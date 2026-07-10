Description

Introduced for the 2003 model year, the Mercury Marauder was a modern revival of Mercury’s performance heritage, channeling the spirit of classic full-size muscle sedans into a contemporary platform. Based on the venerable Ford Panther platform shared with the Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis, the Marauder distinguished itself with a host of performance-focused upgrades, including a dual overhead cam modular V8, revised suspension tuning, and bucket front seats with a floor shifter.

With monochromatic exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, and subtle dual exhaust outlets, the Marauder had a distinct street-oriented presence.

Finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather upholstery, this 2003 Mercury Marauder is powered by a 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. This example has been modified with 4.10 rear-end gearing and a performance tune while retaining a largely stock appearance.

This 2003 Mercury Marauder is now offered with a service record, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Limited-production performance sedan based on Ford’s Panther platform

4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Modified with 4.10 rear gears and a “Marty Tune”

Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather interior

Dual exhaust, sport suspension tuning, and 18” alloy wheels

Recent air-conditioning service

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 4.6L DOHC 32-valve Modular V8 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission Limited-slip rear differential Rear-wheel drive Dual exhaust system with polished tips

Drivetrain & Steering: Performance-tuned suspension with revised springs and shocks Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 18” five-spoke Marauder-specific alloy wheels Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Exterior: Black Clearcoat finish with monochromatic trim treatment Body-color grille suround with black insert Fog lights integrated into front fascia Rear decklid spoiler Marauder badging on trunk lid

Interior: Dark Charcoal leather upholstery with power front bucket seats Center console with floor-mounted shifter Dual-zone automatic climate control Cruise control Power windows, locks, and mirrors Remote keyless entry



Modifications

Rear axle re-geared to 4.10:1

Aftermarket performance “Marty Tune” calibration

Tinted windows

Rear mudflaps

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and accompanying documentation, the following work has been performed:

2026: Air conditioning compressor replaced Air conditioning refrigerant replaced Oil and filter changed Tires rotated

2025: Transmission fluid changed Safety and emissions inspections performed and passed

2024: Drive belt idler pulley replaced Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced Serpentine belt replaced Serpentine tensioner replaced



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): December 2008: Accident reported with another motor vehicle It hit a parked motor vehicle Damage to right front

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Some scratches and paint chips (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, and Missouri. The seller acquired the vehicle in June 2020 and it is now offered with a clean Missouri title.

Included Items