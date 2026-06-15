Auction ended.

43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed

Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:14 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA29972S653276
Mileage indicated42,800 Miles
LocationBradenton, Florida
Engine3.6L Flat-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed Start Up
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43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed Walk Around
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43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed POV Drive
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43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed Top Up Function
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43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed Top Down Function
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Description

The 996-generation 911 arrived for 1999 as the most significant reinvention of the iconic nameplate in decades, introducing a water-cooled flat-six for the first time in the model's history and a larger, more modern body that divided purists while delivering a genuinely faster and more refined driving experience. Today, the 996 represents one of the most accessible entry points into Porsche 911 ownership, with values that have begun climbing as the market recognizes the generation's engineering merit and its place as the last truly analog 911.

Finished in Polar Silver Metallic paired with a blue convertible soft top and extended interior leather, this 2002 996 Cab shows just under 43,000 miles.

Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, 18” Carrera II wheels, heated power-adjustable supple leather front seats, and a CDR-220 radio with Bose audio system, the seller states that this example has been serviced front to back including an IMS bearing replacement.

This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered with one key, a fitted car cover, partial service records, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Polar Silver Metallic

  • Blue extended leather upholstery

  • Power-operated blue convertible top

  • Showing approximately 42,800 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.6L flat-six engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats in supple leather

  • Porsche CDR-220 radio

  • Automatic climate control

  • The options sticker decodes the following:

    • LP2M: Polar Silver Metallic

    • XNG: Leather instrument surround

    • XNN: Leather center air vent bracket

    • XNU: Leather dashboard trim strip

    • XJ4: Leather covered ignition lock surround

    • 197: Stronger battery

    • 226: Internal code for tires

    • 411: 18” Carrera II wheels

    • 424: CD compartment

    • 551: Wind deflector

    • 601: Xenon headlights

    • 680: Bose sound system

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2020 date codes

  • The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership (partial records available in the photo gallery):

    • IMS bearing

    • Brake light switch

    • Serpentine belt and rollers

    • Convertible top cover motor

    • Front window regulators

    • Catalytic converters

    • Spark plugs

    • Cabin air filter

    • Brake fluid

    • Battery

    • Tires

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections on driver’s door edge

    • From the seller, "minor paint chips on edge of drivers door barely visible when door is closed"

  • Paint chip near front hood emblem

  • Remote door lock inoperative

  • Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida since new.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Partial service records

  • Fitted car cover

  • One key

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed

Sold to
MR_hur4h2
MR_hur4h2
$31,030
Seller
996Cab
996Cab
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:14 PM UTC
Bids13
Views8,520
Bids
MR_hur4h2's avatar
MR_hur4h2
Jun 15 at 6:12 PM
$29,000bid placed 
Vitaljos110's avatar
Vitaljos110
Jun 15 at 6:10 PM
$27,250bid placed 
MR_hur4h2's avatar
MR_hur4h2
Jun 15 at 6:10 PM
$27,000bid placed 
Vitaljos110's avatar
Vitaljos110
Jun 15 at 6:09 PM
$25,250bid placed 
MR_hur4h2's avatar
MR_hur4h2
Jun 15 at 6:08 PM
$25,000bid placed 

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