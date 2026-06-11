25k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible 6-Speed
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Description
Marking the end of an era for Pontiac’s long-running F-body platform, the 2002 Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition celebrated the final model year of production with distinctive styling and performance enhancements. Finished exclusively in Collector Yellow with unique graphics and trim, these cars served as a sendoff for the Firebird nameplate, pairing LS1 V8 performance with unmistakable early-2000s muscle car character.
This Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition was acquired by its current owner in 2010, and it shows under 25,000 miles.
Power comes from a 5.7‑liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is equipped with the WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package, which includes functional Ram Air induction, revised suspension tuning, and a power steering cooler. Additional features include a Hurst shifter, Monsoon premium audio system, and black-finished 17-inch wheels.
This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Coupe is now offered with two car covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Under 25,000 miles
Final-year 2002 Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible
Powered by a 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package
Finished in Collector Yellow over Ebony leather interior
Black convertible soft top
Hurst shifter and Monsoon premium audio system
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Mechanical:
5.7L LS1 V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package
Functional Ram Air induction system
Power steering with cooler
Performance-tuned suspension
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Exterior:
Collector Yellow exterior finish
Collector Edition silver and gray graphics
Black convertible soft top
17" black-painted wheels with polished lips
Pop-up headlights
Rear decklid spoiler
Interior:
Ebony leather upholstery with embroidered Firebird and Collector Edition logos
6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Monsoon premium audio system with CD player and equalizer
Remote keyless entry
Power mirrors
Cruise control
Traction control
Keyless entry system
Modifications
Aftermarket trunk-mounted speakers and XM satellite radio receiver
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work has been performed:
March 2024:
Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pump module replaced
Battery replaced and clutch slave cylinder replaced
Known Imperfections
Crack on the passenger-side interior door panel
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Trans Am has been registered in Texas and Nevada. The current owner took possession in 2010 and it is now offered with a clean Texas title.
Included Items
All-weather rubber floor mats
Car covers
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.