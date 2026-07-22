Auction ended.

35k-Mile 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet

Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
35k-Mile 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (52)

Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA29983S650257
Mileage indicated34,500 Miles
LocationRochester Hills, Michigan
Engine3.6L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible-Start Up & Drive
Play
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible-Interior
Play
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible-Walk Around
Play

Description

The 996-generation 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet combined Porsche's all-wheel-drive system with the open-air cabriolet body, the broadest interpretation of the 911 formula available in the model range. The 3.6-liter flat-six produced 320 horsepower and, optionally, drove all four wheels through a Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

This 2003 996 C4 Cabriolet is finished in Arctic Silver Metallic over a Savanna Beige leather interior and was built to a specification that included oval stainless steel exhaust tips, aluminum-faced instrument dials, headlamp washers, comfort seats with heating, a leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls, and lumbar support — a well-specified example of the C4 Cabriolet.

Showing approximately 34,500 miles, the car received a comprehensive pre-sale service totaling over $10,000 at an authorized Porsche service center covering the convertible top hydraulics, ignition system, and suspension components.

This 2003 Porsche 911 C4 Cabriolet is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a wind deflector, a front license plate bracket, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 3.6L flat-six engine

  • All-wheel drive with Tiptronic S transmission

  • Arctic Silver Metallic over Savanna Beige leather

  • Over $10,000 in pre-sale service work

  • Showing approximately 34,500 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.6L flat-six engine

  • 5-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission

  • All-wheel drive with viscous center coupling

  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

  • Power-folding cabriolet soft top

  • Automatic extending rear spoiler

  • The options sticker decodes the following information:

    • USA market specification (C02)

    • Oval stainless steel exhaust tips (X54)

    • Aluminum instrument dials (X71)

    • Tiptronic S automatic transmission (249)

    • Headlamp washers (288)

    • Heated seats (342)

    • Leather sports steering wheel with Tiptronic controls (432)

    • Lumbar support (537)

    • Front license plate bracket (411)

    • Exclusive Program designation (09991)

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following service amounting to $10,332 was completed at an authorized Porsche service center prior to listing (see gallery for full details):

  • Convertible top hydraulic cylinders replaced

  • Convertible top hydraulic bolt sets replaced

  • Convertible top fluid replaced

  • Pirelli tires installed (rear)

  • Center caps replaced

  • Oil pressure sender replaced

  • Air filter replaced

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Ignition coils replaced

  • Ride level sensor bracket replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips photographed

  • Wear on convertible top and interior upholstery

Ownership History

This 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2014. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Multiple keys

  • Wind deflector

  • Front license plate bracket

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35k-Mile 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet

Sold to
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
$38,788
Seller
GP_6i7ovh
GP_6i7ovh
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids13
Views9,254

Comments & bids

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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 22 at 5:33 PM
$36,250bid placed 
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JGsauto
Jul 22 at 5:16 PM
$36,000bid placed 
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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 20 at 1:26 PM
$35,000bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jul 20 at 1:39 AM
$34,500bid placed 
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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 17 at 1:27 PM
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johnfesta_n491
Jul 16 at 10:31 PM
$33,000bid placed 
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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 15 at 2:13 PM
$32,750bid placed 
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johnfesta_n491
Jul 15 at 1:30 PM
$32,500bid placed 
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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 14 at 7:10 PM
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johnfesta_n491
Jul 14 at 6:34 PM
$32,000bid placed 
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DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
Jul 10 at 2:39 PM
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johnfesta_n491
Jul 10 at 12:04 AM
$28,000bid placed 
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mw_3z4azo
Jul 9 at 2:07 PM
$100bid placed 

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