Auction ended.

One-Owner 46k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
One-Owner 46k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320
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Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBKK65F93F283159
Mileage indicated45,900 Miles
LocationRumford, Rhode Island
Engine3.2L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMagma Red
Interior colorAnthracite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Mercedes SLK320 Walkaround
Play
2003 Mercedes SLK320 Cold Start
Play
2003 Mercedes SLK320 Start Up
Play
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 Convertible Top Operation Part 1
Play
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 Convertible Top Operation Part 2
Play
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 Driving POV
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, introduced in the late ‘90s, helped pioneer the modern retractable hardtop roadster formula by combining open-air driving with coupe-like comfort and security. The R170-generation SLK320 paired compact proportions with a smooth V6 engine, refined handling, and a well-appointed interior. Today, low-mileage, well-preserved examples are increasingly sought-after for their blend of usability, performance, and timeless early-2000s Mercedes-Benz design.

Acquired by the seller when it was a new car in Michigan, this 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is finished in Magma Red over an Anthracite leather interior and shows just under 46,000 miles from new. Power is provided by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift, driving the rear wheels. Equipment includes a power-retractable hardtop, heated power-adjustable seats, Bose audio system, and wood interior trim.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, the original window sticker, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner example with approximately 45,900 miles from new

  • Original window sticker included

  • Powered by a 3.2L M112 V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift

  • Finished in Magma Red over Anthracite leather with wood accents

  • Power-retractable folding hardtop

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • One-touch retractable hardtop with wind deflector

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with dust and pollen filter

  • AM/FM/weatherband cassette head unit

  • Cruise control

  • Remote central locking system

  • Integrated fog lamps

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS and brake assist

  • Factory order codes include:

    • 210A - Leather

    • 221B - Sign coolant/refueling - English

    • 232 - Garage door opener with 284 - 390 MHz frequency

    • 249 - Inside and outside mirror automatic dimming

    • 264 - Shifting gate for automatic transmission

    • 309 - Cup holder

    • 349 - Prep. for emergency call system

    • 423 - 5-speed automatic transmission

    • 441 - Steering column, adjustable

    • 524 - Paintwork - preservation

    • 551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

    • 560 - Electric adjustable driver seat left and right

    • 580 - Air conditioner

    • 688 - 5-spoke design, 16" wheels with mixed tires

    • 734 - Wood design eucalyptus-riegel incl. steering wheel

    • 810 - Sound system

    • 873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats

    • 875 - Heated screen wash system

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

  • Some paint chips on the hood from road use

Ownership History

This SLK320 was purchased new in 2003 and has remained with its original owner since, most recently titled in Rhode Island. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Rhode Island registration history.

From the seller: "I fell in love with this car’s classic roadster design, and I’ve loved having a hardtop convertible that gives the driver the best of all worlds: the great 'one with the open road' feel of driving a convertible, along with the comfort and year-round enjoyment of a hardtop sports car."

Included Items

  • Spare set of wheels with snow tires

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Original window sticker

  • Two key fobs

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

  • Jack

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320

Window Sticker: 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 46k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK320 · No reserve

Sold to
LateGreat
LateGreat
$15,248
Seller
GeorgeW1732
GeorgeW1732
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids33
Views18,222

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