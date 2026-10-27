Auction ended.

55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible

Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible
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Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSBR93413PK02478
Mileage indicated55,150 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine3.2L S54 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorOxford Green
Interior colorCinnamon
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 BMW E46 M3 Convertible Walk Around, Top Operation, & Drive Video
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Description

BMW unveiled the E46 M3 for 2001, and at its heart was the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six that breathed through six individual throttle bodies, used Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and revved to 8,000 rpm. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, M-specific suspension and brakes, and an M Variable Differential Lock completed the package, which was offered as a coupe or a convertible. New for the U.S.-market E46 M3, buyers could select the SMG II Sequential Manual Gearbox, an automated six-speed with paddle or lever shifts.

This 2003 M3 convertible was delivered new to Jackie Cooper Imports in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is finished in Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather with a black soft top. It is equipped with the SMG II gearbox, 19" alloy wheels, xenon headlights, the Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, Park Distance Control, and aluminum interior trim, for a total MSRP of $63,895 when new.

In May 2026, four Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S were mounted, while a December 2022 service included a water pump replacement, valve cover gasket replacement, and coolant flush. The odometer now shows approximately 55,100 miles.

This 2003 BMW M3 Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with its original window sticker, service receipts from 2022 and 2026, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather

  • 3.2L S54 inline-six and SMG II transmission

  • Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, and Park Distance Control

  • Original window sticker with a total MSRP of $63,895

  • Approximately 55,100 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include the following:

  • M Variable Differential Lock

  • Dynamic Stability Control

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • 19" alloy wheels

  • Xenon headlights

  • Park Distance Control

  • Power M front sport seats with adjustable thigh support

  • Aluminum interior trim

  • Power convertible top with glass rear window and defroster

  • Harman Kardon sound system

  • Cold Weather Package

    • Heated front seats

    • Retractable headlight washers

Servicing and Documentation

The included receipts document the following:

  • May 2026:

    • Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S PA71 tires installed (225/40R19 front and 255/35R19 rear

    • Engine oil and filter change

  • December 2022:

    • Water pump and water pump gasket replaced

    • Valve cover gaskets replaced

    • Coolant flushed

    • Serpentine belt replaced

    • Fuel filter replaced

    • Rear brake rotors replaced

    • Front and rear brake pads replaced

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:

  • May 2021:

    • Front struts and rear shock absorbers replaced

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Oil pressure sender replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the front

Ownership History

This 2003 BMW M3 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Original window sticker

  • Partial service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

55k-Mile 2003 BMW M3 Convertible

Sold to
YaMoBeThere
YaMoBeThere
$27,820
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC
Bids50
Views7,153

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