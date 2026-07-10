2003 Mercury Marauder
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2003 model year, the Mercury Marauder was a modern revival of Mercury’s performance heritage, channeling the spirit of classic full-size muscle sedans into a contemporary platform. Based on the venerable Ford Panther platform shared with the Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis, the Marauder distinguished itself with a host of performance-focused upgrades, including a dual overhead cam modular V8, revised suspension tuning, and bucket front seats with a floor shifter.
With monochromatic exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, and subtle dual exhaust outlets, the Marauder had a distinct street-oriented presence.
Finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather upholstery, this 2003 Mercury Marauder is powered by a 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. This example has been modified with 4.10 rear-end gearing and a performance tune while retaining a largely stock appearance.
This 2003 Mercury Marauder is now offered with a service record, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Limited-production performance sedan based on Ford’s Panther platform
4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Modified with 4.10 rear gears and a “Marty Tune”
Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather interior
Dual exhaust, sport suspension tuning, and 18” alloy wheels
Recent air-conditioning service
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
4.6L DOHC 32-valve Modular V8
4R70W four-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip rear differential
Rear-wheel drive
Dual exhaust system with polished tips
Drivetrain & Steering:
Performance-tuned suspension with revised springs and shocks
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
18” five-spoke Marauder-specific alloy wheels
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Exterior:
Black Clearcoat finish with monochromatic trim treatment
Body-color grille suround with black insert
Fog lights integrated into front fascia
Rear decklid spoiler
Marauder badging on trunk lid
Interior:
Dark Charcoal leather upholstery with power front bucket seats
Center console with floor-mounted shifter
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Remote keyless entry
Modifications
Rear axle re-geared to 4.10:1
Aftermarket performance “Marty Tune” calibration
Tinted windows
Rear mudflaps
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and accompanying documentation, the following work has been performed:
2026:
Air conditioning compressor replaced
Air conditioning refrigerant replaced
Oil and filter changed
Tires rotated
2025:
Transmission fluid changed
Safety and emissions inspections performed and passed
2024:
Drive belt idler pulley replaced
Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced
Serpentine belt replaced
Serpentine tensioner replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
December 2008: Accident reported with another motor vehicle
It hit a parked motor vehicle
Damage to right front
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Some scratches and paint chips (see photo gallery)
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, and Missouri. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2020 and it is now offered with a clean Missouri title.
Included Items
SCT X4 Tuner (supplied with the Marty Tune)
2 keys and fobs
Air conditioning service receipt
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.