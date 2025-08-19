44k-Mile 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label

7 days
$15,000
44k-Mile 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCBLC31E62CX08063
Mileage indicated44,500 Miles
LocationJupiter, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 6.75L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Relaunched in 1999 as the "Red Label" to distinguish it from the BMW-powered "Green Label" Arnage, this model reverted to Bentley's own 6.75-liter V8 — an architecture that had powered the marque's cars since 1959 — now fitted with a single Garrett turbocharger. At launch, it was the fastest four-door production car in the world. Each Arnage was effectively hand-built at Bentley's Crewe works, with a bespoke ordering system that let customers specify their own combination of exterior color, hide, and wood veneer.

This example was imported to the U.S. through Houston, Texas in October 2001. It is finished in silver over a black leather interior with red piping and burl walnut veneer throughout. A backup camera has been added with a display near the rearview mirror. Owned by the seller for nearly 19 years, this example now shows approximately 44,500 miles.

This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • With the seller for over 18 years

  • Turbocharged 6.75L V8, approximately 400 horsepower and 616 lb-ft of torque

  • Silver paint over black leather upholstery with red piping

  • Back-up camera integrated into the rearview mirror

  • 44,500 miles indicated

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Garrett turbocharger

  • GM 4L80-E 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Chrome-finished alloy wheels

  • Power leather seating

  • Automatic climate control

  • Full leather interior trim

  • Hand-finished burl walnut wood veneer

  • Pop-up Alpine navigation system

Modifications

  • Back-up camera installed into the rearview mirror

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports a recent oil change and general service at Vantage Motorworks in North Miami, Florida.

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • According to the seller, the trunk latch is not responsive electronically

Ownership History

This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label was acquired by the current owner in 2007. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists an initial delivery to Houston, Texas, multiple reporting gaps, and registration history California and Florida.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44k-Mile 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label

Current bid
RS_3l81ov
RS_3l81ov
$15,000
Seller
PB_Atlas
PB_Atlas
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids12
Views2,323

Comments & bids

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RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 20 at 9:26 PM
$15,000bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 20 at 9:25 PM
$10,000bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 9:24 PM
$6,100bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 20 at 9:15 PM
$5,500bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:26 PM
$4,800bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 19 at 9:31 PM
$2,100bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 19 at 9:07 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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Shelocta
Sep 18 at 9:48 PM
$1,650bid placed 
nishant's avatar
nishant
Sep 18 at 7:30 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Shelocta's avatar
Shelocta
Sep 17 at 8:51 PM
$1,100bid placed 
L_Robert's avatar
L_Robert
Sep 17 at 8:41 PM
$400bid placed 
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ZN_50hgy2
Sep 17 at 5:54 PM
$100bid placed 

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