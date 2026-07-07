Description

While the Pontiac Trans Am lineage stretched all the way back to 1967, the fourth-generation, LS1-powered models were simply the best of the breed.

The Trans Am’s body — dripping with ground effects and spoilers — stood apart from its Firebird and Camaro siblings as both visually pleasing and highly aggressive. And when it came to power, the torquey 5.7L LS1 engine backed by a 6-speed manual was nearly untouchable — producing 305 horsepower and running the quarter mile in the low 13s.

Trans Ams have always combined speed, style, and agility, and the 2000 model was more of the same with a potent suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, 16" wheels, and performance tires. And for those looking for something both fast and rare, a limited number of 2000–2002 Firebirds were built as NHRA Special Edition versions to celebrate the NHRA's 50th anniversary. Available as option 1SH, NHRA Special Editions came with a power steering cooler, polished wheels with upgraded tires, and unique badging.

This example is one of only 110 Trans Am NHRA Special Editions reportedly built in 2000, finished in Black with Ebony leather upholstery, and shows just under 26,000 miles from new. The factory LS1 V8 is backed by a 6-speed manual, and the current owner has modified it with many Firehawk parts including a Ram Air-style intake system and hood, LS6 intake, headers, and a free-flowing exhaust system. The ECM has been tuned, and the suspension has been lowered around 1 inch and fitted with UMI springs and KYB adjustable struts and shocks.

This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2000 Trans Am NHRA Special Edition

Finished in (41U) Black with Ebony leather upholstery

16" wheels now wearing General tires

Modified 5.7L LS1 V8

6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Modified Short Long Arm front, torque arm rear suspension

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

(1SH) NHRA Special Edition includes: Power steering cooler Polished wheels with upgraded tires Unique badging 3.23 performance rear gear ratio for automatic trans-equipped cars (standard 3.42 for manuals)

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Bucket seats

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

Power rack and pinion steering with power steering cooler

Power driver seat, windows, locks, hatch, and cruise control

Modifications

VFN Ram Air-style hood

SLP Blackwing air lid with Ram Air base

High-flow LS6 intake from 2001-up LS1 Firebirds

Jet Hot-coated headers, Y-pipe, and Loud Mouth II exhaust system

ECM tuning from an LS1 specialist in Richmond, VA

1" lowered suspension with UMI springs and KYB 8-position adjustable struts and shocks

Girdle-style rear end cover

Servicing

Detailed under hood

Painted or powdercoated under hood brackets and bolts

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Passenger headlight cover is chipped

Back side of exterior sail panel adhesive bubbling

Images detailing the condition of the 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shows registration history in Illinois from new.

Included Items

Removed OEM components including hood, intake and exhaust parts, and suspension parts

Painted and sealed replacement 1993–97 sail panel and adhesive

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 2000 Trans Am is an NHRA Special Edition, it has 25,499 miles on it, look carefully at the photos, you would be hard pressed to find a cleaner T/A than this one.

I purchased this car up near Chicago with 11,000 miles on it with the original Goodyear F1s on it. There was like 110 of these made in the year 2000, the leather seats with adjustable bolsters and lumbar are in excellent condition, it still has the OEM floor mats in it, absolutely no dash cracks, it also has ice cold air. The original paint at 26 years old is excellent condition, I'd say 9/10! You can definitely tell it was never winter driven."