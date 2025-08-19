43K-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$7,400
43K-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (142)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAFP42X64F132339
Mileage indicated42,750 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Shadow Gray
Interior colorLight Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2004 Ford Mustang GT marked the final year of the facelifted “New Edge” version, which featured a 4.6‑liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and classic muscle car styling cues like a hood scoop, bold grille, and dual exhaust.

Buyers could choose between coupe and convertible body styles, and those who selected the V8-powered GT and wanted more comfort and refinement could opt for the GT Deluxe package, which provided numerous interior upgrades.

Finished in Dark Shadow Gray and a light gray leather interior, this '04 Mustang GT coupe came with the GT Deluxe package, which included leather upholstery with embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs, a power driver's seat, a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, two-tone sculpted door panels, and a Mach 460 audio system.

The car's V8 delivers power rearward via a four-speed automatic transmission, and it has been modified with lowering springs (front and rear), an Airaid air intake system, custom exterior vinyl appliqués, camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering), and wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in the rear.

This 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • Finished in Dark Shadow Gray

  • Light gray leather

  • 4.6L V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • GT Deluxe Package

Factory Equipment

  • GT Deluxe Package includes:

    • Power driver's seat

    • Embroidered Mustang logos on the seat backs

    • Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Upgraded two-tone door panels

    • Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system with rear amplifiers and speakers

    • Bright shift bezel

  • GT non-functional hood scoop

  • Dual exhaust

  • GT wheels in front

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering

  • Power disc brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors

  • Center console

  • Front independent and rear solid axle suspension

  • Front and rear stabilizer bars

  • The data sticker decodes as:

    • Paint: CX – Dark Shadow Gray

    • Trim: G2 – Dark Charcoal (primary color) interior

    • R: 9 – Mach 460 AM/FM stereo with CD, clock, and sub-woofer system

    • Axle: LE – 3.27:1 rear gear ratio with limited-slip differential (Traction-Lok)

    • Trans: 9 – 4R70W 4-speed automatic transmission

    • SPR: MMZ – GT-tuned suspension springs

Modifications

  • Lowering springs (front and rear)

  • Airaid air intake system

  • Custom exterior vinyl appliqués

  • Camber/caster plates (for alignment after lowering)

  • Wider Torq Thrust-style wheels in rear

Service & Documentation

  • Replaced spark plugs

  • Replaced fuel filter

  • Replaced hood shocks

  • Changed hinge pins on D/S door

  • Nitto NT555 G2 275/40ZR17 tires (2024 date codes)

  • According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed in the last 12 months:

    • December 2025: Alignment performed

    • September 2025: Front brake pads replaced and front brake rotors replaced/resurfaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2025: Damage reported, minor damage

  • The selling dealer reports that paintwork was performed to the front of the car, reportedly due to insect damage.

Ownership History

This 2004 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has been registered in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43K-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang GT Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Wyattlee04
Wyattlee04
$7,400
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids9
Views4,546
How it works
Bids
Wyattlee04's avatar
Wyattlee04
Jun 24 at 1:39 AM
$7,400bid placed 
DB_i6k057's avatar
DB_i6k057
Jun 23 at 8:17 PM
$7,149bid placed 
JG_t8thdspm's avatar
JG_t8thdspm
Jun 23 at 7:30 PM
$6,848bid placed 
DB_i6k057's avatar
DB_i6k057
Jun 23 at 6:33 PM
$6,598bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 17 at 11:35 PM
$6,250bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026