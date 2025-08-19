2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 Coupe

No reserve
6 days
$1,100
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 Coupe
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBLJ70G7YF153143
Mileage indicated107,300 Miles
LocationAbrams, Wisconsin
Engine4.3L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 was part of the first-generation CLK-Class (W208), introduced in the late 1990s as a luxury coupe blending E-Class engineering with sporty styling and a compact footprint. A 4.3L V8 factory-rated at 275 horsepower moved the modified C-Class platform and was joined by advanced safety features, such as traction control and stability management. Available as both a coupe and a convertible, the 2000 CLK430 helped establish the CLK line as a stylish, performance-oriented alternative within Mercedes’ growing luxury lineup.

This Mercedes CLK430 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over gray leather upholstery. The 4.3L V8 is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and turns 17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels.

Exterior details include a sunroof, monoblade windshield wiper, front fog lights, and AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron. Inside, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings are joined by a Mercedes-Benz head unit.

This 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.3L V8 factory rated at 275 horsepower

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U)

  • Gray leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Power-operated sunroof

  • AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron

  • Front fog lights

  • 17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

  • Power-adjustable front seats with position memory settings

  • Mercedes-Benz head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Scuff on the front air dam and other imperfections in the finish

  • Discolored lighting lenses

  • Curb rash on wheels

  • Trim bezel is missing from the right door panel

  • Interior trim shows wear and cracks in the wood veneer trim

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold air

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2012: Damage report, damage to the front

    • August 2012: Damage report, accident reported

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2000 CLK430 in March 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2000 MERCEDES-BENZ CLK430

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Porsche-ntjfvgln
Porsche-ntjfvgln
$1,100
Seller
Newport99
Newport99
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids3
Views912
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Bids
Porsche-ntjfvgln's avatar
Porsche-ntjfvgln
Jun 20 at 5:47 PM
$1,100bid placed 
Paulio's avatar
Paulio
Jun 18 at 6:45 PM
$1,000bid placed 
AndG1321's avatar
AndG1321
Jun 17 at 5:50 PM
$100bid placed 

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