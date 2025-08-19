One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
6 days
$2,500
One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (110)

Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJF1GD29692G503824
Mileage indicated101,550 Miles
LocationLeland, North Carolina
Engine2.0l Turbocharged Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed Walk Around
Play
One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed Cold Start
Play
One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed Driving POV
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Arriving for 2002 as the first WRX sold on American soil, the Subaru Impreza WRX brought the rally-bred turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula that had captivated enthusiasts in Japan and Europe to the US market for the first time — delivering 227 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four through a 5-speed manual and symmetrical all-wheel drive in a package that outperformed cars costing twice as much.

This example was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and it now shows just over 101,000 miles.

Finished in World Rally Blue over a blue and gray cloth interior, the car has been selectively modified with a Kartboy short shifter, Cobb catback exhaust, Cobb cold air intake, and Perrin strut brace, while reportedly receiving strictmechanical maintenance throughout including a recent front axle replacement and oil change in late 2025 and suspension overhaul in 2021. The stock wheels have been refurbished, and the interior carpet and driver's seat cushion have reportedly been replaced.

This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • First-year U.S.-market WRX

  • Offered by its original owner

  • Finished in World Rally Blue over blue and gray cloth upholstery

  • Showing approximately 101,550 miles

  • Reported regular maintenance listed below

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0-liter turbocharged DOHC flat-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Symmetrical all-wheel drive

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Sport-tuned suspension

  • Front and rear limited-slip differentials

  • Air conditioning system

  • Power windows and mirrors

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Modifications

  • Kartboy short shifter kit

  • Cobb catback exhaust

  • Cobb cold air intake

  • Perrin front strut brace

  • JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes

  • A binder of service records accompanies the vehicle. Highlights reported by the seller include:

    • December 2025:

      • Front axle replaced

    • November 2025:

      • Oil and filter changed

    • January 2024:

      • Valve cover gaskets replaced

    • October 2023:

      • Coolant flushed

    • July 2021:

      • Front subframe replaced

      • Front ball joints replaced

      • Rear struts replaced

      • Rear control arm bushings replaced

      • Differential fluid flushed

      • Brake fluid flushed

      • Fuel system service

      • Air filter replaced

    • April 2018:

      • Clutch assembly replaced

      • Flywheel resurfaced

    • September 2012

      • Radiator replaced

    • August 2010:

      • Timing belt replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Clear coat failure on trunk lid and roof rails

  • Cracked and flaking paint on side mirrors

  • Rock pitting on front bumper cover

  • Worn fabric on driver's seat bolsters

  • Rust bubble on passenger-side rear fender

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 2009: Accident reported with another vehicle

Ownership History

This 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX was purchased new by the seller from a Subaru dealer in Wantagh, New York, and has remained under single ownership since. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New York followed by registration in North Carolina from December 2020 onward.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
DW_19
DW_19
$2,500
Seller
MFD241
MFD241
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids14
Views5,599
How it works
Bids
DW_19's avatar
DW_19
Jun 21 at 10:58 PM
$2,500bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jun 20 at 6:42 PM
$2,400bid placed 
DW_19's avatar
DW_19
Jun 19 at 2:39 PM
$2,300bid placed 
Deadpool's avatar
Deadpool
Jun 19 at 1:09 PM
$2,200bid placed 
Kingalex1186's avatar
Kingalex1186
Jun 19 at 4:21 AM
$2,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026