Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In the early 2000s, Ford decided to counter GM’s LS1-powered sports cars by going nuclear. And in 2003 — the year after the Camaro and Firebird were canceled — Ford twisted the knife by releasing the 390-horsepower, supercharged SVT Mustang Cobra.

The Cobra’s hand-built, 4.6L V8 featured an iron block, forged crankshaft and connecting rods, dished pistons, and high-flow heads that inhaled 8 pounds of boost from a wailing Roots-type supercharger. A beefed-up clutch and 6-speed manual transmission fed massive torque to a limited-slip axle, which promptly told the 275mm tires, “Just do your best.” The results were mid-4-second 0-60 runs, very nervous Corvette owners, and a new nickname: Terminator.

However, the sinister Cobra — wearing an aggressive front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and 17” wheels — didn’t just scream, it also screamed around corners. Huge disc brakes, a revised IRS system with monotube Bilstein shocks, unique springs for hardtop and convertible models, and precise steering created smooth, predictable handling when the road got curvy. But if that wasn’t your thing, smoking tires and snap oversteer was just a touch of the traction control button and a prod of the gas pedal away.

This example is finished in Ebony with Charcoal leather upholstery, is powered by a supercharged 4.6L V8 fitted with an ECU tune and an aftermarket pulley, and is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A dyno test performed in June 2026 showed an estimated 438 horsepower and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. And it's showing just under 7,600 original miles.

This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is now offered by the selling dealer with a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Finished in (UA) Ebony with Charcoal leather and suede upholstery

17” aluminum wheels

Modified 4.6L supercharged V8 dyno tested at 438 hp and 441 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels

T-56 6-speed manual transmission

Independent rear suspension

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Cobra-specific front fascia, vented hood, large rear spoiler, and wheels

Cobra emblems and rear bumper lettering

Eaton supercharger with water-to-air intercooler

Forged steel crankshaft and forged Manley connecting rods

13” front, 11.6” rear Brembo brakes

Dual exhaust system

Modifications

Aftermarket supercharger pulley for 13psi boost

Upgraded supercharger belt

Aftermarket heat exchanger

ECM tuner

Cold air intake

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and California.

Included Items

Two key fobs

Owner's manuals

Handheld tuner

Dyno sheet from Jeff's Tuning and Performance of Ocala, Florida

Wheel lock key

Documents including Ford letter, SVT Birth Certificate, and Cobra production breakdown

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.