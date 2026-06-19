Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Since 2003, the bold Chevrolet SSR has hypnotized truck lovers. Inspired by the classic design of 1940s trucks, the SSR wore sleek lines, bulging fenders, and large wheels. And its daring retractable hardtop was a breath of fresh air, effortlessly blending retro styling and cutting-edge technology into a modern performance truck.

Aside from new options including auxiliary gauges and chrome wheels, the 2004 SSR carried over unchanged from 2003. Its 5.3L V8 produced 300 horsepower, with a four-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. A capable independent front and five-link rear suspension complemented four-wheel disc brakes, while the rumble from a stainless-steel dual exhaust system gave the SSR some audible attitude to go along with its magnetic curb appeal. Motor Trend agreed, stating, “The SSR draws its share of smiles and thumbs up. It’s new and different, classically American fun to drive, and will be a popular date on cruise night.”

10,676 SSRs were built in 2004 — with only 1,273 reportedly finished in Ultra Violet like the example seen here. Showing just under 47,400 miles from new, this SSR was optioned with the auxiliary gauges, which further enhances its status as a highly desirable collectible.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Early SSR showing just under 47,400 miles and wearing a rare color

Finished in Ultra Violet with Ebony leather interior

Automatic retractable hardtop roof

19” front, 20” rear wheels wearing Goodyear tires

5.3L V8 factory rated when new at 300 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Covered bed

Heated power bucket seats

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

Optional console-mounted auxiliary gauges

AM/FM/CD Bose stereo system

Four-wheel disc brakes with 12” rotors

Independent A-arm front, 5-link rear suspension with coil springs

Zexel-Torsen limited-slip differential

Traction control

Modifications

K&N cold air induction intake

Servicing & Documentation

Battery was reportedly recently replaced

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on hood

Images detailing the condition of the 2004 Chevrolet SSR are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. Its clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida from new.