Description

The 996-generation 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet combined Porsche's all-wheel-drive system with the open-air cabriolet body, the broadest interpretation of the 911 formula available in the model range. The 3.6-liter flat-six produced 320 horsepower and, optionally, drove all four wheels through a Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

This 2003 996 C4 Cabriolet is finished in Arctic Silver Metallic over a Savanna Beige leather interior and was built to a specification that included oval stainless steel exhaust tips, aluminum-faced instrument dials, headlamp washers, comfort seats with heating, a leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls, and lumbar support — a well-specified example of the C4 Cabriolet.

Showing approximately 34,500 miles, the car received a comprehensive pre-sale service totaling over $10,000 at an authorized Porsche service center covering the convertible top hydraulics, ignition system, and suspension components.

This 2003 Porsche 911 C4 Cabriolet is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a wind deflector, a front license plate bracket, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

3.6L flat-six engine

All-wheel drive with Tiptronic S transmission

Arctic Silver Metallic over Savanna Beige leather

Over $10,000 in pre-sale service work

Showing approximately 34,500 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.6L flat-six engine

5-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission

All-wheel drive with viscous center coupling

4-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

Power-folding cabriolet soft top

Automatic extending rear spoiler

The options sticker decodes the following information: USA market specification (C02) Oval stainless steel exhaust tips (X54) Aluminum instrument dials (X71) Tiptronic S automatic transmission (249) Headlamp washers (288) Heated seats (342) Leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls (432) Lumbar support (537) Front license plate bracket (411) Exclusive Program designation (09991)



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following service amounting to $10,332 was completed at an authorized Porsche service center prior to listing (see gallery for full details):

Convertible top hydraulic cylinders replaced

Convertible top hydraulic bolt sets replaced

Convertible top fluid replaced

Pirelli tires installed (rear)

Center caps replaced

Oil pressure sender replaced

Air filter replaced

Spark plugs replaced

Ignition coils replaced

Ride level sensor bracket replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips photographed

Wear on convertible top and interior upholstery

Ownership History

This 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2014. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Included Items