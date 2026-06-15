43k-Mile 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:14 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 996-generation 911 arrived for 1999 as the most significant reinvention of the iconic nameplate in decades, introducing a water-cooled flat-six for the first time in the model's history and a larger, more modern body that divided purists while delivering a genuinely faster and more refined driving experience. Today, the 996 represents one of the most accessible entry points into Porsche 911 ownership, with values that have begun climbing as the market recognizes the generation's engineering merit and its place as the last truly analog 911.
Finished in Polar Silver Metallic paired with a blue convertible soft top and extended interior leather, this 2002 996 Cab shows just under 43,000 miles.
Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, 18” Carrera II wheels, heated power-adjustable supple leather front seats, and a CDR-220 radio with Bose audio system, the seller states that this example has been serviced front to back including an IMS bearing replacement.
This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered with one key, a fitted car cover, partial service records, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Polar Silver Metallic
Blue extended leather upholstery
Power-operated blue convertible top
Showing approximately 42,800 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.6L flat-six engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Heated power-adjustable front seats in supple leather
Porsche CDR-220 radio
Automatic climate control
The options sticker decodes the following:
LP2M: Polar Silver Metallic
XNG: Leather instrument surround
XNN: Leather center air vent bracket
XNU: Leather dashboard trim strip
XJ4: Leather covered ignition lock surround
197: Stronger battery
226: Internal code for tires
411: 18” Carrera II wheels
424: CD compartment
551: Wind deflector
601: Xenon headlights
680: Bose sound system
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2020 date codes
The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership (partial records available in the photo gallery):
IMS bearing
Brake light switch
Serpentine belt and rollers
Convertible top cover motor
Front window regulators
Catalytic converters
Spark plugs
Cabin air filter
Brake fluid
Battery
Tires
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections on driver’s door edge
From the seller, "minor paint chips on edge of drivers door barely visible when door is closed"
Paint chip near front hood emblem
Remote door lock inoperative
Creases on upholstery
Ownership History
This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida since new.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Partial service records
Fitted car cover
One key
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.