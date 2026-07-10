One-Owner 46k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, introduced in the late ‘90s, helped pioneer the modern retractable hardtop roadster formula by combining open-air driving with coupe-like comfort and security. The R170-generation SLK320 paired compact proportions with a smooth V6 engine, refined handling, and a well-appointed interior. Today, low-mileage, well-preserved examples are increasingly sought-after for their blend of usability, performance, and timeless early-2000s Mercedes-Benz design.
Acquired by the seller when it was a new car in Michigan, this 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is finished in Magma Red over an Anthracite leather interior and shows just under 46,000 miles from new. Power is provided by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift, driving the rear wheels. Equipment includes a power-retractable hardtop, heated power-adjustable seats, Bose audio system, and wood interior trim.
This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, the original window sticker, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner example with approximately 45,900 miles from new
Original window sticker included
Powered by a 3.2L M112 V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift
Finished in Magma Red over Anthracite leather with wood accents
Power-retractable folding hardtop
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
One-touch retractable hardtop with wind deflector
Dual-zone automatic climate control with dust and pollen filter
AM/FM/weatherband cassette head unit
Cruise control
Remote central locking system
Integrated fog lamps
Electronic stability program (ESP)
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS and brake assist
Factory order codes include:
210A - Leather
221B - Sign coolant/refueling - English
232 - Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency
249 - Inside and outside mirror automatic dimming
264 - Shifting gate for automatic transmission
309 - Cup holder
349 - Prep. for emergency call system
423 - 5-speed automatic transmission
441 - Steering column, adjustable
524 - Paintwork - preservation
551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system
560 - Electric adjustable driver seat left and right
580 - Air conditioner
688 - 5-spoke design, 16" wheels with mixed tires
734 - Wood design eucalyptus-riegel incl. steering wheel
810 - Sound system
873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats
875 - Heated screen wash system
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage
Some paint chips on the hood from road use
Ownership History
This SLK320 was purchased new in 2003 and has remained with its original owner since, most recently titled in Rhode Island. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Rhode Island registration history.
From the seller: "I fell in love with this car’s classic roadster design, and I’ve loved having a hardtop convertible that gives the driver the best of all worlds: the great 'one with the open road' feel of driving a convertible, along with the comfort and year-round enjoyment of a hardtop sports car."
Included Items
Spare set of wheels with snow tires
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Original window sticker
Two key fobs
Spare tire
Toolkit
Jack
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.