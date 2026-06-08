2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Description
The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette holds a singular place in C5 history as the final year of the fifth generation, closing out an eight-year run that redefined the Corvette's engineering and performance credentials. This milestone was underscored by its LS1 V8 producing 350 horsepower, a lightweight hydroformed frame, and a near 50/50 weight distribution—advancements that enabled the C5 to achieve 0–60 mph times under five seconds and elevated it to world-class sports car status.
This example is finished in Millennium Yellow, one of the lower-volume color choices for the model year at just 8% of total production. Presented by the seller in unmodified condition, the 5.7L LS1 V8 is linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle sits on polished 5-spoke wheels mounted over four-wheel ventilated disc brakes. Interior appointments include leather-trimmed sport seats, a CD radio and Bose sound system, and a removable targa roof panel.
This C5 coupe shows approximately 55,700 miles, and replacement of the tires, rear main seal, left fuel tank, and various other servicing items have been completed under current ownership.
This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a front license plate filler, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title.
Highlights
Finished in Millennium Yellow
Black leather upholstery
Removable targa roof panel
Pop-up headlights
Showing 55,700 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7L LS1 V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Ventilated four-wheel disc brakes
Traction control and anti-lock brakes
Polished 17”/18” 5-spoke wheels
Quad exhaust outlets
Power-adjustable sport seats
Power windows and door locks
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bose sound system, CD radio
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
May 2025:
Left fuel tank replaced
Fuel pump gasket replaced
Various fuel lines replaced
April 2024:
Rear main seal replaced
Lower transmission line replaced
Four exhaust studs replaced
Front brakes serviced
Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2024 date codes
Underbody photos available in the photo gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Various imperfections on wheel lips
Driver's seat operating panel is loose
Creases on seat leather
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois since new, including the seller's acquisition in November 2022.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Partial service records
Multiple keys
Front license plate filler
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.