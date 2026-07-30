7k-Mile 2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
In the early 2000s, Ford decided to counter GM’s LS1-powered sports cars by going nuclear. And in 2003 — the year after the Camaro and Firebird were canceled — Ford twisted the knife by releasing the 390-horsepower, supercharged SVT Mustang Cobra.
The Cobra’s hand-built, 4.6L V8 featured an iron block, forged crankshaft and connecting rods, dished pistons, and high-flow heads that inhaled 8 pounds of boost from a wailing Roots-type supercharger. A beefed-up clutch and 6-speed manual transmission fed massive torque to a limited-slip axle, which promptly told the 275mm tires, “Just do your best.” The results were mid-4-second 0-60 runs, very nervous Corvette owners, and a new nickname: Terminator.
However, the sinister Cobra — wearing an aggressive front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and 17” wheels — didn’t just scream, it also screamed around corners. Huge disc brakes, a revised IRS system with monotube Bilstein shocks, unique springs for hardtop and convertible models, and precise steering created smooth, predictable handling when the road got curvy. But if that wasn’t your thing, smoking tires and snap oversteer was just a touch of the traction control button and a prod of the gas pedal away.
This example is finished in Ebony with Charcoal leather upholstery, is powered by a supercharged 4.6L V8 fitted with an ECU tune and an aftermarket pulley, and is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A dyno test performed in June 2026 showed an estimated 438 horsepower and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. And it's showing just under 7,600 original miles.
This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is now offered by the selling dealer with a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Finished in (UA) Ebony with Charcoal leather and suede upholstery
17” aluminum wheels
Modified 4.6L supercharged V8 dyno tested at 438 hp and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels
T-56 6-speed manual transmission
Independent rear suspension
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Cobra-specific front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and wheels
Cobra emblems and rear bumper lettering
Eaton supercharger with water-to-air intercooler
Forged steel crankshaft and forged Manley connecting rods
13” front, 11.6” rear Brembo brakes
Dual exhaust system
Modifications
Aftermarket supercharger pulley for 13psi boost
Upgraded supercharger belt
Aftermarket heat exchanger
ECM tuner
Cold air intake
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and California.
Included Items
Two key fobs
Owner's manuals
Handheld tuner
Dyno sheet from Jeff's Tuning and Performance of Ocala, Florida
Wheel lock key
Documents including Ford letter, SVT Birth Certificate, and Cobra production breakdown
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.