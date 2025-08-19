16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1 day
$19,000
16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY12SX45113536
Mileage indicated42,700 Miles
LocationStockbridge, Georgia
Engine5.7L LS6 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Idling
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16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Driving POV Part 1
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16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Driving POV Part 2
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Description

The C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 elevated the already capable Corvette platform into a focused high-performance sports car, pairing reduced weight with track-oriented suspension tuning and the potent LS6 V8. By 2004, the final year of C5 Z06 production, output had grown to 405 horsepower, cementing the model as one of the most respected analog-era American performance cars of the early 2000s.

First delivered to Les Stanford Chevrolet in Dearborn, Michigan, this 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finished in Torch Red over a Black leather interior. This example retains stock equipment including lightweight Z06-specific wheels, a titanium exhaust system, Bose audio system, and unmodified LS6 engine.

Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 3.42 limited-slip differential, while upgraded suspension tuning, four-wheel independent suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes contribute to the Z06’s well-balanced handling characteristics.

This '04 Z06 was purchased by the seller in 2010, and it now shows under 43,000 miles.

This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Unmodified final-year C5 Z06

  • Finished in Torch Red over Black leather

  • 16-years under current ownership

  • Showing approximately 42,700 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):

  • 5.7L LS6 V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential (3.42 gears)

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Four-wheel anti-lock brakes

  • Active Handling system

  • 17”/18” 5-spoke forged alloy wheels

  • Titanium exhaust system

  • Bose audio system

  • Head-up display

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Electrochromic (auto-dimming) rearview mirror

  • Memory Package

  • Power-adjustable driver seat

  • Power-adjustable mirrors

  • Telescopic steering wheel

Modifications

  • Wheels have been chromed

  • Bumper intake vent mesh trim

  • Aftermarket center console armrest

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2015 date codes

  • Pop-up headlight assemblies require servicing

  • Passenger-side window operates slowly

  • Wear visible on seats

Ownership History

From the seller, “This was my husband’s dream car and our Sunday driver. All factory as originally purchased. It had 3,700 miles on it when we purchased it in 2010. All maintenance records, no accidents, original factory window sheet listing all car specifications included.”

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Window sticker

  • Service records

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16-Years-Owned 43k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Current bid
BruceKinnie_gk8n
BruceKinnie_gk8n
$19,000
Seller
LP_mlou2u
LP_mlou2u
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids15
Views5,266
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Bids
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 24 at 1:24 AM
$19,000bid placed 
Gadcat6's avatar
Gadcat6
Jun 23 at 11:33 PM
$18,750bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:03 AM
$18,500bid placed 
SBMandMG's avatar
SBMandMG
Jun 20 at 2:23 PM
$17,901bid placed 
Mark_Bremer's avatar
Mark_Bremer
Jun 19 at 3:27 AM
$10,750bid placed 

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