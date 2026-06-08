Description

The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette holds a singular place in C5 history as the final year of the fifth generation, closing out an eight-year run that redefined the Corvette's engineering and performance credentials. This milestone was underscored by its LS1 V8 producing 350 horsepower, a lightweight hydroformed frame, and a near 50/50 weight distribution—advancements that enabled the C5 to achieve 0–60 mph times under five seconds and elevated it to world-class sports car status.

This example is finished in Millennium Yellow, one of the lower-volume color choices for the model year at just 8% of total production. Presented by the seller in unmodified condition, the 5.7L LS1 V8 is linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle sits on polished 5-spoke wheels mounted over four-wheel ventilated disc brakes. Interior appointments include leather-trimmed sport seats, a CD radio and Bose sound system, and a removable targa roof panel.

This C5 coupe shows approximately 55,700 miles, and replacement of the tires, rear main seal, left fuel tank, and various other servicing items have been completed under current ownership.

This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a front license plate filler, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

Finished in Millennium Yellow

Black leather upholstery

Removable targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Showing 55,700 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7L LS1 V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Ventilated four-wheel disc brakes

Traction control and anti-lock brakes

Polished 17”/18” 5-spoke wheels

Quad exhaust outlets

Power-adjustable sport seats

Power windows and door locks

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Bose sound system, CD radio

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

May 2025: Left fuel tank replaced Fuel pump gasket replaced Various fuel lines replaced

April 2024: Rear main seal replaced Lower transmission line replaced Four exhaust studs replaced Front brakes serviced

Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2024 date codes

Underbody photos available in the photo gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Various imperfections on wheel lips

Driver's seat operating panel is loose

Creases on seat leather

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois since new, including the seller's acquisition in November 2022.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Partial service records

Multiple keys

Front license plate filler

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.