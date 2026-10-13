Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser marked the debut of one of the most distinctive vehicles of the early 21st century. Introduced by Chrysler as a compact wagon, the PT Cruiser combined modern engineering with styling inspired by the streamlined American cars and delivery vehicles of the 1930s and ’40s.

The new Chrysler was built on a front-wheel-drive platform shared with the Dodge Neon and offered practicality, versatility, and an unmistakable retro appearance that quickly attracted buyers seeking something different from conventional sedans and SUVs. Power was supplied by a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower when new, which was mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

This one-owner example, built in April 2000 at Chrysler’s Toluca Assembly Plant in Toluca, Mexico, shows only 3,200 miles on its odometer. It is finished in Bright Platinum over gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts.

Features include a power sunroof, fold-down rear luggage rack, front-wheel drive, power rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel independent suspension, front disc/rear drum brakes, fold-flat rear seats, AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player, dual front airbags, and rear wiper/washer.

This 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various PT Cruiser promotional items, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

One-owner PT Cruiser showing 3,200 miles

Finished in Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat

Gray two-tone upholstery with leather seating surfaces and suede inserts

2.4L DOHC inline-four engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power sunroof

Four-wheel independent suspension

Front disc/rear drum brakes

Fold-flat rear seats

AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD player

Dual front airbags

Rear wiper/washer

Variable intermittent wipers

Modifications

Fold-down rear luggage rack

Service

Goodyear Eagle LS P205/55R16 tires show 2000 date codes

Known Imperfections

Some paint chips and scuffs up front

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The one-owner car was purchased new in May 2000.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Owner’s manual

2 unopened Chrysler CDs

PT Cruiser ball cap

PT Cruiser insulated cups

PT Cruiser diecast car

Additional Information

The Personal Representative for the owner signed the title as both purchaser and seller. Due to that error, the personal representative obtained a TR-34 Certification document certifying no fraud intended. The TR-34 document allows for the actual purchaser to sign and date when sale is made.