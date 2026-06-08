Description

For final year of the fourth-generation Camaro, the 2002 Z28 SS 35th Anniversary Edition marked the close of an era for one of America's most storied performance nameplates, combining the 325-horsepower LS1 V8 with a purpose-built SS performance package and a commemorative special edition in what would be the last Camaro produced until the nameplate's return in 2010.

Purchased new by the seller from Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, D.C., and now showing just over 2,900 miles, this 35th Anniversary SS is finished in Bright Rally Red over a two-tone leather interior.

Exterior appointments include the forced air induction hood, SS-specific rear spoiler, and 17” aluminum wheels, while the cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, full analog gauge cluster, and Monsoon 500-watt stereo system. The original window sticker shows a total vehicle price when new of $33,635.

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, roof panel sunshades, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One owner from new showing just over 2,900 miles

35th Anniversary Special Edition

SS Performance/Appearance Package

Finished in Bright Rally Red with a two-tone leather interior

Removable roof panels with locks

Original window sticker included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The included window sticker can be found in the gallery. Selected highlights include:

5.7L LS1 V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Hurst short-throw shifter

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR)

Monsoon 500-watt CD radio and 8 speaker system

Remote CD changer with 12-disc magazine

Removable roof panels with locks

Electric rear window defogger

35th Anniversary Special Edition Package Bright Rally Red paint with silver stripes Comemorative badging

SS Performance/Appearance Package 325 horsepower High-performance ride and handling suspension Low-restriction dual outlet exhaust Forced air induction hood SS-specific rear spoiler and badging 17” aluminum wheels

Preferred Equipment Group Fog lamps Bodyside moldings Cruise control Remote hatch release Remote keyless entry Theft deterrent alarm system Power door locks and windows Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls 6-way power driver's seat



Modifications

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires with 2023 date codes

Underbody photos available in the photo gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Edition was purchased new by the seller through Curtis Chevrolet in Washington, DC. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration history in Maryland since new.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Window sticker

Roof panel sunshades

GM Vehicle Care kit

Additional Information

From the seller, "I bought this car because it is the last F-body Camaro and a limited production run for the final year. At that time, there were no plans to make another Camaro. As the original owner, I can say that this car has been meticulously cared for since new!"