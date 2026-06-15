Description

The 996-generation 911 arrived for 1999 as the most significant reinvention of the iconic nameplate in decades, introducing a water-cooled flat-six for the first time in the model's history and a larger, more modern body that divided purists while delivering a genuinely faster and more refined driving experience. Today, the 996 represents one of the most accessible entry points into Porsche 911 ownership, with values that have begun climbing as the market recognizes the generation's engineering merit and its place as the last truly analog 911.

Finished in Polar Silver Metallic paired with a blue convertible soft top and extended interior leather, this 2002 996 Cab shows just under 43,000 miles.

Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, 18” Carrera II wheels, heated power-adjustable supple leather front seats, and a CDR-220 radio with Bose audio system, the seller states that this example has been serviced front to back including an IMS bearing replacement.

This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is now offered with one key, a fitted car cover, partial service records, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Polar Silver Metallic

Blue extended leather upholstery

Power-operated blue convertible top

Showing approximately 42,800 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.6L flat-six engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Heated power-adjustable front seats in supple leather

Porsche CDR-220 radio

Automatic climate control

The options sticker decodes the following: LP2M: Polar Silver Metallic XNG: Leather instrument surround XNN: Leather center air vent bracket XNU: Leather dashboard trim strip XJ4: Leather covered ignition lock surround 197: Stronger battery 226: Internal code for tires 411: 18” Carrera II wheels 424: CD compartment 551: Wind deflector 601: Xenon headlights 680: Bose sound system



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2020 date codes

The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership (partial records available in the photo gallery): IMS bearing Brake light switch Serpentine belt and rollers Convertible top cover motor Front window regulators Catalytic converters Spark plugs Cabin air filter Brake fluid Battery Tires



Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections on driver’s door edge From the seller, " minor paint chips on edge of drivers door barely visible when door is closed"

Paint chip near front hood emblem

Remote door lock inoperative

Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida since new.

Included Items