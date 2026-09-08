Description

The Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition partnership began in 1999 and produced some of the more visually distinctive factory trucks of the era, combining Ford's full-size platform with Harley-Davidson's styling sensibility and a supercharged powertrain that went well beyond what the standard F-150 offered.

The 2003 model carried particular significance — both Ford and Harley-Davidson celebrated their 100th anniversaries, and the truck's silver and black two-tone color scheme was developed specifically to mirror the color combination featured on Harley's 100th Anniversary motorcycles of the same year. Approximately 10,000 examples were scheduled for production for the model year.

This Harley-Davidson Edition is finished in Silver Metallic (YN) over Ebony (UA) in the anniversary two-tone combination, with a matching leather interior. Power comes from a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 — the defining feature of the Harley-Davidson Edition over the standard F-150 — backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Showing less than 34,000 miles, this 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with a a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

100th Anniversary Edition — mirroring Harley's anniversary motorcycles

Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission

Silver Metallic over Ebony exterior

Black and gray leather interior

Approximately 33,600 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Rear-wheel drive

Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary badging and graphics

Chrome running boards

20-inch chrome wheels

Power-adjustable front seats

Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary white-face instrument cluster

Overhead console

Premium sound system

Tow package

Modifications

Tailgate extender

Servicing & Documentation

BFGoodrich tires with 2022 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and dents

Corrosion on undercarriage components

Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois .

Included Items