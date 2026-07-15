2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
The R230 Mercedes-Benz SL made its debut at the 2001 Frankfurt Motor Show, with curvy, SLR McLaren-inspired styling that stood in marked contrast to its buttoned-up predecessor. To emphasize the new model's performance aspirations, it served as Formula 1’s safety car for the 2001 German Grand Prix in Hockenheim.
The SL55 AMG variant featured a 5.4L supercharged M113 V8. The engine was factory rated at 493 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from zero to sixty in 4.5 seconds when new.
This ‘03 SL55 AMG is finished in black over Charcoal leather and features a power-folding convertible hardtop, a Designo Alcantara headliner, and AMG bodywork including a revised front spoiler, side skirts, and quad exhaust outlets.
Additional features include heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats, COMAND infotainment, navigation, fog lights, an aftermarket front grille, and 20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires.
This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is now offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
5.4L supercharged M113 V8
Five-speed automatic transmission
Black over Charcoal leather upholstery
Designo Alcantara headliner
Burred wood walnut veneer trim
Heated multi-contour power-adjustable front seats
Aftermarket grille
20” Rennen wheels mounted with Michelin tires
Factory Equipment
232 - Garage door opener
352 - COMAND infotainment
404 - Multi-contour seat, front left
405 - Multi-contour seat, front right
423 - Five-speed automatic transmission
487 - ABC (Active Body Control) suspension
614 - Bi-xenon headlamps
731 - Burred wood walnut veneer trim
772 - AMG styling package
810 - Premium sound system
819 - CD changer
873 - Seat heater for left and right front seats
875 - Heated windscreen washer system
Y85 - Designo Alcantara Alpaca Gray Roof Interior Trim
Modifications
Aftermarket grille
20” Rennen wheels
Known Imperfections
Left front wheel has curb damage and a bend
Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with the age of the vehicle
Scratch above the right rear wheel arch
Wear on leather seats
A July 2019 entry on the Carfax report lists a mileage inconsistency. This entry may be the result of a clerical error, but it cannot be confirmed.
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Illinois, where it was acquired by the seller in January 2022.
Included Items
Spare set of wheels
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.