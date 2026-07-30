Auction ended.

7k-Mile 2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
7k-Mile 2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (103)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAFP48Y73F300732
Mileage indicated7,600 Miles
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine4.6L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorEbony
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe Walk Around
Play
2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe Interior Tour
Play
2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe Start Up
Play
2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In the early 2000s, Ford decided to counter GM’s LS1-powered sports cars by going nuclear. And in 2003 — the year after the Camaro and Firebird were canceled — Ford twisted the knife by releasing the 390-horsepower, supercharged SVT Mustang Cobra.

The Cobra’s hand-built, 4.6L V8 featured an iron block, forged crankshaft and connecting rods, dished pistons, and high-flow heads that inhaled 8 pounds of boost from a wailing Roots-type supercharger. A beefed-up clutch and 6-speed manual transmission fed massive torque to a limited-slip axle, which promptly told the 275mm tires, “Just do your best.” The results were mid-4-second 0-60 runs, very nervous Corvette owners, and a new nickname: Terminator.

However, the sinister Cobra — wearing an aggressive front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and 17” wheels — didn’t just scream, it also screamed around corners. Huge disc brakes, a revised IRS system with monotube Bilstein shocks, unique springs for hardtop and convertible models, and precise steering created smooth, predictable handling when the road got curvy. But if that wasn’t your thing, smoking tires and snap oversteer was just a touch of the traction control button and a prod of the gas pedal away.

This example is finished in Ebony with Charcoal leather upholstery, is powered by a supercharged 4.6L V8 fitted with an ECU tune and an aftermarket pulley, and is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A dyno test performed in June 2026 showed an estimated 438 horsepower and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. And it's showing just under 7,600 original miles.

This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is now offered by the selling dealer with a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • Finished in (UA) Ebony with Charcoal leather and suede upholstery

  • 17” aluminum wheels

  • Modified 4.6L supercharged V8 dyno tested at 438 hp and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels

  • T-56 6-speed manual transmission

  • Independent rear suspension

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Cobra-specific front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and wheels

  • Cobra emblems and rear bumper lettering

  • Eaton supercharger with water-to-air intercooler

  • Forged steel crankshaft and forged Manley connecting rods

  • 13” front, 11.6” rear Brembo brakes

  • Dual exhaust system

Modifications

  • Aftermarket supercharger pulley for 13psi boost

  • Upgraded supercharger belt

  • Aftermarket heat exchanger

  • ECM tuner

  • Cold air intake

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and California.

Included Items

  • Two key fobs

  • Owner's manuals

  • Handheld tuner

  • Dyno sheet from Jeff's Tuning and Performance of Ocala, Florida

  • Wheel lock key

  • Documents including Ford letter, SVT Birth Certificate, and Cobra production breakdown

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

7k-Mile 2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
b-jon28
b-jon28
$51,895
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids19
Views23,216

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