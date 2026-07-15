Auction ended.

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG

Sold after for on 07/15/26
Result
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG
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Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK74F53F042335
Mileage indicated78,800 Miles TMU
LocationProspect Heights, Illinois
EngineSupercharged 5.4-Liter V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG-Driving POV
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2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG-Walk Around
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Description

The R230 Mercedes-Benz SL made its debut at the 2001 Frankfurt Motor Show, with curvy, SLR McLaren-inspired styling that stood in marked contrast to its buttoned-up predecessor. To emphasize the new model's performance aspirations, it served as Formula 1’s safety car for the 2001 German Grand Prix in Hockenheim.

The SL55 AMG variant featured a 5.4L supercharged M113 V8. The engine was factory rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from zero to sixty in 4.5 seconds when new.

This ‘03 SL55 AMG is finished in black over Charcoal leather and features a power-folding convertible hardtop, a Designo Alcantara headliner, and AMG bodywork including a revised front spoiler, side skirts, and quad exhaust outlets.

Additional features include heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats, COMAND infotainment, navigation, fog lights, an aftermarket front grille, and 20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.4L supercharged M113 V8

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Black over Charcoal leather upholstery

  • Designo Alcantara headliner

  • Burred wood walnut veneer trim

  • Heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats

  • Aftermarket grille

  • 20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin tires

Factory Equipment

  • 232 - Garage door opener

  • 352 - COMAND infotainment

  • 404 - Multi-contour seat, front left

  • 405 - Multi-contour seat, front right

  • 423 - Five-speed automatic transmission

  • 487 - ABC (Active Body Control) suspension

  • 614 - Bi-xenon headlamps

  • 731 - Burred wood walnut veneer trim

  • 772 - AMG styling package

  • 810 - Premium sound system

  • 819 - CD changer

  • 873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats

  • 875 - Heated windscreen washer system

  • Y85 - Designo Alcantara Alpaca Gray Roof Interior Trim

Modifications

  • Aftermarket grille

  • 20” Rennen wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Left front wheel has curb damage and a bend

  • Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with the age of the vehicle

  • Scratch above the right rear wheel arch

  • Wear on leather seats

  • A July 2019 entry on the Carfax report lists a mileage inconsistency. This entry may be the result of a clerical error, but it cannot be confirmed.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Illinois, where it was acquired by the seller in January 2022.

Included Items

  • Spare set of wheels

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG

Sold after for
$18,400
Seller
JoeMags
JoeMags
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids14
Views9,646

Comments & bids

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MarkWesson_y81
Jul 15 at 6:09 PM
$15,650bid placed 
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BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
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$14,750bid placed 
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MarkWesson_y81
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Steve423
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Kingspeedshop
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MattDavis_9a3o
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RichardGuest_w1l9
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Anthony1987Mustang
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Jul 2 at 12:00 AM
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