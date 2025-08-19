Description

Initially conceptualized by a small crew under the direction of then Chrysler President Bob Lutz, Design Chief Tom Gale, and consultant Carroll Shelby, the Dodge Viper was first unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in 1989. Two pre-production models would serve as the pace car for the 1991 Indianapolis 500, and the car would be officially offered to the public in January 1992.

Updates for the 2001 model year RT/10 included implementing anti-lock brakes as standard and introduction of the Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat paint option featured on this one-owner example, which has also been fitted with custom one-off billet aluminum 18” wheels and valve covers made by the seller’s company.

The car is powered by a replacement 8.0-liter pushrod V10, which is managed by a 1996 model ECU that the seller notes was been tuned by Sean Roe for the previously installed supercharged engine. The engine is reportedly equipped with big-valve cylinder heads and high-performance internals, including a performance camshaft and forged pistons. Additional details include a replacement Borg-Warner T56 six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, a trunk spoiler, black leather upholstery, an aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system, an Alpine CD stereo, and embroidered floor and trunk mats.

This 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, original sales documents, a tonneau cover, a car cover, various Viper-themed shirts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner, 39,000-mile example

Rare Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat paint

Custom billet aluminum 18” wheels

Replacement drivetrain with upgraded internals

Tuned replacement ECU

Aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system

Factory Equipment

Black leather upholstery

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Four-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel vented disc brakes with Viper-branded front calipers

Removable Rear Window

Modifications

1996 model ECU with performance tune

Forged Pistons

Performance camshaft

Belanger headers

Big valve cylinder heads

Corsa noise-canceling exhaust

Billet valve covers

Polished intake manifold

One-off billet aluminum 18” wheels

Lowered suspension (1.5-2”)

Drilled and slotted front brake rotors

Aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system

Alpine CD stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The seller tells us the original engine had been fitted with a supercharger and had to be replaced due to piston failure at 24,162 miles. At that time, the transmission was also replaced. The replacement engine has reportedly been fitted with big-valve cylinder heads and high-performance internals, including a performance camshaft and forged pistons.

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on lower front valance

Tires have 2019 and 2020 date codes

Headliner sagging

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller from Redwood City Dodge in California. It now shows approximately 39,000 miles.

Included Items

Removed factory ECU

Window sticker

Manufacturer’s literature

Original sales documents

Tonneau cover

Car cover

Various Viper-themed shirts

Additional Information