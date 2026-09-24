61k-Mile 2000 Ford F-250 Lariat Crew Cab 4x4
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
The 2000 F-250 was the heavier duty version of Ford’s dramatically restyled heavy-duty truck platform, engineered from the ground up to handle serious towing and hauling far beyond what the outgoing F-Series could manage. Buyers could choose from a variety of powerful engines including a smooth, powerful V10 gas engine. With its robust frame, upgraded axles, and new design, this first-generation Super Duty set the standard for Ford heavy-duty trucks for years to come.
This F-250 is powered by a 6.8L V10 factory rated at 310 horsepower and 385lb-ft of torque. That power is routed through a four-speed automatic to all four wheels through a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case.
This model is also a top-trim Lariat, that came equipped with several additional features from factory. Highlights include leather seats and a woodgrain dash, power locks and windows, a sliding rear window, air conditioning, running boards, and more. Its crew-cab configuration features four front-hinged doors, offering SUV-like versatility, and the truck is equipped with a spray-in bedliner.
Registered in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma since new, the truck was acquired by the selling dealer and transported to New Jersey earlier this year.
This 2000 Ford F-250 Lariat is now offered by the selling dealer with a brush guard, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
6.8L V10
Four-speed automatic transmission
Two-speed transfer case
Top Lariat trim level
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Air conditioning
Power locks and windows
Sliding rear window
AM/FM/CD/cassette radio
Towing receiver
Modifications
Spray-in bedliner
Aftermarket exhaust components
Known Imperfections
Paint scratches on tailgate and rear fender
Paint chips on rear passenger door
Some wear on leather seats
Corrosion on various undercarriage component
Servicing History
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
2017:
Alignment performed
Tires replaced
2020:
Oil and filter replaced
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle Report lists registration history in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and most recently, New Jersey.
Included Items
Uninstalled brush guard
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.