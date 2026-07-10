2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Sold as a Daimler in its home market as a nod to the once-independent high-end British marque, the Vanden Plas version of the Jaguar XJ8 sedan sat at the top of the automaker's lineup. With its longer wheelbase and richly appointed interior featuring additional wood trim, upgraded leather, and lamb's wool floor mats, the XJ8 Vanden Plas was by far Jaguar's most luxurious offering.
This 2008 XJ8 Vanden Plas is finished in Seafrost over Ivory leather upholstery, and it is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission, traction control, and four-wheel disc brakes.
The car rides on 16″ 10-spoke alloy wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, a “Leaper” hood ornament, integrated front fog lights, and polished Vanden Plas-specific trim. Inside, walnut wood veneer accents the cabin, extending to fold-down seatback tray tables for the rear passengers. Additional amenities include power-adjustable front seats with driver-position memory, and heated front and rear seats, while an aftermarket Kenwood head unit linked to a trunk-mounted amplifier has been added.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2025, and subsequent service has included brake-system work and fitment of Pirelli tires.
This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Virginia replacement title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Vanden Plas trim
4.0L AJ-V8
ZF five-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Seafrost (MDV)
Ivory leather upholstery (NED)
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Leaper hood ornament
Power-operated sunroof
Polished Vanden Plas trim
Four-wheel disc brakes
Automatic stability control
Traction control
Walnut wood veneer cabin trim
Power-adjustable front seats with driver position memory
Heated front and rear seats
Fold-down seatback tray tables
Modifications
LED side marker lights
Fixed antenna
Kenwood head unit linked to trunk-mounted amplifier
Servicing & Documentation
Fog lights replaced
The seller reports the following service:
April 2026: Replaced speed and anti-lock brake sensors, along with the anti-lock/traction control module
April 2025: Mounted tires and replaced brake rotors, pads, and lines.
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish and paint touch-ups
Wear on the driver’s seat
Cracked armrest upholstery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 55,066 miles in February 2025 to 53,106 miles in April 2025. This is believed to be a clerical error, but cannot be confirmed.
Ownership History
This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas was acquired by the seller in April 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in New York, Illinois, Texas, and Virginia.
Included Items
Rubberized floor mats
Driver’s handbook
Additional Information
The Virginia title is labeled “Replacement” and notes “Prior State” under the odometer brand section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.