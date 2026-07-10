Auction ended.

2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas
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Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJDA24C0YLF13343
Mileage indicated53,800 Miles TMU
LocationCharlottesville, Virginia
Engine4.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSeafrost
Interior colorIvory
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sold as a Daimler in its home market as a nod to the once-independent high-end British marque, the Vanden Plas version of the Jaguar XJ8 sedan sat at the top of the automaker's lineup. With its longer wheelbase and richly appointed interior featuring additional wood trim, upgraded leather, and lamb's wool floor mats, the XJ8 Vanden Plas was by far Jaguar's most luxurious offering.

This 2008 XJ8 Vanden Plas is finished in Seafrost over Ivory leather upholstery, and it is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L AJ-V8 paired with a ZF five-speed automatic transmission, traction control, and four-wheel disc brakes.

The car rides on 16″ 10-spoke alloy wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, a “Leaper” hood ornament, integrated front fog lights, and polished Vanden Plas-specific trim. Inside, walnut wood veneer accents the cabin, extending to fold-down seatback tray tables for the rear passengers. Additional amenities include power-adjustable front seats with driver-position memory, and heated front and rear seats, while an aftermarket Kenwood head unit linked to a trunk-mounted amplifier has been added.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2025, and subsequent service has included brake-system work and fitment of Pirelli tires.

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas is offered with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Virginia replacement title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Vanden Plas trim

  • 4.0L AJ-V8

  • ZF five-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Seafrost (MDV)

  • Ivory leather upholstery (NED)

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Leaper hood ornament

  • Power-operated sunroof

  • Polished Vanden Plas trim

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Automatic stability control

  • Traction control

  • Walnut wood veneer cabin trim

  • Power-adjustable front seats with driver position memory

  • Heated front and rear seats

  • Fold-down seatback tray tables

Modifications

  • LED side marker lights

  • Fixed antenna

  • Kenwood head unit linked to trunk-mounted amplifier

Servicing & Documentation

  • Fog lights replaced

  • The seller reports the following service:

    • April 2026: Replaced speed and anti-lock brake sensors, along with the anti-lock/traction control module

    • April 2025: Mounted tires and replaced brake rotors, pads, and lines.

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish and paint touch-ups

  • Wear on the driver’s seat

  • Cracked armrest upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 55,066 miles in February 2025 to 53,106 miles in April 2025. This is believed to be a clerical error, but cannot be confirmed.

Ownership History

This 2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas was acquired by the seller in April 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in New York, Illinois, Texas, and Virginia.

Included Items

  • Rubberized floor mats

  • Driver’s handbook

Additional Information

  • The Virginia title is labeled “Replacement” and notes “Prior State” under the odometer brand section.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas · No reserve

Sold to
Jagger
Jagger
$6,250
Seller
MichaelC_7yty
MichaelC_7yty
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids30
Views4,297

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