35k-Mile 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Video gallery
Description
The 996-generation 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet combined Porsche's all-wheel-drive system with the open-air cabriolet body, the broadest interpretation of the 911 formula available in the model range. The 3.6-liter flat-six produced 320 horsepower and, optionally, drove all four wheels through a Tiptronic S automatic transmission.
This 2003 996 C4 Cabriolet is finished in Arctic Silver Metallic over a Savanna Beige leather interior and was built to a specification that included oval stainless steel exhaust tips, aluminum-faced instrument dials, headlamp washers, comfort seats with heating, a leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls, and lumbar support — a well-specified example of the C4 Cabriolet.
Showing approximately 34,500 miles, the car received a comprehensive pre-sale service totaling over $10,000 at an authorized Porsche service center covering the convertible top hydraulics, ignition system, and suspension components.
This 2003 Porsche 911 C4 Cabriolet is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a wind deflector, a front license plate bracket, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
3.6L flat-six engine
All-wheel drive with Tiptronic S transmission
Arctic Silver Metallic over Savanna Beige leather
Over $10,000 in pre-sale service work
Showing approximately 34,500 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.6L flat-six engine
5-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission
All-wheel drive with viscous center coupling
4-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS
Power-folding cabriolet soft top
Automatic extending rear spoiler
The options sticker decodes the following information:
USA market specification (C02)
Oval stainless steel exhaust tips (X54)
Aluminum instrument dials (X71)
Tiptronic S automatic transmission (249)
Headlamp washers (288)
Heated seats (342)
Leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls (432)
Lumbar support (537)
Front license plate bracket (411)
Exclusive Program designation (09991)
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The following service amounting to $10,332 was completed at an authorized Porsche service center prior to listing (see gallery for full details):
Convertible top hydraulic cylinders replaced
Convertible top hydraulic bolt sets replaced
Convertible top fluid replaced
Pirelli tires installed (rear)
Center caps replaced
Oil pressure sender replaced
Air filter replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Ignition coils replaced
Ride level sensor bracket replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips photographed
Wear on convertible top and interior upholstery
Ownership History
This 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2014. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York, Tennessee, and Michigan.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Multiple keys
Wind deflector
Front license plate bracket
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.