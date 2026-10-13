3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser marked the debut of one of the most distinctive vehicles of the early 21st century. Introduced by Chrysler as a compact wagon, the PT Cruiser combined modern engineering with styling inspired by the streamlined American cars and delivery vehicles of the 1930s and ’40s.
The new Chrysler was built on a front-wheel-drive platform shared with the Dodge Neon and offered practicality, versatility, and an unmistakable retro appearance that quickly attracted buyers seeking something different from conventional sedans and SUVs. Power was supplied by a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower when new, which was mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
This one-owner example, built in April 2000 at Chrysler’s Toluca Assembly Plant in Toluca, Mexico, shows only 3,200 miles on its odometer. It is finished in Bright Platinum over gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts.
Features include a power sunroof, fold-down rear luggage rack, front-wheel drive, power rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel independent suspension, front disc/rear drum brakes, fold-flat rear seats, AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player, dual front airbags, and rear wiper/washer.
This 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various PT Cruiser promotional items, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
One-owner PT Cruiser showing 3,200 miles
Finished in Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
Gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts
2.4L DOHC inline-four engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power sunroof
Four-wheel independent suspension
Front disc/rear drum brakes
Fold-flat rear seats
AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player
Dual front airbags
Rear wiper/washer
Variable intermittent wipers
Modifications
Fold-down rear luggage rack
Service
Goodyear Eagle LS P205/55R16 tires show 2000 date codes
Known Imperfections
Some paint chips and scuffs up front
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The one-owner car was purchased new in May 2000.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Owner’s manual
2 unopened Chrysler CDs
PT Cruiser ball cap
PT Cruiser insulated cups
PT Cruiser diecast car
Additional Information
The Personal Representative for the owner signed the title as both purchaser and seller. Due to that error, the personal representative obtained a TR-34 Certification document certifying no fraud intended. The TR-34 document allows for the actual purchaser to sign and date when sale is made.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.