55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible
Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC
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Description
BMW unveiled the E46 M3 for 2001, and at its heart was the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six that breathed through six individual throttle bodies, used Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and revved to 8,000 rpm. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, M-specific suspension and brakes, and an M Variable Differential Lock completed the package, which was offered as a coupe or a convertible. New for the U.S.-market E46 M3, buyers could select the SMG II Sequential Manual Gearbox, an automated six-speed with paddle or lever shifts.
This 2003 M3 convertible was delivered new to Jackie Cooper Imports in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is finished in Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather with a black soft top. It is equipped with the SMG II gearbox, 19" alloy wheels, xenon headlights, the Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, Park Distance Control, and aluminum interior trim, for a total MSRP of $63,895 when new.
In May 2026, four Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S were mounted, while a December 2022 service included a water pump replacement, valve cover gasket replacement, and coolant flush. The odometer now shows approximately 55,100 miles.
This 2003 BMW M3 Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with its original window sticker, service receipts from 2022 and 2026, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather
3.2L S54 inline-six and SMG II transmission
Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, and Park Distance Control
Original window sticker with a total MSRP of $63,895
Approximately 55,100 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the window sticker include the following:
M Variable Differential Lock
Dynamic Stability Control
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes
19" alloy wheels
Xenon headlights
Park Distance Control
Power M front sport seats with adjustable thigh support
Aluminum interior trim
Power convertible top with glass rear window and defroster
Harman Kardon sound system
Cold Weather Package
Heated front seats
Retractable headlight washers
Servicing and Documentation
The included receipts document the following:
May 2026:
Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S PA71 tires installed (225/40R19 front and 255/35R19 rear
Engine oil and filter change
December 2022:
Water pump and water pump gasket replaced
Valve cover gaskets replaced
Coolant flushed
Serpentine belt replaced
Fuel filter replaced
Rear brake rotors replaced
Front and rear brake pads replaced
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:
May 2021:
Front struts and rear shock absorbers replaced
Brake fluid flushed
Oil pressure sender replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the front
Ownership History
This 2003 BMW M3 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Original window sticker
Partial service records
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