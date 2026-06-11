Description

Marking the end of an era for Pontiac’s long-running F-body platform, the 2002 Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition celebrated the final model year of production with distinctive styling and performance enhancements. Finished exclusively in Collector Yellow with unique graphics and trim, these cars served as a sendoff for the Firebird nameplate, pairing LS1 V8 performance with unmistakable early-2000s muscle car character.

This Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition was acquired by its current owner in 2010, and it shows under 25,000 miles.

Power comes from a 5.7‑liter LS1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is equipped with the WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package, which includes functional Ram Air induction, revised suspension tuning, and a power steering cooler. Additional features include a Hurst shifter, Monsoon premium audio system, and black-finished 17-inch wheels.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Coupe is now offered with two car covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Under 25,000 miles

Final-year 2002 Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition Convertible

Powered by a 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package

Finished in Collector Yellow over Ebony leather interior

Black convertible soft top

Hurst shifter and Monsoon premium audio system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Mechanical: 5.7L LS1 V8 engine 6-speed manual transmission WS6 Ram Air Performance and Handling Package Functional Ram Air induction system Power steering with cooler Performance-tuned suspension Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Exterior: Collector Yellow exterior finish Collector Edition silver and gray graphics Black convertible soft top 17" black-painted wheels with polished lips Pop-up headlights Rear decklid spoiler

Interior: Ebony leather upholstery with embroidered Firebird and Collector Edition logos 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat Leather-wrapped steering wheel Monsoon premium audio system with CD player and equalizer Remote keyless entry Power mirrors Cruise control Traction control Keyless entry system



Modifications

Aftermarket trunk-mounted speakers and XM satellite radio receiver

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work has been performed:

March 2024: Fuel pump, fuel filter, and fuel pump module replaced Battery replaced and clutch slave cylinder replaced



Known Imperfections

Crack on the passenger-side interior door panel

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Trans Am has been registered in Texas and Nevada. The current owner took possession in 2010 and it is now offered with a clean Texas title.

Included Items