Description

BMW unveiled the E46 M3 for 2001, and at its heart was the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six that breathed through six individual throttle bodies, used Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and revved to 8,000 rpm. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, M-specific suspension and brakes, and an M Variable Differential Lock completed the package, which was offered as a coupe or a convertible. New for the U.S.-market E46 M3, buyers could select the SMG II Sequential Manual Gearbox, an automated six-speed with paddle or lever shifts.

This 2003 M3 convertible was delivered new to Jackie Cooper Imports in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is finished in Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather with a black soft top. It is equipped with the SMG II gearbox, 19" alloy wheels, xenon headlights, the Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, Park Distance Control, and aluminum interior trim, for a total MSRP of $63,895 when new.

In May 2026, four Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S were mounted, while a December 2022 service included a water pump replacement, valve cover gasket replacement, and coolant flush. The odometer now shows approximately 55,100 miles.

This 2003 BMW M3 Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with its original window sticker, service receipts from 2022 and 2026, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Oxford Green Metallic over Cinnamon leather

3.2L S54 inline-six and SMG II transmission

Cold Weather Package, Harman Kardon audio, and Park Distance Control

Original window sticker with a total MSRP of $63,895

Approximately 55,100 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include the following:

M Variable Differential Lock

Dynamic Stability Control

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

19" alloy wheels

Xenon headlights

Park Distance Control

Power M front sport seats with adjustable thigh support

Aluminum interior trim

Power convertible top with glass rear window and defroster

Harman Kardon sound system

Cold Weather Package Heated front seats Retractable headlight washers



Servicing and Documentation

The included receipts document the following:

May 2026: Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S PA71 tires installed (225/40R19 front and 255/35R19 rear Engine oil and filter change

December 2022: Water pump and water pump gasket replaced Valve cover gaskets replaced Coolant flushed Serpentine belt replaced Fuel filter replaced Rear brake rotors replaced Front and rear brake pads replaced



According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:

May 2021: Front struts and rear shock absorbers replaced Brake fluid flushed Oil pressure sender replaced



Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the front



Ownership History

This 2003 BMW M3 was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New Jersey.

Included Items