Auction ended.

2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas

No reserve
Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (106)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJDA24C0YLF13343
Mileage indicated53,800 Miles TMU
LocationCharlottesville, Virginia
Engine4.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSeafrost
Interior colorIvory
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sold as a Daimler in its home market as a nod to the once-independent high-end British marque, the Vanden Plas version of the Jaguar XJ8 sedan sat at the top of the automaker's lineup. With its longer wheelbase and richly appointed interior featuring additional wood trim, upgraded leather, and lamb's wool floor mats, the XJ8 Vanden Plas was by far Jaguar's most luxurious offering.

This 2008 XJ8 Vanden Plas is finished in Seafrost over Ivory leather upholstery, and it is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission, traction control, and four-wheel disc brakes.

The car rides on 16″ 10-spoke alloy wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, a “Leaper” hood ornament, integrated front fog lights, and polished Vanden Plas-specific trim. Inside, walnut wood veneer accents the cabin, extending to fold-down seatback tray tables for the rear passengers. Additional amenities include power-adjustable front seats with driver-position memory, and heated front and rear seats, while an aftermarket Kenwood head unit linked to a trunk-mounted amplifier has been added.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2025, and subsequent service has included brake-system work and fitment of Pirelli tires.

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas is offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Virginia replacement title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Vanden Plas trim

  • 4.0L AJ-V8

  • ZF five-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Seafrost (MDV)

  • Ivory leather upholstery (NED)

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Leaper hood ornament

  • Power-operated sunroof

  • Polished Vanden Plas trim

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Automatic stability control

  • Traction control

  • Walnut wood veneer cabin trim

  • Power-adjustable front seats with driver position memory

  • Heated front and rear seats

  • Fold-down seatback tray tables

Modifications

  • LED side marker lights

  • Fixed antenna

  • Kenwood head unit linked to trunk-mounted amplifier

Servicing & Documentation

  • Fog lights replaced

  • The seller reports the following service:

    • April 2026: Replaced speed and anti-lock brake sensors, along with the anti-lock/traction control module

    • April 2025: Mounted tires and replaced brake rotors, pads, and lines.

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish and paint touch-ups

  • Wear on the driver’s seat

  • Cracked armrest upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 55,066 miles in February 2025 to 53,106 miles in April 2025. This is believed to be a clerical error, but cannot be confirmed.

Ownership History

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas was acquired by the seller in April 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in New York, Illinois, Texas, and Virginia.

Included Items

  • Rubberized floor mats

  • Driver’s handbook

Additional Information

  • The Virginia title is labeled “Replacement” and notes “Prior State” under the odometer brand section.

Additional Notes This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas · No reserve

Sold to
67L88
67L88
$6,001
Seller
MichaelC_7yty
MichaelC_7yty
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Bids28
Views5,341

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 31 at 6:15 PM
$5,501bid placed 
tplunk's avatar
tplunk
Jul 31 at 6:14 PM
$5,251bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 31 at 6:10 PM
$5,001bid placed 
DennisDenny_p4x8's avatar
DennisDenny_p4x8
Jul 31 at 5:08 PM
$4,750bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 31 at 2:35 PM
$4,150bid placed 
HWA's avatar
HWA
Jul 31 at 1:15 PM
$4,050bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 30 at 1:33 PM
$3,950bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 30 at 1:32 PM
$3,850bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jul 30 at 6:14 AM
$3,750bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 29 at 1:31 PM
$3,600bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jul 29 at 12:46 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Cheif_389's avatar
Cheif_389
Jul 29 at 10:37 AM
$3,200bid placed 
Mscomer's avatar
Mscomer
Jul 28 at 10:45 PM
$3,100bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 28 at 9:16 PM
$3,000bid placed 
DO_c356n1's avatar
DO_c356n1
Jul 28 at 9:14 PM
$2,700bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 28 at 1:24 PM
$2,600bid placed 
DO_c356n1's avatar
DO_c356n1
Jul 28 at 12:34 AM
$2,500bid placed 
HenryLeduc_mmt6's avatar
HenryLeduc_mmt6
Jul 27 at 9:59 PM
$2,400bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 27 at 6:05 PM
$2,300bid placed 
HWA's avatar
HWA
Jul 27 at 6:04 PM
$2,200bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 25 at 6:05 PM
$2,100bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Jul 25 at 2:38 PM
$2,000bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 22 at 1:32 PM
$1,600bid placed 
JosephRaszewski_7w1y's avatar
JosephRaszewski_7w1y
Jul 22 at 1:21 AM
$1,500bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 21 at 4:42 PM
$1,200bid placed 
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p's avatar
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
Jul 21 at 3:09 PM
$1,100bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 18 at 9:04 PM
$1,000bid placed 
ross979's avatar
ross979
Jul 18 at 7:41 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026