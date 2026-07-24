30k-Mile 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
The 2002 model year marked both the 35th anniversary of the Camaro and the final year of F-body production, bringing to a close Chevrolet's long-running muscle car formula and sending the Camaro into a seven-year hiatus after four generations. Available with an all-aluminum LS1 V8 and in a variety of configurations, anniversary-year Camaros have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly low-mileage and documented examples.
This example is a Z28 convertible that shows just 30,000 miles, and it is finished in Sunset Orange Metallic over Ebony leather upholstery. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an optional limited-slip rear differential with 3.23:1 gearing.
The car was sold new at Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio, and remained with its first owner for approximately 20 years. It was acquired approximately three years ago by the seller, who reports that service under their care has included fluid services and replacement of the tires.
This low-mileage 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, original purchase documents, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 30,000 miles
5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential with 3.23:1 gearing
Sunset Orange Metallic with a power-operated black convertible top over Ebony leather
Window sticker, manufacturer's literature, and original purchase documents included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Stainless steel exhaust system
Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR)
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Suspension & Wheels:
16x8" aluminum wheels
P245/50R16 performance tires
Performance Ride & Handling suspension
Exterior:
Sunset Orange Metallic paint
Power-folding convertible top
Glass rear window with defogger
Fog lamps
Power sport mirrors
Composite doors, front fenders, and bumper panels
Interior:
Ebony leather-trimmed bucket seats
Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Manual climate control
Monsoon premium sound system with CD player
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Power windows and locks
Comfortilt steering wheel
Pass-Key II theft-deterrent system with starter interrupt
Safety & Security:
Driver and front passenger airbags
Four-wheel anti-lock braking system
Three-point safety belt system for front and rear seating positions
Theft-deterrent alarm system
Pass-Key II immobilizer system
Modifications
LED headlight bulbs installed
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that at approximately 22,000 miles all major fluids were replaced due to age, including engine coolant, transmission fluid, brake fluid, differential fluid, and limited-slip additive. Factory tires were also replaced at that time.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing paint chips are presented in the gallery
Check engine light intermittently illuminates
Ownership History
This Camaro was built on May 30th, 2001, and was originally delivered to Doan Chevrolet in Spencerport, New York, and sold new by Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio. The car reportedly remained with its original owner for nearly 20 years and was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago.
Included Items
Original purchase documents
Manufacturer's literature
Window sticker
Convertible top boot cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.