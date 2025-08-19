44k-Mile 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Relaunched in 1999 as the "Red Label" to distinguish it from the BMW-powered "Green Label" Arnage, this model reverted to Bentley's own 6.75-liter V8 — an architecture that had powered the marque's cars since 1959 — now fitted with a single Garrett turbocharger. At launch, it was the fastest four-door production car in the world. Each Arnage was effectively hand-built at Bentley's Crewe works, with a bespoke ordering system that let customers specify their own combination of exterior color, hide, and wood veneer.
This example was imported to the U.S. through Houston, Texas in October 2001. It is finished in silver over a black leather interior with red piping and burl walnut veneer throughout. A backup camera has been added with a display near the rearview mirror. Owned by the seller for nearly 19 years, this example now shows approximately 44,500 miles.
This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
With the seller for over 18 years
Turbocharged 6.75L V8, approximately 400 horsepower and 616 lb-ft of torque
Silver paint over black leather upholstery with red piping
Back-up camera integrated into the rearview mirror
44,500 miles indicated
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Garrett turbocharger
GM 4L80-E 4-speed automatic transmission
Chrome-finished alloy wheels
Power leather seating
Automatic climate control
Full leather interior trim
Hand-finished burl walnut wood veneer
Pop-up Alpine navigation system
Modifications
Back-up camera installed into the rearview mirror
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports a recent oil change and general service at Vantage Motorworks in North Miami, Florida.
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various imperfections consistent with age and mileage
According to the seller, the trunk latch is not responsive electronically
Ownership History
This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label was acquired by the current owner in 2007. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists an initial delivery to Houston, Texas, multiple reporting gaps, and registration history California and Florida.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.