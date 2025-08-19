Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 was part of the first-generation CLK-Class (W208), introduced in the late 1990s as a luxury coupe blending E-Class engineering with sporty styling and a compact footprint. A 4.3L V8 factory-rated at 275 horsepower moved the modified C-Class platform and was joined by advanced safety features, such as traction control and stability management. Available as both a coupe and a convertible, the 2000 CLK430 helped establish the CLK line as a stylish, performance-oriented alternative within Mercedes’ growing luxury lineup.

This Mercedes CLK430 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over gray leather upholstery. The 4.3L V8 is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and turns 17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels.

Exterior details include a sunroof, monoblade windshield wiper, front fog lights, and AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron. Inside, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings are joined by a Mercedes-Benz head unit.

This 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.3L V8 factory rated at 275 horsepower

Five-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U)

Gray leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Power-operated sunroof

AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron

Front fog lights

17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Power-adjustable front seats with position memory settings

Mercedes-Benz head unit

Known Imperfections

Scuff on the front air dam and other imperfections in the finish

Discolored lighting lenses

Curb rash on wheels

Trim bezel is missing from the right door panel

Interior trim shows wear and cracks in the wood veneer trim

Air conditioning does not blow cold air

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2012: Damage report, damage to the front August 2012: Damage report, accident reported



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2000 CLK430 in March 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.