Auction ended.

2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG Brabus K8

Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG Brabus K8
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:44 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDBPJ74J83A037186
Mileage indicated113,500 Miles
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine5.4L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBrilliant Silver
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Brabus is well known as one of the foremost independent Mercedes-Benz tuning houses. And the C215-generation 2003 CL55 AMG was one of the defining high-performance grand tourers of the 2000s. So when Brabus applied its comprehensive K8 package to this already-potent, pillarless coupe, the CL55 AMG was transformed.

This example was built for the U.S. market, and is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Charcoal AMG leather. The K8 package enhanced the CL55’s supercharged 5.4L V8 with a Brabus-tuned ECU, supercharger pulley, and high-flow air filters, resulting in 550 horsepower and 601 lb-ft of torque. And a Brabus sport suspension and 20-inch Brabus multi-piece wheels complement the additional power.

Built for the U.S. market, it was delivered in April 2003. Its CARFAX Vehicle History Report records long-term California history, with early servicing performed consistently through Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Newport Beach. The report also notes a single entry of minor damage on October 12, 2010. Acquired by the previous owner in 2019, maintenance reported during this ownership included replacement of the transmission mount, battery, spark plugs, front brake pads, radiator, and valve cover gaskets in March 2019.

Having entered The Patina Collective in 2024, this Brabus-modified CL55 AMG now shows approximately 113,500 miles and represents an honest, driver-quality expression of early-2000s Mercedes-AMG excess, sharpened by one of Germany’s best-known performance specialists.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG Brabus K8 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, navigation DVDs, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • Powerful, pillarless CL55 AMG with Brabus engine, suspension, and wheel upgrades

  • Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Charcoal AMG leather upholstery

  • 20” Brabus Monoblock VI multi-piece wheels

  • Modified M113K 5.4L supercharged V8

  • 5-speed Speedshift automatic transmission

Modifications

  • Brabus K8 Package build features:

    • Brabus-tuned ECU

    • Supercharger pulley

    • High-flow air filters

    • Brabus sport suspension

    • 20” Brabus multi-piece wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • March 2019:

    • Service reportedly included transmission mount, battery, spark plugs, front brake pads, radiator, and valve cover gasket replacement

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2010: Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history, with several gaps. Delivered new on May 17, 2003 through Fletcher Jones Motorcars in Newport Beach, it joined The Patina Collective in 2024.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Navigation DVDs

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty. 

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

DMV Smog Docs

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG Brabus K8

Sold to
TDiddy860
TDiddy860
$13,375
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
Bids19
Views5,059

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