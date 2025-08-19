Description

Introduced for the 1999 model year, the second-generation Land Rover Discovery built upon the original model’s blend of off-road capability and everyday practicality. Known internally as the Discovery Series II, it featured revised styling, updated electronics, available active cornering technology, and the proven combination of V8 power, full-time four-wheel drive, and a dual-range transfer case. The Discovery II remains a popular enthusiast choice thanks to its blend of luxury and rugged off-road versatility.

This 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is finished in Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery. The truck powered by a 4.6L V8 said to have been rebuilt 12,000 miles ago and fitted with top-hat cylinder liners, ARP chromoly head studs, replacement fuel injectors, and ancillary components. The V8 is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed LT230 transfer case, and a center differential lock.

Additional reported by the seller includes replacement driveshafts, brakes, steering box, suspension components, and installation of numerous expedition-style upgrades. Notable equipment includes steel front and rear bumpers, a Voyager roof rack, ladder, Terrafirma suspension lift, Alpine Halo 9 infotainment system, and LED headlights.

This modified 2003 Land Rover Discovery II SE is now offered with service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.6L V8 rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners

Four-speed automatic transmission

LT230 two-speed transfer case with center differential lock

Terrafirma 2" lift

Goliath steel bumpers

Chawton White over Alpaca Beige leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Full-time four-wheel drive

Dual-range transfer case

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

18" Hurricane alloy wheels

Power sunroofs, windows, and locks

Heated and power-adjustable front seats

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Modifications

Center differential lock

Terrafirma 2-inch suspension lift

G4-style hood decal

Goliath steel bumpers with front winch provision and fog lights

Voyager roof rack with flood lights and rear access ladder

Rear corner guards

265/70R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T tires

Alpine Halo 9 touchscreen infotainment system

LED headlight upgrade with replacement factory headlamp assemblies

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying records, the following service work was completed:

Engine rebuilt with top-hat cylinder liners

ARP chromoly head studs installed

Fuel injectors replaced

Belts replaced

Driveshafts replaced

Replacement brake rotors and components

Steering box replaced

All fluids serviced

Air conditioning recharged

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following recent service history:

April 2026: Oil and filter changed, oil pan gasket replaced, and tune-up performed

March 2026: Exhaust manifold replaced, exhaust system checked, and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

March 2026: Engine cleaned and rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

August 2025: Front brake calipers replaced and brake fluid flushed

October 2024: Oil/filter changed

May 2024: Fuel injection system serviced and fuel injectors replaced

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Alabama and Georgia. The seller acquired this Disco II in 2020.

From the seller: “We have invested more than $25,000 in mechanical and cosmetic improvements. The engine was professionally rebuilt, and the truck received extensive work including suspension, steering, brakes, and driveline components. The AC blows cold, the heat is hot, both sunroof drains are clear, and everything works as intended. It drives great and receives compliments everywhere it goes!”

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Driver and passenger seat upholstery show some wear

Dent beneath the right rear corner guard

Included Items