Modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Land Rover Discovery built upon the original model’s blend of off-road capability and everyday practicality. Known internally as the Discovery Series II, it featured revised styling, updated electronics, available active cornering technology, and the proven combination of V8 power, full-time four-wheel drive, and a dual-range transfer case. The Discovery II remains a popular enthusiast choice thanks to its blend of luxury and rugged off-road versatility.
This 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is finished in Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery. The truck powered by a 4.6L V8 said to have been rebuilt 12,000 miles ago and fitted with top-hat cylinder liners, ARP chromoly head studs, replacement fuel injectors, and ancillary components. The V8 is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed LT230 transfer case, and a center differential lock.
Additional reported by the seller includes replacement driveshafts, brakes, steering box, suspension components, and installation of numerous expedition-style upgrades. Notable equipment includes steel front and rear bumpers, a Voyager roof rack, ladder, Terrafirma suspension lift, Alpine Halo 9 infotainment system, and LED headlights.
This modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.6L V8 rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners
Four-speed automatic transmission
LT230 two-speed transfer case with center differential lock
Terrafirma 2" lift
Goliath steel bumpers
Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Full-time four-wheel drive
Dual-range transfer case
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
18" Hurricane alloy wheels
Power sunroofs, windows, and locks
Heated and power-adjustable front seats
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Modifications
Center differential lock
Terrafirma 2-inch suspension lift
G4-style hood decal
Goliath steel bumpers with front winch provision and fog lights
Voyager roof rack with flood lights and rear access ladder
Rear corner guards
265/70R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T tires
Alpine Halo 9 touchscreen infotainment system
LED headlight upgrade with replacement factory headlamp assemblies
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and accompanying records, the following service work was completed:
Engine rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners
ARP chromoly head studs installed
Fuel injectors replaced
Belts replaced
Driveshafts replaced
Replacement brake rotors and components
Steering box replaced
All fluids serviced
Air conditioning recharged
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following recent service history:
April 2026: Oil and filter changed, oil pan gasket replaced, and tune-up performed
March 2026: Exhaust manifold replaced, exhaust system checked, and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced
March 2026: Engine cleaned and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced
August 2025: Front brake calipers replaced and brake fluid flushed
October 2024: Oil/filter changed
May 2024: Fuel injection system serviced and fuel injectors replaced
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Alabama and Georgia. The seller acquired this Disco II in 2020.
From the seller: “We have invested more than $25,000 in mechanical and cosmetic improvements. The engine was professionally rebuilt, and the truck received extensive work including suspension, steering, brakes, and driveline components. The AC blows cold, the heat is hot, both sunroof drains are clear, and everything works as intended. It drives great and receives compliments everywhere it goes!”
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Driver and passenger seat upholstery show some wear
Dent beneath the right rear corner guard
Included Items
Spare tire with cover
Service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.