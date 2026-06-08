One-Owner 3,000-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe 35th Anniversary 6-Speed
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
For final year of the fourth-generation Camaro, the 2002 Z28 SS 35th Anniversary Edition marked the close of an era for one of America's most storied performance nameplates, combining the 325-horsepower LS1 V8 with a purpose-built SS performance package and a commemorative special edition in what would be the last Camaro produced until the nameplate's return in 2010.
Purchased new by the seller from Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, D.C., and now showing just over 2,900 miles, this 35th Anniversary SS is finished in Bright Rally Red over a two-tone leather interior.
Exterior appointments include the forced air induction hood, SS-specific rear spoiler, and 17” aluminum wheels, while the cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, full analog gauge cluster, and Monsoon 500-watt stereo system. The original window sticker shows a total vehicle price when new of $33,635.
This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, roof panel sunshades, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One owner from new showing just over 2,900 miles
35th Anniversary Special Edition
SS Performance/Appearance Package
Finished in Bright Rally Red with a two-tone leather interior
Removable roof panels with locks
Original window sticker included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
The included window sticker can be found in the gallery. Selected highlights include:
5.7L LS1 V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
Hurst short-throw shifter
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR)
Monsoon 500-watt CD radio and 8 speaker system
Remote CD changer with 12-disc magazine
Removable roof panels with locks
Electric rear window defogger
35th Anniversary Special Edition Package
Bright Rally Red paint with silver stripes
Comemorative badging
SS Performance/Appearance Package
325 horsepower
High-performance ride and handling suspension
Low-restriction dual outlet exhaust
Forced air induction hood
SS-specific rear spoiler and badging
17” aluminum wheels
Preferred Equipment Group
Fog lamps
Bodyside moldings
Cruise control
Remote hatch release
Remote keyless entry
Theft deterrent alarm system
Power door locks and windows
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls
6-way power driver's seat
Modifications
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2023 date codes
Underbody photos available in the photo gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Ownership History
This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition was purchased new by the seller through Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, DC. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration history in Maryland since new.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Window sticker
Roof panel sunshades
GM Vehicle Care kit
Additional Information
From the seller, "I bought this car because it is the last F-body Camaro and a limited production run for the final year. At that time, there were no plans to make another Camaro. As the original owner, I can say that this car has been meticulously cared for since new!"
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.