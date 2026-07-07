Auction ended.

26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition

Sold after for on 07/07/26
Result
26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (68)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV22G7Y2174969
Mileage indicated25,500 Miles
LocationOgden, Illinois
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

While the Pontiac Trans Am lineage stretched all the way back to 1967, the fourth-generation, LS1-powered models were simply the best of the breed.

The Trans Am’s body — dripping with ground effects and spoilers — stood apart from its Firebird and Camaro siblings as both visually pleasing and highly aggressive. And when it came to power, the torquey 5.7L LS1 engine backed by a 6-speed manual was nearly untouchable — producing 305 horsepower and running the quarter mile in the low 13s.

Trans Ams have always combined speed, style, and agility, and the 2000 model was more of the same with a potent suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, 16" wheels, and performance tires. And for those looking for something both fast and rare, a limited number of 2000–2002 Firebirds were built as NHRA Special Edition versions to celebrate the NHRA's 50th anniversary. Available as option 1SH, NHRA Special Editions came with a power steering cooler, polished wheels with upgraded tires, and unique badging.

This example is one of only 110 Trans Am NHRA Special Editions reportedly built in 2000, finished in Black with Ebony leather upholstery, and shows just under 26,000 miles from new. The factory LS1 V8 is backed by a 6-speed manual, and the current owner has modified it with many Firehawk parts including a Ram Air-style intake system and hood, LS6 intake, headers, and a free-flowing exhaust system. The ECM has been tuned, and the suspension has been lowered around 1 inch and fitted with UMI springs and KYB adjustable struts and shocks.

This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2000 Trans Am NHRA Special Edition

  • Finished in (41U) Black with Ebony leather upholstery

  • 16" wheels now wearing General tires

  • Modified 5.7L LS1 V8

  • 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

  • Modified Short Long Arm front, torque arm rear suspension

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • (1SH) NHRA Special Edition includes:

    • Power steering cooler

    • Polished wheels with upgraded tires

    • Unique badging

    • 3.23 performance rear gear ratio for automatic trans-equipped cars (standard 3.42 for manuals)

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Bucket seats

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Power rack and pinion steering with power steering cooler

  • Power driver seat, windows, locks, hatch, and cruise control

Modifications

  • VFN Ram Air-style hood

  • SLP Blackwing air lid with Ram Air base

  • High-flow LS6 intake from 2001-up LS1 Firebirds

  • Jet Hot-coated headers, Y-pipe, and Loud Mouth II exhaust system

  • ECM tuning from an LS1 specialist in Richmond, VA

  • 1" lowered suspension with UMI springs and KYB 8-position adjustable struts and shocks

  • Girdle-style rear end cover

Servicing

  • Detailed under hood

  • Painted or powdercoated under hood brackets and bolts

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Passenger headlight cover is chipped

  • Back side of exterior sail panel adhesive bubbling

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shows registration history in Illinois from new.

Included Items

  • Removed OEM components including hood, intake and exhaust parts, and suspension parts

  • Painted and sealed replacement 1993–97 sail panel and adhesive

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 2000 Trans Am is an NHRA Special Edition, it has 25,499 miles on it, look carefully at the photos, you would be hard pressed to find a cleaner T/A than this one.

I purchased this car up near Chicago with 11,000 miles on it with the original Goodyear F1s on it. There was like 110 of these made in the year 2000, the leather seats with adjustable bolsters and lumbar are in excellent condition, it still has the OEM floor mats in it, absolutely no dash cracks, it also has ice cold air. The original paint at 26 years old is excellent condition, I'd say 9/10! You can definitely tell it was never winter driven."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition

Sold after for
$19,795
Seller
TimSS
TimSS
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids26
Views6,586

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