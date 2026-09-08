34k-Mile 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCrew
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition partnership began in 1999 and produced some of the more visually distinctive factory trucks of the era, combining Ford's full-size platform with Harley-Davidson's styling sensibility and a supercharged powertrain that went well beyond what the standard F-150 offered.
The 2003 model carried particular significance — both Ford and Harley-Davidson celebrated their 100th anniversaries, and the truck's silver and black two-tone color scheme was developed specifically to mirror the color combination featured on Harley's 100th Anniversary motorcycles of the same year. Approximately 10,000 examples were scheduled for production for the model year.
This Harley-Davidson Edition is finished in Silver Metallic (YN) over Ebony (UA) in the anniversary two-tone combination, with a matching leather interior. Power comes from a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 — the defining feature of the Harley-Davidson Edition over the standard F-150 — backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Showing less than 34,000 miles, this 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with a a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
100th Anniversary Edition — mirroring Harley's anniversary motorcycles
Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission
Silver Metallic over Ebony exterior
Black and gray leather interior
Approximately 33,600 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Rear-wheel drive
Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary badging and graphics
Chrome running boards
20-inch chrome wheels
Power-adjustable front seats
Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary white-face instrument cluster
Overhead console
Premium sound system
Tow package
Modifications
Tailgate extender
Servicing & Documentation
BFGoodrich tires with 2022 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and dents
Corrosion on undercarriage components
Creases on seat upholstery
Ownership History
This 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois .
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner's manuals
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