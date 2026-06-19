Auction ended.

2004 Chevrolet SSR

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $15,000 on 06/19/26
Result
2004 Chevrolet SSR
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (115)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCES14P04B104608
Mileage indicated47,400 Miles
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine5.3L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck, Convertible

Video gallery

2004 Chevrolet SSR Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Since 2003, the bold Chevrolet SSR has hypnotized truck lovers. Inspired by the classic design of 1940s trucks, the SSR wore sleek lines, bulging fenders, and large wheels. And its daring retractable hardtop was a breath of fresh air, effortlessly blending retro styling and cutting-edge technology into a modern performance truck.

Aside from new options including auxiliary gauges and chrome wheels, the 2004 SSR carried over unchanged from 2003. Its 5.3L V8 produced 300 horsepower, with a four-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. A capable independent front and five-link rear suspension complemented four-wheel disc brakes, while the rumble from a stainless-steel dual exhaust system gave the SSR some audible attitude to go along with its magnetic curb appeal. Motor Trend agreed, stating, “The SSR draws its share of smiles and thumbs up. It’s new and different, classically American fun to drive, and will be a popular date on cruise night.”

10,676 SSRs were built in 2004 — with only 1,273 reportedly finished in Ultra Violet like the example seen here. Showing just under 47,400 miles from new, this SSR was optioned with the auxiliary gauges, which further enhances its status as a highly desirable collectible.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Early SSR showing just under 47,400 miles and wearing a rare color

  • Finished in Ultra Violet with Ebony leather interior

  • Automatic retractable hardtop roof

  • 19” front, 20” rear wheels wearing Goodyear tires

  • 5.3L V8 factory rated when new at 300 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Covered bed

  • Heated power bucket seats

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Optional console-mounted auxiliary gauges

  • AM/FM/CD Bose stereo system

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with 12” rotors

  • Independent A-arm front, 5-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • Zexel-Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Traction control

Modifications

  • K&N cold air induction intake

Servicing & Documentation

  • Battery was reportedly recently replaced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on hood

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2004 Chevrolet SSR are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. Its clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida from new.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2004 CHEVROLET SSR LS

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2004 Chevrolet SSR

Last bid
Higherplane
Higherplane
$15,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids13
Views4,905
Bids
Higherplane's avatar
Higherplane
Jun 19 at 6:53 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Roy_Rasmussen's avatar
Roy_Rasmussen
Jun 18 at 5:47 PM
$13,210bid placed 
WH_74qhb2's avatar
WH_74qhb2
Jun 17 at 6:22 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Wallace24's avatar
Wallace24
Jun 16 at 5:46 PM
$12,000bid placed 
DS_7b6r47's avatar
DS_7b6r47
Jun 15 at 1:44 AM
$10,701bid placed 

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