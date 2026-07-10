Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
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Description
When it came to handsome, high-velocity Pontiacs, the 2002 Trans Am WS6 was at the top of the heap. 2002 marked the final year of this iconic machine, with a lineage that went all the way back to 1967. Its fourth-generation body — facelifted in 1998 — easily stood apart from its Firebird and Camaro siblings as both visually pleasing and highly aggressive.
And when it came to power the final WS6 was downright nasty, outrunning both the 1973 Trans Am Super Duty and the 1989 Turbo Trans Am to stake its claim as one of the quickest Pontiacs ever. That was thanks to the 5.7L LS1 engine — along with the WS6 package’s functional Ram Air induction with twin-nostril intakes and a high-flow exhaust — producing 325 horsepower and running a 13-flat quarter mile.
Trans Ams have always combined speed, style, and handling, and the WS6 wore a potent suspension, 17-inch wheels, and performance tires. It was one of the most impressive factory performers that Pontiac had ever built, and it remains a collectible model to this day.
This example is finished in Bright Silver with Ebony upholstery, wears the desirable WS6 package, and has been modified with a ProCharger supercharger. The only external hint of increased power potential is a set of aftermarket chrome wheels. And inside the cabin, A-pillar-mounted gauges keep tabs on boost pressure and auto trans temperature.
This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final-year Trans Am WS6
Supercharged 5.7L LS1 V8
Finished in (13U) Bright Silver with Ebony leather upholstery
Chrome CCW wheels wearing Toyo tires
T-tops
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
WS6 Ram Air Performance Handling Package includes:
325-hp LS1 V8
Ram Air induction system with functional hood scoops
Low-restriction dual exhaust system
17-inch polished aluminum wheels wearing 275/40ZR17 tires
Performance suspension with higher spring rates and unique shock valving
3.23 rear axle ratio with Positraction for automatic transmission
Trans Am front fascia, rockers, and rear spoiler
Short/Long Arm front, torque arm rear suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power rack and pinion steering
Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges
Bucket seats
Modifications
CCW wheels
Fender stripes
Center license plate section removed
ProCharger supercharger with intercooler
Strut tower brace
Aftermarket shift knob
A-pillar boost and transmission temperature gauges
Servicing & Documentation
February 2025:
Tires replaced
Brake pads and rotors replaced
Brake calipers serviced
Gear oil and differential cover replaced
Oil and filter changed
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Driver seat shows wear
Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shows registration history in Connecticut, Indiana, and Ohio
Additional Information
The seller states, "ProCharged, very fast."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.