmission, and it has been modified with lowering springs (front and rear), an Airaid air intake system, custom exterior vinyl appliqués, camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering), and wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in the rear.

This 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Finished in Dark Shadow Gray

Light gray leather

4.6L V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

GT Deluxe Package

Factory Equipment

GT Deluxe Package includes: Power driver's seat Embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel Upgraded two-tone door panels Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system with rear amplifiers and speakers Bright shift bezel

GT non-functional hood scoop

Dual exhaust

GT wheels in front

Power rack-and-pinion steering

Power disc brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors

Center console

Front independent and rear solid axle suspension

Front and rear stabilizer bars

The data sticker decodes as: Paint: CX – Dark Shadow Gray Trim: G2 – Dark Charcoal (primary color) interior R: 9 – Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system Axle: LE – 3.27:1 rear gear ratio with limited-slip differential (Traction-Lok) Trans: 9 – 4R70W 4-speed automatic transmission SPR: MMZ – GT-tuned suspension springs



Modifications

Lowering springs (front and rear)

Airaid air intake system

Custom exterior vinyl appliqués

Camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering)

Wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in rear

Service & Documentation

Replaced spark plugs

Replaced fuel filter

Replaced hood shocks

Changed hinge pins on D/S door

Nitto NT555 G2 275/40ZR17 tires (2024 date codes)

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed in the last 12 months: December 2025: Alignment performed September 2025: Front brake pads replaced and front brake rotors replaced/resurfaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2025: Damage reported, minor damage

The selling dealer reports that paintwork was performed to the front of the car, reportedly due to insect damage.

Ownership History

This 2004 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has been registered in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.