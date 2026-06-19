Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The Ram SRT-10 press release duly noted: “On Feb. 2, 2004, an unmodified Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s fastest production pickup truck, with a measured top speed of 154.587 mph (248.783 kph) sustained over a ‘flying kilometer.’” That’s what an 8.3-liter V10 pumping out 500 hp and 525 ft-lb torque can do.

The Viper’s V10 originated in Dodge’s truck program and the SRT-10 had the same hand-built aluminum engine assembled at the Viper’s Conner Avenue facility in Detroit. That power passed through Viper’s Hurst-shifted T-56 six-speed manual gearbox.

But the SRT-10 was engineered to do far more than sprint in a straight line. Its chassis received extensive upgrades for balanced high-speed performance, including massive brakes with fifteen-inch front and fourteen-inch rear rotors, lowered suspension, uprated springs, and Bilstein monotube dampers to ensure confident handling and control in demanding real-world conditions.

3,057 SRT-10 trucks were built in 2004; just 1,040 in Flame Red like this one, which shows just over 50,000 miles.

This 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Finished in Flame Red over Dark Slate Gray leather

Viper 505ci (8.3L) aluminum V10 rated at 500hp

Viper 6-Speed manual TREMEC T56 transmission

Performance suspension and brakes

22x10.0” polished aluminum wheels

Factory Equipment

Equipment on the SRT-10 includes: 8.3-liter V8 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission 20" alloy wheels Limited-slip rear differential Split-front bench seat Automatic climate control



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 are presented in the gallery

Hood scoop insert is cracked

Side molding in front of the driver's rear tire has scratches

Damaged audio screen

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maine and Florida registration history. This 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “This is a two-owner truck that came to us from a local collection.”