Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Arriving for 2002 as the first WRX sold on American soil, the Subaru Impreza WRX brought the rally-bred turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula that had captivated enthusiasts in Japan and Europe to the US market for the first time — delivering 227 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four through a 5-speed manual and symmetrical all-wheel drive in a package that outperformed cars costing twice as much.

This example was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and it now shows just over 101,000 miles.

Finished in World Rally Blue over a blue and gray cloth interior, the car has been selectively modified with a Kartboy short shifter, Cobb catback exhaust, Cobb cold air intake, and Perrin strut brace, while reportedly receiving strictmechanical maintenance throughout including a recent front axle replacement and oil change in late 2025 and suspension overhaul in 2021. The stock wheels have been refurbished, and the interior carpet and driver's seat cushion have reportedly been replaced.

This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

First-year U.S.-market WRX

Offered by its original owner

Finished in World Rally Blue over blue and gray cloth upholstery

Showing approximately 101,550 miles

Reported regular maintenance listed below

Factory Equipment

2.0-liter turbocharged DOHC flat-four engine

5-speed manual transmission

Symmetrical all-wheel drive

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

16-inch alloy wheels

Sport-tuned suspension

Front and rear limited-slip differentials

Air conditioning system

Power windows and mirrors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

Kartboy short shifter kit

Cobb catback exhaust

Cobb cold air intake

Perrin front strut brace

JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes

A binder of service records accompanies the vehicle. Highlights reported by the seller include: December 2025: Front axle replaced November 2025: Oil and filter changed January 2024: Valve cover gaskets replaced October 2023: Coolant flushed July 2021: Front subframe replaced Front ball joints replaced Rear struts replaced Rear control arm bushings replaced Differential fluid flushed Brake fluid flushed Fuel system service Air filter replaced April 2018: Clutch assembly replaced Flywheel resurfaced September 2012 Radiator replaced August 2010: Timing belt replaced



Known Imperfections

Clear coat failure on trunk lid and roof rails

Cracked and flaking paint on side mirrors

Rock pitting on front bumper cover

Worn fabric on driver's seat bolsters

Rust bubble on passenger-side rear fender

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): December 2009: Accident reported with another vehicle



Ownership History

This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and has remained under single ownership since. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New York followed by registration in North Carolina from December 2020 onward.