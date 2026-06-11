Auction ended.

25k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible 6-Speed

Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
25k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV32G322124289
Mileage indicated24,850 Miles
LocationMarion, Texas
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

Marking the end of an era for Pontiac’s long-running F-body platform, the 2002 Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition celebrated the final model year of production with distinctive styling and performance enhancements. Finished exclusively in Collector Yellow with unique graphics and trim, these cars served as a sendoff for the Firebird nameplate, pairing LS1 V8 performance with unmistakable early-2000s muscle car character.

This Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition was acquired by its current owner in 2010, and it shows under 25,000 miles.

Power comes from a 5.7‑liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is equipped with the WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package, which includes functional Ram Air induction, revised suspension tuning, and a power steering cooler. Additional features include a Hurst shifter, Monsoon premium audio system, and black-finished 17-inch wheels.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Coupe is now offered with two car covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Under 25,000 miles

  • Final-year 2002 Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible

  • Powered by a 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package

  • Finished in Collector Yellow over Ebony leather interior

  • Black convertible soft top

  • Hurst shifter and Monsoon premium audio system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical:

    • 5.7L LS1 V8 engine

    • 6-speed manual transmission

    • WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package

    • Functional Ram Air induction system

    • Power steering with cooler

    • Performance-tuned suspension

    • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Exterior:

    • Collector Yellow exterior finish

    • Collector Edition silver and gray graphics

    • Black convertible soft top

    • 17" black-painted wheels with polished lips

    • Pop-up headlights

    • Rear decklid spoiler

  • Interior:

    • Ebony leather upholstery with embroidered Firebird and Collector Edition logos

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Monsoon premium audio system with CD player and equalizer

    • Remote keyless entry

    • Power mirrors

    • Cruise control

    • Traction control

    • Keyless entry system

Modifications

  • Aftermarket trunk-mounted speakers and XM satellite radio receiver

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • March 2024:

    • Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pump module replaced

    • Battery replaced and clutch slave cylinder replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Crack on the passenger-side interior door panel

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Trans Am has been registered in Texas and Nevada. The current owner took possession in 2010 and it is now offered with a clean Texas title.

Included Items

  • All-weather rubber floor mats

  • Car covers

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Collector Edition

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Collector Edition

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

25k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible 6-Speed

Sold to
JC_4lzz8h
JC_4lzz8h
$24,610
Seller
Bear_hgqc
Bear_hgqc
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids40
Views19,506
Bids
JC_4lzz8h's avatar
JC_4lzz8h
Jun 11 at 5:17 PM
$23,000bid placed 
ponyboss' avatar
ponyboss
Jun 11 at 5:16 PM
$22,222bid placed 
JC_4lzz8h's avatar
JC_4lzz8h
Jun 11 at 3:51 PM
$21,250bid placed 
JG_hyt0yb's avatar
JG_hyt0yb
Jun 11 at 3:05 PM
$20,755bid placed 
JC_4lzz8h's avatar
JC_4lzz8h
Jun 10 at 9:22 PM
$20,500bid placed 

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