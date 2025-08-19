Modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE

11 days
$6,000
Modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE
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Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSALTY16433A776555
Mileage indicated157,250 Miles
LocationAtlanta, Georgia
Engine4.6L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorChawton White
Interior colorAlpaca Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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2003 Land Rover Discovery ll Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Land Rover Discovery built upon the original model’s blend of off-road capability and everyday practicality. Known internally as the Discovery Series II, it featured revised styling, updated electronics, available active cornering technology, and the proven combination of V8 power, full-time four-wheel drive, and a dual-range transfer case. The Discovery II remains a popular enthusiast choice thanks to its blend of luxury and rugged off-road versatility.

This 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is finished in Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery. The truck powered by a 4.6L V8 said to have been rebuilt 12,000 miles ago and fitted with top-hat cylinder liners, ARP chromoly head studs, replacement fuel injectors, and ancillary components. The V8 is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed LT230 transfer case, and a center differential lock.

Additional reported by the seller includes replacement driveshafts, brakes, steering box, suspension components, and installation of numerous expedition-style upgrades. Notable equipment includes steel front and rear bumpers, a Voyager roof rack, ladder, Terrafirma suspension lift, Alpine Halo 9 infotainment system, and LED headlights.

This modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.6L V8 rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • LT230 two-speed transfer case with center differential lock

  • Terrafirma 2" lift

  • Goliath steel bumpers

  • Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Full-time four-wheel drive

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 18" Hurricane alloy wheels

  • Power sunroofs, windows, and locks

  • Heated and power-adjustable front seats

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Center differential lock

  • Terrafirma 2-inch suspension lift

  • G4-style hood decal

  • Goliath steel bumpers with front winch provision and fog lights

  • Voyager roof rack with flood lights and rear access ladder

  • Rear corner guards

  • 265/70R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T tires

  • Alpine Halo 9 touchscreen infotainment system

  • LED headlight upgrade with replacement factory headlamp assemblies

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying records, the following service work was completed:

  • Engine rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners

  • ARP chromoly head studs installed

  • Fuel injectors replaced

  • Belts replaced

  • Driveshafts replaced

  • Replacement brake rotors and components

  • Steering box replaced

  • All fluids serviced

  • Air conditioning recharged

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following recent service history:

  • April 2026: Oil and filter changed, oil pan gasket replaced, and tune-up performed

  • March 2026: Exhaust manifold replaced, exhaust system checked, and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

  • March 2026: Engine cleaned and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

  • August 2025: Front brake calipers replaced and brake fluid flushed

  • October 2024: Oil/filter changed

  • May 2024: Fuel injection system serviced and fuel injectors replaced

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Alabama and Georgia. The seller acquired this Disco II in 2020.

From the seller: “We have invested more than $25,000 in mechanical and cosmetic improvements. The engine was professionally rebuilt, and the truck received extensive work including suspension, steering, brakes, and driveline components. The AC blows cold, the heat is hot, both sunroof drains are clear, and everything works as intended. It drives great and receives compliments everywhere it goes!”

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Driver and passenger seat upholstery show some wear

  • Dent beneath the right rear corner guard

Included Items

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE

Current bid
RonChanslor_uq4r
RonChanslor_uq4r
$6,000
Seller
Disco2s
Disco2s
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids2
Views814

Comments & bids

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RonChanslor_uq4r's avatar
RonChanslor_uq4r
Sep 23 at 3:59 PM
$6,000bid placed 
SpeedRacer's avatar
SpeedRacer
Sep 20 at 10:06 PM
$5,000bid placed 

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