One-Owner, 39k-Mile 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Initially conceptualized by a small crew under the direction of then Chrysler President Bob Lutz, Design Chief Tom Gale, and consultant Carroll Shelby, the Dodge Viper was first unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in 1989. Two pre-production models would serve as the pace car for the 1991 Indianapolis 500, and the car would be officially offered to the public in January 1992.
Updates for the 2001 model year RT/10 included implementing anti-lock brakes as standard and introduction of the Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat paint option featured on this one-owner example, which has also been fitted with custom one-off billet aluminum 18” wheels and valve covers made by the seller’s company.
The car is powered by a replacement 8.0-liter pushrod V10, which is managed by a 1996 model ECU that the seller notes was been tuned by Sean Roe for the previously installed supercharged engine. The engine is reportedly equipped with big-valve cylinder heads and high-performance internals, including a performance camshaft and forged pistons. Additional details include a replacement Borg-Warner T56 six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, a trunk spoiler, black leather upholstery, an aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system, an Alpine CD stereo, and embroidered floor and trunk mats.
This 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, original sales documents, a tonneau cover, a car cover, various Viper-themed shirts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner, 39,000-mile example
Rare Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat paint
Custom billet aluminum 18” wheels
Replacement drivetrain with upgraded internals
Tuned replacement ECU
Aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system
Factory Equipment
Black leather upholstery
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Four-wheel independent suspension
Four-wheel vented disc brakes with Viper-branded front calipers
Removable Rear Window
Modifications
1996 model ECU with performance tune
Forged Pistons
Performance camshaft
Belanger headers
Big valve cylinder heads
Corsa noise-canceling exhaust
Billet valve covers
Polished intake manifold
One-off billet aluminum 18” wheels
Lowered suspension (1.5-2”)
Drilled and slotted front brake rotors
Aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system
Alpine CD stereo
Servicing & Documentation
The seller tells us the original engine had been fitted with a supercharger and had to be replaced due to piston failure at 24,162 miles. At that time, the transmission was also replaced. The replacement engine has reportedly been fitted with big-valve cylinder heads and high-performance internals, including a performance camshaft and forged pistons.
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on lower front valance
Tires have 2019 and 2020 date codes
Headliner sagging
Ownership History
The car was purchased new by the seller from Redwood City Dodge in California. It now shows approximately 39,000 miles.
Included Items
Removed factory ECU
Window sticker
Manufacturer’s literature
Original sales documents
Tonneau cover
Car cover
Various Viper-themed shirts
Additional Information
From the seller: “I am the original owner of this Sapphire Blue Viper, which is pretty rare to find in the RT/10 model. I think they only made about 125 of these? The wheels and valve covers are solid billet aluminum and are the only ones in the world like this. I owned a manufacturing company and made many things for the Viper community, including parts on this car and Viper-related accessories for the home.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.