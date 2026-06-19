Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 2003 Chevrolet Corvette was the penultimate year of the C5, a generation that ran from 1997–2004 and redefined performance and refinement for America’s sports car. Sensuously curved and powered by the now-legendary LS1 V8, this 350-horsepower rocket could hit 60 mph in five seconds flat — and looked incredible doing it.

The C5’s underpinnings were as advanced as its engine: its hydroformed frame was exceptionally stiff — especially important for convertible models. Its sound-muffling balsa wood/glass fiber floor design was amazingly innovative. And its capable independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes ensured precise handling, impressive sports-car ride quality, and drama-free stops.

Buyers wanting a fast and exclusive Corvette could order RPO 1SC, the 50th Anniversary Edition. These cars stood out with special Anniversary Red metallic paint, champagne-colored wheels, and Shale leather upholstery with anniversary badging and embroidered accents. The all-new F55 Magnetic Selective Ride Control system came standard for an electronically adjustable ride. And to help mark the 'Vette's 50th anniversary, Chevrolet and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway inked a deal that saw the Corvette serve as the pace car at the 2002 Indy 500 — the model's first appearance since 1978.

This one-owner example is one of only 7,547 2003 Convertibles that received the 50th Anniversary Edition package. It is powered by the 5.7L LS1 V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission, and has traveled just under 8,200 miles since new.

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

1-owner and 1 of only 7,547 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Editions produced

Finished in Anniversary Red

Shale leather interior

Shale convertible top

17" wheels wearing Goodyear tires

5.7L LS1 V8 factory rated at 350 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Fully independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

(1SC) 50th Anniversary Edition package includes: Anniversary Red paint Special crossed-flags badging Color-coordinated aluminum wheels now wearing Pirelli tires Shale leather interior Embroidered headrests Special emblems 50th Anniversary floor mats Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension Head-up display, telescoping steering column, and memory package Auto-dimming mirrors and automatic headlights



Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Creases on leather seats

Ownership History

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa