One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Arriving for 2002 as the first WRX sold on American soil, the Subaru Impreza WRX brought the rally-bred turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula that had captivated enthusiasts in Japan and Europe to the US market for the first time — delivering 227 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four through a 5-speed manual and symmetrical all-wheel drive in a package that outperformed cars costing twice as much.
This example was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and it now shows just over 101,000 miles.
Finished in World Rally Blue over a blue and gray cloth interior, the car has been selectively modified with a Kartboy short shifter, Cobb catback exhaust, Cobb cold air intake, and Perrin strut brace, while reportedly receiving strictmechanical maintenance throughout including a recent front axle replacement and oil change in late 2025 and suspension overhaul in 2021. The stock wheels have been refurbished, and the interior carpet and driver's seat cushion have reportedly been replaced.
This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
First-year U.S.-market WRX
Offered by its original owner
Finished in World Rally Blue over blue and gray cloth upholstery
Showing approximately 101,550 miles
Reported regular maintenance listed below
Factory Equipment
2.0-liter turbocharged DOHC flat-four engine
5-speed manual transmission
Symmetrical all-wheel drive
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
16-inch alloy wheels
Sport-tuned suspension
Front and rear limited-slip differentials
Air conditioning system
Power windows and mirrors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Modifications
Kartboy short shifter kit
Cobb catback exhaust
Cobb cold air intake
Perrin front strut brace
JVC head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes
A binder of service records accompanies the vehicle. Highlights reported by the seller include:
December 2025:
Front axle replaced
November 2025:
Oil and filter changed
January 2024:
Valve cover gaskets replaced
October 2023:
Coolant flushed
July 2021:
Front subframe replaced
Front ball joints replaced
Rear struts replaced
Rear control arm bushings replaced
Differential fluid flushed
Brake fluid flushed
Fuel system service
Air filter replaced
April 2018:
Clutch assembly replaced
Flywheel resurfaced
September 2012
Radiator replaced
August 2010:
Timing belt replaced
Known Imperfections
Clear coat failure on trunk lid and roof rails
Cracked and flaking paint on side mirrors
Rock pitting on front bumper cover
Worn fabric on driver's seat bolsters
Rust bubble on passenger-side rear fender
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
December 2009: Accident reported with another vehicle
Ownership History
This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and has remained under single ownership since. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New York followed by registration in North Carolina from December 2020 onward.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.