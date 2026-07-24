Auction ended.

30k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

Sold after for on 07/24/26
Result
30k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (63)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32G722101922
Mileage indicated30,050 Miles
LocationIrvington, Alabama
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSunset Orange Metallic
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 2002 model year marked both the 35th anniversary of the Camaro and the final year of F-body production, bringing to a close Chevrolet's long-running muscle car formula and sending the Camaro into a seven-year hiatus after four generations. Available with an all-aluminum LS1 V8 and in a variety of configurations, anniversary-year Camaros have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly low-mileage and documented examples.

This example is a Z28 convertible that shows just 30,000 miles, and it is finished in Sunset Orange Metallic over Ebony leather upholstery. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an optional limited-slip rear differential with 3.23:1 gearing.

The car was sold new at Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio, and remained with its first owner for approximately 20 years. It was acquired approximately three years ago by the seller, who reports that service under their care has included fluid services and replacement of the tires.

This low-mileage 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, original purchase documents, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 30,000 miles

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential with 3.23:1 gearing

  • Sunset Orange Metallic with a power-operated black convertible top over Ebony leather

  • Window sticker, manufacturer's literature, and original purchase documents included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine

    • Four-speed automatic transmission

    • Limited-slip differential

    • Stainless steel exhaust system

    • Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR)

    • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Suspension & Wheels:

    • 16x8" aluminum wheels

    • P245/50R16 performance tires

    • Performance Ride & Handling suspension

  • Exterior:

    • Sunset Orange Metallic paint

    • Power-folding convertible top

    • Glass rear window with defogger

    • Fog lamps

    • Power sport mirrors

    • Composite doors, front fenders, and bumper panels

  • Interior:

    • Ebony leather-trimmed bucket seats

    • Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

    • Manual climate control

    • Monsoon premium sound system with CD player

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls

    • Cruise control

    • Remote keyless entry

    • Power windows and locks

    • Comfortilt steering wheel

    • Pass-Key II theft-deterrent system with starter interrupt

  • Safety & Security:

    • Driver and front passenger airbags

    • Four-wheel anti-lock braking system

    • Three-point safety belt system for front and rear seating positions

    • Theft-deterrent alarm system

    • Pass-Key II immobilizer system

Modifications

  • LED headlight bulbs installed

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that at approximately 22,000 miles all major fluids were replaced due to age, including engine coolant, transmission fluid, brake fluid, differential fluid, and limited-slip additive. Factory tires were also replaced at that time.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing paint chips are presented in the gallery

  • Check engine light intermittently illuminates

Ownership History

This Camaro was built on May 30th, 2001, and was originally delivered to Doan Chevrolet in Spencerport, New York, and sold new by Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio. The car reportedly remained with its original owner for nearly 20 years and was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago.

Included Items

  • Original purchase documents

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Window sticker

  • Convertible top boot cover

Additional documents

Historical Documentation: 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

Window Sticker: 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

Sold after for
$14,445
Seller
DB_2002Z28
DB_2002Z28
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids30
Views11,130

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