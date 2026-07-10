Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sold as a Daimler in its home market as a nod to the once-independent high-end British marque, the Vanden Plas version of the Jaguar XJ8 sedan sat at the top of the automaker's lineup. With its longer wheelbase and richly appointed interior featuring additional wood trim, upgraded leather, and lamb's wool floor mats, the XJ8 Vanden Plas was by far Jaguar's most luxurious offering.

This 2008 XJ8 Vanden Plas is finished in Seafrost over Ivory leather upholstery, and it is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission, traction control, and four-wheel disc brakes.

The car rides on 16″ 10-spoke alloy wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, a “Leaper” hood ornament, integrated front fog lights, and polished Vanden Plas-specific trim. Inside, walnut wood veneer accents the cabin, extending to fold-down seatback tray tables for the rear passengers. Additional amenities include power-adjustable front seats with driver-position memory, and heated front and rear seats, while an aftermarket Kenwood head unit linked to a trunk-mounted amplifier has been added.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2025, and subsequent service has included brake-system work and fitment of Pirelli tires.

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Virginia replacement title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Vanden Plas trim

4.0L AJ-V8

ZF five-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Seafrost (MDV)

Ivory leather upholstery (NED)

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Leaper hood ornament

Power-operated sunroof

Polished Vanden Plas trim

Four-wheel disc brakes

Automatic stability control

Traction control

Walnut wood veneer cabin trim

Power-adjustable front seats with driver position memory

Heated front and rear seats

Fold-down seatback tray tables

Modifications

LED side marker lights

Fixed antenna

Kenwood head unit linked to trunk-mounted amplifier

Servicing & Documentation

Fog lights replaced

The seller reports the following service: April 2026: Replaced speed and anti-lock brake sensors, along with the anti-lock/traction control module April 2025: Mounted tires and replaced brake rotors, pads, and lines.



Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish and paint touch-ups

Wear on the driver’s seat

Cracked armrest upholstery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 55,066 miles in February 2025 to 53,106 miles in April 2025. This is believed to be a clerical error, but cannot be confirmed.

Ownership History

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas was acquired by the seller in April 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in New York, Illinois, Texas, and Virginia.

Included Items

Rubberized floor mats

Driver’s handbook

Additional Information