Auction ended.

One-Owner 8k-Mile 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $21,362 on 06/19/26
Result
One-Owner 8k-Mile 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition
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All photos (108)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 8:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY32G635131070
Mileage indicated8,200 Miles
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 2003 Chevrolet Corvette was the penultimate year of the C5, a generation that ran from 1997–2004 and redefined performance and refinement for America’s sports car. Sensuously curved and powered by the now-legendary LS1 V8, this 350-horsepower rocket could hit 60 mph in five seconds flat — and looked incredible doing it.

The C5’s underpinnings were as advanced as its engine: its hydroformed frame was exceptionally stiff — especially important for convertible models. Its sound-muffling balsa wood/glass fiber floor design was amazingly innovative. And its capable independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes ensured precise handling, impressive sports-car ride quality, and drama-free stops.

Buyers wanting a fast and exclusive Corvette could order RPO 1SC, the 50th Anniversary Edition. These cars stood out with special Anniversary Red metallic paint, champagne-colored wheels, and Shale leather upholstery with anniversary badging and embroidered accents. The all-new F55 Magnetic Selective Ride Control system came standard for an electronically adjustable ride. And to help mark the 'Vette's 50th anniversary, Chevrolet and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway inked a deal that saw the Corvette serve as the pace car at the 2002 Indy 500 — the model's first appearance since 1978.

This one-owner example is one of only 7,547 2003 Convertibles that received the 50th Anniversary Edition package. It is powered by the 5.7L LS1 V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission, and has traveled just under 8,200 miles since new.

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • 1-owner and 1 of only 7,547 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Editions produced

  • Finished in Anniversary Red

  • Shale leather interior

  • Shale convertible top

  • 17" wheels wearing Goodyear tires

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 factory rated at 350 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Fully independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • (1SC) 50th Anniversary Edition package includes:

    • Anniversary Red paint

    • Special crossed-flags badging

    • Color-coordinated aluminum wheels now wearing Pirelli tires

    • Shale leather interior

    • Embroidered headrests

    • Special emblems

    • 50th Anniversary floor mats

    • Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension

    • Head-up display, telescoping steering column, and memory package

    • Auto-dimming mirrors and automatic headlights

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Creases on leather seats

Ownership History

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2003 CHEVROLET CORVETTE

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 8k-Mile 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition

Last bid
Fbformula94
Fbformula94
$21,362
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 8:05 PM UTC
Bids11
Views6,687
Bids
Fbformula94's avatar
Fbformula94
Jun 19 at 7:19 PM
$21,362bid placed 
DavidJurss_wg5q's avatar
DavidJurss_wg5q
Jun 19 at 7:18 PM
$21,100bid placed 
Fbformula94's avatar
Fbformula94
Jun 19 at 7:14 PM
$20,813bid placed 
DavidJurss_wg5q's avatar
DavidJurss_wg5q
Jun 19 at 7:10 PM
$20,500bid placed 
Nutsy12345's avatar
Nutsy12345
Jun 19 at 2:14 PM
$20,250bid placed 

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