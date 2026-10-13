Auction ended.

3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser

No reserve
Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (113)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3C8FY4BB21T277356
Mileage indicated3,200 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine2.4L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBright Platinum Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser —estimated rate $195/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Exterior Walk Around
Play
3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Start Up
Play
3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Engine Bay & Interior
Play
3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Open Exterior Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser marked the debut of one of the most distinctive vehicles of the early 21st century. Introduced by Chrysler as a compact wagon, the PT Cruiser combined modern engineering with styling inspired by the streamlined American cars and delivery vehicles of the 1930s and ’40s.

The new Chrysler was built on a front-wheel-drive platform shared with the Dodge Neon and offered practicality, versatility, and an unmistakable retro appearance that quickly attracted buyers seeking something different from conventional sedans and SUVs. Power was supplied by a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower when new, which was mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

This one-owner example, built in April 2000 at Chrysler’s Toluca Assembly Plant in Toluca, Mexico, shows only 3,200 miles on its odometer. It is finished in Bright Platinum over gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts.

Features include a power sunroof, fold-down rear luggage rack, front-wheel drive, power rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel independent suspension, front disc/rear drum brakes, fold-flat rear seats, AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player, dual front airbags, and rear wiper/washer.

This 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various PT Cruiser promotional items, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner PT Cruiser showing 3,200 miles

  • Finished in Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat

  • Gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts

  • 2.4L DOHC inline-four engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power sunroof

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Front disc/rear drum brakes

  • Fold-flat rear seats

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear wiper/washer

  • Variable intermittent wipers

Modifications

  • Fold-down rear luggage rack

Service

  • Goodyear Eagle LS P205/55R16 tires show 2000 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips and scuffs up front

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The one-owner car was purchased new in May 2000.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Owner’s manual

  • 2 unopened Chrysler CDs

  • PT Cruiser ball cap

  • PT Cruiser insulated cups

  • PT Cruiser diecast car

Additional Information

The Personal Representative for the owner signed the title as both purchaser and seller. Due to that error, the personal representative obtained a TR-34 Certification document certifying no fraud intended. The TR-34 document allows for the actual purchaser to sign and date when sale is made.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,200-Mile 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser · No reserve

Sold to
TVJ
TVJ
$9,095
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids19
Views5,152

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

TVJ's avatar
TVJ
Oct 13 at 6:28 PM
$8,500bid placed 
VinDViesel_9bat1k's avatar
VinDViesel_9bat1k
Oct 13 at 5:52 PM
$7,900bid placed 
RichardinMichigan's avatar
RichardinMichigan
Oct 13 at 5:48 PM
$7,600bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Oct 13 at 3:34 PM
$7,100bid placed 
VinDViesel_9bat1k's avatar
VinDViesel_9bat1k
Oct 13 at 12:28 PM
$6,750bid placed 
RichardinMichigan's avatar
RichardinMichigan
Oct 12 at 1:14 AM
$6,500bid placed 
VinDViesel_9bat1k's avatar
VinDViesel_9bat1k
Oct 10 at 2:27 AM
$5,900bid placed 
MT1402's avatar
MT1402
Oct 10 at 1:21 AM
$5,600bid placed 
VinDViesel_9bat1k's avatar
VinDViesel_9bat1k
Oct 10 at 12:38 AM
$5,350bid placed 
MT1402's avatar
MT1402
Oct 9 at 11:16 PM
$5,051bid placed 
Joemomma-1213's avatar
Joemomma-1213
Oct 9 at 7:31 PM
$4,951bid placed 
MT1402's avatar
MT1402
Oct 9 at 5:26 PM
$4,796bid placed 
Joemomma-1213's avatar
Joemomma-1213
Oct 9 at 12:12 AM
$4,696bid placed 
BShi49's avatar
BShi49
Oct 8 at 11:49 PM
$4,402bid placed 
Joemomma-1213's avatar
Joemomma-1213
Oct 8 at 6:32 PM
$4,301bid placed 
BShi49's avatar
BShi49
Oct 3 at 12:26 AM
$4,200bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Oct 1 at 3:13 PM
$4,100bid placed 
BShi49's avatar
BShi49
Oct 1 at 1:45 PM
$3,600bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 29 at 3:03 PM
$3,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026