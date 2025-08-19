16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:10 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 elevated the already capable Corvette platform into a focused high-performance sports car, pairing reduced weight with track-oriented suspension tuning and the potent LS6 V8. By 2004, the final year of C5 Z06 production, output had grown to 405 horsepower, cementing the model as one of the most respected analog-era American performance cars of the early 2000s.
First delivered to Les Stanford Chevrolet in Dearborn, Michigan, this 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finished in Torch Red over a Black leather interior. This example retains stock equipment including lightweight Z06-specific wheels, a titanium exhaust system, Bose audio system, and unmodified LS6 engine.
Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 3.42 limited-slip differential, while upgraded suspension tuning, four-wheel independent suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes contribute to the Z06’s well-balanced handling characteristics.
This '04 Z06 was purchased by the seller in 2010, and it now shows under 43,000 miles.
This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Unmodified final-year C5 Z06
Finished in Torch Red over Black leather
16-years under current ownership
Showing approximately 42,700 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):
5.7L LS6 V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential (3.42 gears)
Four-wheel independent suspension
Four-wheel anti-lock brakes
Active Handling system
17”/18” 5-spoke forged alloy wheels
Titanium exhaust system
Bose audio system
Head-up display
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Electrochromic (auto-dimming) rearview mirror
Memory Package
Power-adjustable driver seat
Power-adjustable mirrors
Telescopic steering wheel
Modifications
Wheels have been chromed
Bumper intake vent mesh trim
Aftermarket center console armrest
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Exterior imperfections consistent with age and use
Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2015 date codes
Pop-up headlight assemblies require servicing
Passenger-side window operates slowly
Wear visible on seats
Ownership History
From the seller, “This was my husband’s dream car and our Sunday driver. All factory as originally purchased. It had 3,700 miles on it when we purchased it in 2010. All maintenance records, no accidents, original factory window sheet listing all car specifications included.”
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Window sticker
Service records
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.