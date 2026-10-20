Description

Brabus is well known as one of the foremost independent Mercedes-Benz tuning houses. And the C215-generation 2003 CL55 AMG was one of the defining high-performance grand tourers of the 2000s. So when Brabus applied its comprehensive K8 package to this already-potent, pillarless coupe, the CL55 AMG was transformed.

This example was built for the U.S. market, and is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Charcoal AMG leather. The K8 package enhanced the CL55’s supercharged 5.4L V8 with a Brabus-tuned ECU, supercharger pulley, and high-flow air filters, resulting in 550 horsepower and 601 lb-ft of torque. And a Brabus sport suspension and 20-inch Brabus multi-piece wheels complement the additional power.

Built for the U.S. market, it was delivered in April 2003. Its CARFAX Vehicle History Report records long-term California history, with early servicing performed consistently through Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Newport Beach. The report also notes a single entry of minor damage on October 12, 2010. Acquired by the previous owner in 2019, maintenance reported during this ownership included replacement of the transmission mount, battery, spark plugs, front brake pads, radiator, and valve cover gaskets in March 2019.

Having entered The Patina Collective in 2024, this Brabus-modified CL55 AMG now shows approximately 113,500 miles and represents an honest, driver-quality expression of early-2000s Mercedes-AMG excess, sharpened by one of Germany’s best-known performance specialists.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG Brabus K8 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, navigation DVDs, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

Powerful, pillarless CL55 AMG with Brabus engine, suspension, and wheel upgrades

Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Charcoal AMG leather upholstery

20” Brabus Monoblock VI multi-piece wheels

Modified M113K 5.4L supercharged V8

5-speed Speedshift automatic transmission

Modifications

Brabus K8 Package build features: Brabus-tuned ECU Supercharger pulley High-flow air filters Brabus sport suspension 20” Brabus multi-piece wheels



Servicing & Documentation

March 2019: Service reportedly included transmission mount, battery, spark plugs, front brake pads, radiator, and valve cover gasket replacement

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2010: Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history, with several gaps. Delivered new on May 17, 2003 through Fletcher Jones Motorcars in Newport Beach, it joined The Patina Collective in 2024.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Navigation DVDs

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com