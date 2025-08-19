2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 Coupe
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:30 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 was part of the first-generation CLK-Class (W208), introduced in the late 1990s as a luxury coupe blending E-Class engineering with sporty styling and a compact footprint. A 4.3L V8 factory-rated at 275 horsepower moved the modified C-Class platform and was joined by advanced safety features, such as traction control and stability management. Available as both a coupe and a convertible, the 2000 CLK430 helped establish the CLK line as a stylish, performance-oriented alternative within Mercedes’ growing luxury lineup.
This Mercedes CLK430 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over gray leather upholstery. The 4.3L V8 is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and turns 17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels.
Exterior details include a sunroof, monoblade windshield wiper, front fog lights, and AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron. Inside, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings are joined by a Mercedes-Benz head unit.
This 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.3L V8 factory rated at 275 horsepower
Five-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U)
Gray leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Power-operated sunroof
AMG-designed front air dam, side skirts, and rear apron
Front fog lights
17” AMG monoblock lightweight alloy wheels
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Power-adjustable front seats with position memory settings
Mercedes-Benz head unit
Known Imperfections
Scuff on the front air dam and other imperfections in the finish
Discolored lighting lenses
Curb rash on wheels
Trim bezel is missing from the right door panel
Interior trim shows wear and cracks in the wood veneer trim
Air conditioning does not blow cold air
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
May 2012: Damage report, damage to the front
August 2012: Damage report, accident reported
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2000 CLK430 in March 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.