2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
* * *
The Ram SRT-10 press release duly noted: “On Feb. 2, 2004, an unmodified Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s fastest production pickup truck, with a measured top speed of 154.587 mph (248.783 kph) sustained over a ‘flying kilometer.’” That’s what an 8.3-liter V10 pumping out 500 hp and 525 ft-lb torque can do.
The Viper’s V10 originated in Dodge’s truck program and the SRT-10 had the same hand-built aluminum engine assembled at the Viper’s Conner Avenue facility in Detroit. That power passed through Viper’s Hurst-shifted T-56 six-speed manual gearbox.
But the SRT-10 was engineered to do far more than sprint in a straight line. Its chassis received extensive upgrades for balanced high-speed performance, including massive brakes with fifteen-inch front and fourteen-inch rear rotors, lowered suspension, uprated springs, and Bilstein monotube dampers to ensure confident handling and control in demanding real-world conditions.
3,057 SRT-10 trucks were built in 2004; just 1,040 in Flame Red like this one, which shows just over 50,000 miles.
This 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Finished in Flame Red over Dark Slate Gray leather
Viper 505ci (8.3L) aluminum V10 rated at 500hp
Viper 6-Speed manual TREMEC T56 transmission
Performance suspension and brakes
22x10.0” polished aluminum wheels
Factory Equipment
Equipment on the SRT-10 includes:
8.3-liter V8
6-speed TREMEC manual transmission
20" alloy wheels
Limited-slip rear differential
Split-front bench seat
Automatic climate control
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 are presented in the gallery
Hood scoop insert is cracked
Side molding in front of the driver's rear tire has scratches
Damaged audio screen
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maine and Florida registration history. This 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.
Additional Information
The selling dealer states, “This is a two-owner truck that came to us from a local collection.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.