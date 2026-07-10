Description

When it came to handsome, high-velocity Pontiacs, the 2002 Trans Am WS6 was at the top of the heap. 2002 marked the final year of this iconic machine, with a lineage that went all the way back to 1967. Its fourth-generation body — facelifted in 1998 — easily stood apart from its Firebird and Camaro siblings as both visually pleasing and highly aggressive.

And when it came to power the final WS6 was downright nasty, outrunning both the 1973 Trans Am Super Duty and the 1989 Turbo Trans Am to stake its claim as one of the quickest Pontiacs ever. That was thanks to the 5.7L LS1 engine — along with the WS6 package’s functional Ram Air induction with twin-nostril intakes and a high-flow exhaust — producing 325 horsepower and running a 13-flat quarter mile.

Trans Ams have always combined speed, style, and handling, and the WS6 wore a potent suspension, 17-inch wheels, and performance tires. It was one of the most impressive factory performers that Pontiac had ever built, and it remains a collectible model to this day.

This example is finished in Bright Silver with Ebony upholstery, wears the desirable WS6 package, and has been modified with a ProCharger supercharger. The only external hint of increased power potential is a set of aftermarket chrome wheels. And inside the cabin, A-pillar-mounted gauges keep tabs on boost pressure and auto trans temperature.

This 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final-year Trans Am WS6

Supercharged 5.7L LS1 V8

Finished in (13U) Bright Silver with Ebony leather upholstery

Chrome CCW wheels wearing Toyo tires

T-tops

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

WS6 Ram Air Performance Handling Package includes: 325-hp LS1 V8 Ram Air induction system with functional hood scoops Low-restriction dual exhaust system 17-inch polished aluminum wheels wearing 275/40ZR17 tires Performance suspension with higher spring rates and unique shock valving 3.23 rear axle ratio with Positraction for automatic transmission

Trans Am front fascia, rockers, and rear spoiler

Short/Long Arm front, torque arm rear suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power rack and pinion steering

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

Bucket seats

Modifications

CCW wheels

Fender stripes

Center license plate section removed

ProCharger supercharger with intercooler

Strut tower brace

Aftermarket shift knob

A-pillar boost and transmission temperature gauges

Servicing & Documentation

February 2025: T ires replaced B rake pads and rotors replaced Brake c alipers serviced G ear oil and differential cover replaced O il and filter changed

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Driver seat shows wear

Images detailing the condition of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shows registration history in Connecticut, Indiana, and Ohio

Additional Information

The seller states, "ProCharged, very fast."