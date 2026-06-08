Auction ended.

One-Owner 3,000-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe 35th Anniversary 6-Speed

Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
One-Owner 3,000-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe 35th Anniversary 6-Speed
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All photos (102)

Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP22G022139454
Mileage indicated3,000 Miles
LocationFulton, Maryland
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

One-Owner 3,000-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe 35th Anniversary 6-Speed Walk Around
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Description

For final year of the fourth-generation Camaro, the 2002 Z28 SS 35th Anniversary Edition marked the close of an era for one of America's most storied performance nameplates, combining the 325-horsepower LS1 V8 with a purpose-built SS performance package and a commemorative special edition in what would be the last Camaro produced until the nameplate's return in 2010.

Purchased new by the seller from Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, D.C., and now showing just over 2,900 miles, this 35th Anniversary SS is finished in Bright Rally Red over a two-tone leather interior.

Exterior appointments include the forced air induction hood, SS-specific rear spoiler, and 17” aluminum wheels, while the cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, full analog gauge cluster, and Monsoon 500-watt stereo system. The original window sticker shows a total vehicle price when new of $33,635.

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, roof panel sunshades, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One owner from new showing just over 2,900 miles

  • 35th Anniversary Special Edition

  • SS Performance/Appearance Package

  • Finished in Bright Rally Red with a two-tone leather interior

  • Removable roof panels with locks

  • Original window sticker included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The included window sticker can be found in the gallery. Selected highlights include:

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Hurst short-throw shifter

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR)

  • Monsoon 500-watt CD radio and 8 speaker system

  • Remote CD changer with 12-disc magazine

  • Removable roof panels with locks

  • Electric rear window defogger

  • 35th Anniversary Special Edition Package

    • Bright Rally Red paint with silver stripes

    • Comemorative badging

  • SS Performance/Appearance Package

    • 325 horsepower

    • High-performance ride and handling suspension

    • Low-restriction dual outlet exhaust

    • Forced air induction hood

    • SS-specific rear spoiler and badging

    • 17” aluminum wheels

  • Preferred Equipment Group

    • Fog lamps

    • Bodyside moldings

    • Cruise control

    • Remote hatch release

    • Remote keyless entry

    • Theft deterrent alarm system

    • Power door locks and windows

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls

    • 6-way power driver's seat

Modifications

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2023 date codes

  • Underbody photos available in the photo gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition was purchased new by the seller through Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, DC. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration history in Maryland since new.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Window sticker

  • Roof panel sunshades

  • GM Vehicle Care kit

Additional Information

From the seller, "I bought this car because it is the last F-body Camaro and a limited production run for the final year. At that time, there were no plans to make another Camaro. As the original owner, I can say that this car has been meticulously cared for since new!"

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 3,000-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe 35th Anniversary 6-Speed

Sold to
JAK3501
JAK3501
$29,428
Seller
DonaldR_vroom
DonaldR_vroom
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids13
Views8,556
Bids
JAK3501's avatar
JAK3501
Jun 8 at 6:23 PM
$27,503bid placed 
PBSAZ's avatar
PBSAZ
Jun 8 at 6:22 PM
$26,752bid placed 
JAK3501's avatar
JAK3501
Jun 8 at 6:15 PM
$26,502bid placed 
PBSAZ's avatar
PBSAZ
Jun 8 at 6:14 PM
$26,000bid placed 
JAK3501's avatar
JAK3501
May 28 at 2:18 PM
$25,001bid placed 

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