Description

Relaunched in 1999 as the "Red Label" to distinguish it from the BMW-powered "Green Label" Arnage, this model reverted to Bentley's own 6.75-liter V8 — an architecture that had powered the marque's cars since 1959 — now fitted with a single Garrett turbocharger. At launch, it was the fastest four-door production car in the world. Each Arnage was effectively hand-built at Bentley's Crewe works, with a bespoke ordering system that let customers specify their own combination of exterior color, hide, and wood veneer.

This example was imported to the U.S. through Houston, Texas in October 2001. It is finished in silver over a black leather interior with red piping and burl walnut veneer throughout. A backup camera has been added with a display near the rearview mirror. Owned by the seller for nearly 19 years, this example now shows approximately 44,500 miles.

This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

With the seller for over 18 years

Turbocharged 6.75L V8, approximately 400 horsepower and 616 lb-ft of torque

Silver paint over black leather upholstery with red piping

Back-up camera integrated into the rearview mirror

44,500 miles indicated

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Garrett turbocharger

GM 4L80-E 4-speed automatic transmission

Chrome-finished alloy wheels

Power leather seating

Automatic climate control

Full leather interior trim

Hand-finished burl walnut wood veneer

Pop-up Alpine navigation system

Modifications

Back-up camera installed into the rearview mirror

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports a recent oil change and general service at Vantage Motorworks in North Miami, Florida.

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various imperfections consistent with age and mileage

According to the seller, the trunk latch is not responsive electronically

Ownership History

This 2002 Bentley Arnage Red Label was acquired by the current owner in 2007. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists an initial delivery to Houston, Texas, multiple reporting gaps, and registration history California and Florida.