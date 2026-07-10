Auction ended.

2003 Mercury Marauder

Sold after for on 07/10/26
Result
2003 Mercury Marauder
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All photos (83)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2MEHM75V43X615420
Mileage indicated123,700 Miles
LocationMarthasville, Missouri
Engine4.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack Clearcoat
Interior colorDark Charcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Mercury Marauder Interior Walkaround
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2003 Mercury Marauder Exterior Walk Around
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2003 Mercury Marauder Cold Start
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2003 Mercury Marauder Engine Running
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2003 Mercury Marauder Driving Video
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Description

Introduced for the 2003 model year, the Mercury Marauder was a modern revival of Mercury’s performance heritage, channeling the spirit of classic full-size muscle sedans into a contemporary platform. Based on the venerable Ford Panther platform shared with the Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis, the Marauder distinguished itself with a host of performance-focused upgrades, including a dual overhead cam modular V8, revised suspension tuning, and bucket front seats with a floor shifter.

With monochromatic exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, and subtle dual exhaust outlets, the Marauder had a distinct street-oriented presence.

Finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather upholstery, this 2003 Mercury Marauder is powered by a 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. This example has been modified with 4.10 rear-end gearing and a performance tune while retaining a largely stock appearance.

This 2003 Mercury Marauder is now offered with a service record, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Limited-production performance sedan based on Ford’s Panther platform

  • 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Modified with 4.10 rear gears and a “Marty Tune”

  • Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather interior

  • Dual exhaust, sport suspension tuning, and 18” alloy wheels

  • Recent air-conditioning service

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 4.6L DOHC 32-valve Modular V8

    • 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission

    • Limited-slip rear differential

    • Rear-wheel drive

    • Dual exhaust system with polished tips

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • Performance-tuned suspension with revised springs and shocks

    • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

    • 18” five-spoke Marauder-specific alloy wheels

    • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Exterior:

    • Black Clearcoat finish with monochromatic trim treatment

    • Body-color grille suround with black insert

    • Fog lights integrated into front fascia

    • Rear decklid spoiler

    • Marauder badging on trunk lid

  • Interior:

    • Dark Charcoal leather upholstery with power front bucket seats

    • Center console with floor-mounted shifter

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Cruise control

    • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

    • Remote keyless entry

Modifications

  • Rear axle re-geared to 4.10:1

  • Aftermarket performance “Marty Tune” calibration

  • Tinted windows

  • Rear mudflaps

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and accompanying documentation, the following work has been performed:

  • 2026:

    • Air conditioning compressor replaced

    • Air conditioning refrigerant replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Tires rotated

  • 2025:

    • Transmission fluid changed

    • Safety and emissions inspections performed and passed

  • 2024:

    • Drive belt idler pulley replaced

    • Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced

    • Serpentine belt replaced

    • Serpentine tensioner replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 2008: Accident reported with another motor vehicle

      • It hit a parked motor vehicle

      • Damage to right front

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Some scratches and paint chips (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, and Missouri. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2020 and it is now offered with a clean Missouri title.

Included Items

  • SCT X4 Tuner (supplied with the Marty Tune)

  • 2 keys and fobs

  • Air conditioning service receipt

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Air Conditioning Service Record: 2003 Mercury Marauder

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2003 Mercury Marauder

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2003 Mercury Marauder

Sold after for
$11,500
Seller
Kolt45
Kolt45
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids15
Views9,179

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