Description

The C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 elevated the already capable Corvette platform into a focused high-performance sports car, pairing reduced weight with track-oriented suspension tuning and the potent LS6 V8. By 2004, the final year of C5 Z06 production, output had grown to 405 horsepower, cementing the model as one of the most respected analog-era American performance cars of the early 2000s.

First delivered to Les Stanford Chevrolet in Dearborn, Michigan, this 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finished in Torch Red over a Black leather interior. This example retains stock equipment including lightweight Z06-specific wheels, a titanium exhaust system, Bose audio system, and unmodified LS6 engine.

Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 3.42 limited-slip differential, while upgraded suspension tuning, four-wheel independent suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes contribute to the Z06’s well-balanced handling characteristics.

This '04 Z06 was purchased by the seller in 2010, and it now shows under 43,000 miles.

This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, service records, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Unmodified final-year C5 Z06

Finished in Torch Red over Black leather

16-years under current ownership

Showing approximately 42,700 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):

5.7L LS6 V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential (3.42 gears)

Four-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel anti-lock brakes

Active Handling system

17”/18” 5-spoke forged alloy wheels

Titanium exhaust system

Bose audio system

Head-up display

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Electrochromic (auto-dimming) rearview mirror

Memory Package

Power-adjustable driver seat

Power-adjustable mirrors

Telescopic steering wheel

Modifications

Wheels have been chromed

Bumper intake vent mesh trim

Aftermarket center console armrest

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Exterior imperfections consistent with age and use

Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2015 date codes

Pop-up headlight assemblies require servicing

Passenger-side window operates slowly

Wear visible on seats

Ownership History

From the seller, “This was my husband’s dream car and our Sunday driver. All factory as originally purchased. It had 3,700 miles on it when we purchased it in 2010. All maintenance records, no accidents, original factory window sheet listing all car specifications included.”

Included Items