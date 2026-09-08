Auction ended.

34k-Mile 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCrew

Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
34k-Mile 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCrew
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTRW07393KD93205
Mileage indicated33,600 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Interior colorBlack/Grey
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition partnership began in 1999 and produced some of the more visually distinctive factory trucks of the era, combining Ford's full-size platform with Harley-Davidson's styling sensibility and a supercharged powertrain that went well beyond what the standard F-150 offered.

The 2003 model carried particular significance — both Ford and Harley-Davidson celebrated their 100th anniversaries, and the truck's silver and black two-tone color scheme was developed specifically to mirror the color combination featured on Harley's 100th Anniversary motorcycles of the same year. Approximately 10,000 examples were scheduled for production for the model year.

This Harley-Davidson Edition is finished in Silver Metallic (YN) over Ebony (UA) in the anniversary two-tone combination, with a matching leather interior. Power comes from a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 — the defining feature of the Harley-Davidson Edition over the standard F-150 — backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Showing less than 34,000 miles, this 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with a a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • 100th Anniversary Edition — mirroring Harley's anniversary motorcycles

  • Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Silver Metallic over Ebony exterior

  • Black and gray leather interior

  • Approximately 33,600 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary badging and graphics

  • Chrome running boards

  • 20-inch chrome wheels

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary white-face instrument cluster

  • Overhead console

  • Premium sound system

  • Tow package

Modifications

  • Tailgate extender

Servicing & Documentation

  • BFGoodrich tires with 2022 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and dents

  • Corrosion on undercarriage components

  • Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois .

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner's manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34k-Mile 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCrew

Sold to
TCfromtexas
TCfromtexas
$24,610
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids45
Views8,757

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