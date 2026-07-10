Auction ended.

Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (48)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV22G222121538
Mileage indicated37,500 Miles
LocationColumbia Station, Ohio
EngineSupercharged 5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Silver
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

When it came to handsome, high-velocity Pontiacs, the 2002 Trans Am WS6 was at the top of the heap. 2002 marked the final year of this iconic machine, with a lineage that went all the way back to 1967. Its fourth-generation body — facelifted in 1998 — easily stood apart from its Firebird and Camaro siblings as both visually pleasing and highly aggressive.

And when it came to power the final WS6 was downright nasty, outrunning both the 1973 Trans Am Super Duty and the 1989 Turbo Trans Am to stake its claim as one of the quickest Pontiacs ever. That was thanks to the 5.7L LS1 engine — along with the WS6 package’s functional Ram Air induction with twin-nostril intakes and a high-flow exhaust — producing 325 horsepower and running a 13-flat quarter mile.

Trans Ams have always combined speed, style, and handling, and the WS6 wore a potent suspension, 17-inch wheels, and performance tires. It was one of the most impressive factory performers that Pontiac had ever built, and it remains a collectible model to this day.

This example is finished in Bright Silver with Ebony upholstery, wears the desirable WS6 package, and has been modified with a ProCharger supercharger. The only external hint of increased power potential is a set of aftermarket chrome wheels. And inside the cabin, A-pillar-mounted gauges keep tabs on boost pressure and auto trans temperature.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights 

  • Final-year Trans Am WS6

  • Supercharged 5.7L LS1 V8

  • Finished in (13U) Bright Silver with Ebony leather upholstery

  • Chrome CCW wheels wearing Toyo tires

  • T-tops 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report 

Factory Equipment 

  • WS6 Ram Air Performance Handling Package includes: 

    • 325-hp LS1 V8 

    • Ram Air induction system with functional hood scoops 

    • Low-restriction dual exhaust system 

    • 17-inch polished aluminum wheels wearing 275/40ZR17 tires

    • Performance suspension with higher spring rates and unique shock valving 

    • 3.23 rear axle ratio with Positraction for automatic transmission  

  • Trans Am front fascia, rockers, and rear spoiler

  • Short/Long Arm front, torque arm rear suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes 

  • Power rack and pinion steering 

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Bucket seats 

Modifications

  • CCW wheels

  • Fender stripes

  • Center license plate section removed

  • ProCharger supercharger with intercooler

  • Strut tower brace

  • Aftermarket shift knob

  • A-pillar boost and transmission temperature gauges

Servicing & Documentation

  • February 2025:

    • Tires replaced

    • Brake pads and rotors replaced

    • Brake calipers serviced

    • Gear oil and differential cover replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Driver seat shows wear

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shows registration history in Connecticut, Indiana, and Ohio

Additional Information

The seller states, "ProCharged, very fast."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

Sold to
JT_vd5vrn
JT_vd5vrn
$24,076
Seller
KCastle70
KCastle70
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
Bids22
Views6,483

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JT_vd5vrn
Jul 10 at 6:40 PM
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