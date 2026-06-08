Auction ended.

2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Bid to $15,850 on 06/08/26
Result
2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (62)

Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22G645122347
Mileage indicated55,700 Miles
LocationBridgeview, Illinios
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette holds a singular place in C5 history as the final year of the fifth generation, closing out an eight-year run that redefined the Corvette's engineering and performance credentials. This milestone was underscored by its LS1 V8 producing 350 horsepower, a lightweight hydroformed frame, and a near 50/50 weight distribution—advancements that enabled the C5 to achieve 0–60 mph times under five seconds and elevated it to world-class sports car status.

This example is finished in Millennium Yellow, one of the lower-volume color choices for the model year at just 8% of total production. Presented by the seller in unmodified condition, the 5.7L LS1 V8 is linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle sits on polished 5-spoke wheels mounted over four-wheel ventilated disc brakes. Interior appointments include leather-trimmed sport seats, a CD radio and Bose sound system, and a removable targa roof panel.

This C5 coupe shows approximately 55,700 miles, and replacement of the tires, rear main seal, left fuel tank, and various other servicing items have been completed under current ownership.

This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a front license plate filler, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

  • Finished in Millennium Yellow

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Removable targa roof panel

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Showing 55,700 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Ventilated four-wheel disc brakes

  • Traction control and anti-lock brakes

  • Polished 17”/18” 5-spoke wheels

  • Quad exhaust outlets

  • Power-adjustable sport seats

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Bose sound system, CD radio

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

  • May 2025:

    • Left fuel tank replaced

    • Fuel pump gasket replaced

    • Various fuel lines replaced

  • April 2024:

    • Rear main seal replaced

    • Lower transmission line replaced

    • Four exhaust studs replaced

    • Front brakes serviced

  • Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2024 date codes

  • Underbody photos available in the photo gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Various imperfections on wheel lips

  • Driver's seat operating panel is loose

  • Creases on seat leather

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois since new, including the seller's acquisition in November 2022.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Partial service records

  • Multiple keys

  • Front license plate filler

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Last bid
slatts47
slatts47
$15,850
Seller
Howardvette
Howardvette
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids22
Views9,335
Bids
slatts47's avatar
slatts47
Jun 8 at 5:01 PM
$15,850bid placed 
GlenBowlin_brtl's avatar
GlenBowlin_brtl
Jun 8 at 3:50 PM
$15,599bid placed 
slatts47's avatar
slatts47
Jun 8 at 3:37 PM
$14,027bid placed 
JT454CI's avatar
JT454CI
Jun 8 at 3:37 PM
$13,777bid placed 
GlenBowlin_brtl's avatar
GlenBowlin_brtl
Jun 8 at 3:22 PM
$13,499bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026