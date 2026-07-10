Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, introduced in the late ‘90s, helped pioneer the modern retractable hardtop roadster formula by combining open-air driving with coupe-like comfort and security. The R170-generation SLK320 paired compact proportions with a smooth V6 engine, refined handling, and a well-appointed interior. Today, low-mileage, well-preserved examples are increasingly sought-after for their blend of usability, performance, and timeless early-2000s Mercedes-Benz design.

Acquired by the seller when it was a new car in Michigan, this 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is finished in Magma Red over an Anthracite leather interior and shows just under 46,000 miles from new. Power is provided by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift, driving the rear wheels. Equipment includes a power-retractable hardtop, heated power-adjustable seats, Bose audio system, and wood interior trim.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, the original window sticker, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner example with approximately 45,900 miles from new

Original window sticker included

Powered by a 3.2L M112 V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift

Finished in Magma Red over Anthracite leather with wood accents

Power-retractable folding hardtop

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

One-touch retractable hardtop with wind deflector

Dual-zone automatic climate control with dust and pollen filter

AM/FM/weatherband cassette head unit

Cruise control

Remote central locking system

Integrated fog lamps

Electronic stability program (ESP)

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS and brake assist

Factory order codes include: 210A - Leather 221B - Sign coolant/refueling - English 232 - Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency 249 - Inside and outside mirror automatic dimming 264 - Shifting gate for automatic transmission 309 - Cup holder 349 - Prep. for emergency call system 423 - 5-speed automatic transmission 441 - Steering column, adjustable 524 - Paintwork - preservation 551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system 560 - Electric adjustable driver seat left and right 580 - Air conditioner 688 - 5-spoke design, 16" wheels with mixed tires 734 - Wood design eucalyptus-riegel incl. steering wheel 810 - Sound system 873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats 875 - Heated screen wash system



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

Some paint chips on the hood from road use

Ownership History

This SLK320 was purchased new in 2003 and has remained with its original owner since, most recently titled in Rhode Island. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Rhode Island registration history.

From the seller: "I fell in love with this car’s classic roadster design, and I’ve loved having a hardtop convertible that gives the driver the best of all worlds: the great 'one with the open road' feel of driving a convertible, along with the comfort and year-round enjoyment of a hardtop sports car."

Included Items