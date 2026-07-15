Description

The R230 Mercedes-Benz SL made its debut at the 2001 Frankfurt Motor Show, with curvy, SLR McLaren-inspired styling that stood in marked contrast to its buttoned-up predecessor. To emphasize the new model's performance aspirations, it served as Formula 1’s safety car for the 2001 German Grand Prix in Hockenheim.

The SL55 AMG variant featured a 5.4L supercharged M113 V8. The engine was factory rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from zero to sixty in 4.5 seconds when new.

This ‘03 SL55 AMG is finished in black over Charcoal leather and features a power-folding convertible hardtop, a Designo Alcantara headliner, and AMG bodywork including a revised front spoiler, side skirts, and quad exhaust outlets.

Additional features include heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats, COMAND infotainment, navigation, fog lights, an aftermarket front grille, and 20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.4L supercharged M113 V8

Five-speed automatic transmission

Black over Charcoal leather upholstery

Designo Alcantara headliner

Burred wood walnut veneer trim

Heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats

Aftermarket grille

20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin tires

Factory Equipment

232 - Garage door opener

352 - COMAND infotainment

404 - Multi-contour seat, front left

405 - Multi-contour seat, front right

423 - Five-speed automatic transmission

487 - ABC (Active Body Control) suspension

614 - Bi-xenon headlamps

731 - Burred wood walnut veneer trim

772 - AMG styling package

810 - Premium sound system

819 - CD changer

873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats

875 - Heated windscreen washer system

Y85 - Designo Alcantara Alpaca Gray Roof Interior Trim

Modifications

Aftermarket grille

20” Rennen wheels

Known Imperfections

Left front wheel has curb damage and a bend

Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with the age of the vehicle

Scratch above the right rear wheel arch

Wear on leather seats

A July 2019 entry on the Carfax report lists a mileage inconsistency. This entry may be the result of a clerical error, but it cannot be confirmed.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Illinois, where it was acquired by the seller in January 2022.

Included Items