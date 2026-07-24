Description

The 2002 model year marked both the 35th anniversary of the Camaro and the final year of F-body production, bringing to a close Chevrolet's long-running muscle car formula and sending the Camaro into a seven-year hiatus after four generations. Available with an all-aluminum LS1 V8 and in a variety of configurations, anniversary-year Camaros have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly low-mileage and documented examples.

This example is a Z28 convertible that shows just 30,000 miles, and it is finished in Sunset Orange Metallic over Ebony leather upholstery. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an optional limited-slip rear differential with 3.23:1 gearing.

The car was sold new at Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio, and remained with its first owner for approximately 20 years. It was acquired approximately three years ago by the seller, who reports that service under their care has included fluid services and replacement of the tires.

This low-mileage 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, original purchase documents, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Alabama title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 30,000 miles

5.7L LS1 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential with 3.23:1 gearing

Sunset Orange Metallic with a power-operated black convertible top over Ebony leather

Window sticker, manufacturer's literature, and original purchase documents included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine Four-speed automatic transmission Limited-slip differential Stainless steel exhaust system Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR) Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Suspension & Wheels: 16x8" aluminum wheels P245/50R16 performance tires Performance Ride & Handling suspension

Exterior : Sunset Orange Metallic paint Power-folding convertible top Glass rear window with defogger Fog lamps P ower sport mirrors Composite doors, front fenders, and bumper panels

Interior: Ebony leather-trimmed bucket seats Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat Manual climate control Monsoon premium sound system with CD player Leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls Cruise control Remote keyless entry Power windows and locks Comfortilt steering wheel Pass-Key II theft-deterrent system with starter interrupt

Safety & Security: Driver and front passenger airbags Four -wheel anti-lock braking system Three-point safety belt system for front and rear seating positions Theft-deterrent alarm system Pass-Key II immobilizer system



Modifications

LED headlight bulbs installed

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that at approximately 22,000 miles all major fluids were replaced due to age, including engine coolant, transmission fluid, brake fluid, differential fluid, and limited-slip additive. Factory tires were also replaced at that time.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing paint chips are presented in the gallery

Check engine light intermittently illuminates

Ownership History

This Camaro was built on May 30th, 2001, and was originally delivered to Doan Chevrolet in Spencerport, New York, and sold new by Charles Chevrolet in Garrettsville, Ohio. The car reportedly remained with its original owner for nearly 20 years and was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago.

Included Items