Description

The 2000 F-250 was the heavier duty version of Ford’s dramatically restyled heavy-duty truck platform, engineered from the ground up to handle serious towing and hauling far beyond what the outgoing F-Series could manage. Buyers could choose from a variety of powerful engines including a smooth, powerful V10 gas engine. With its robust frame, upgraded axles, and new design, this first-generation Super Duty set the standard for Ford heavy-duty trucks for years to come.

This F-250 is powered by a 6.8L V10 factory rated at 310 horsepower and 385lb-ft of torque. That power is routed through a four-speed automatic to all four wheels through a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case.

This model is also a top-trim Lariat, that came equipped with several additional features from factory. Highlights include leather seats and a woodgrain dash, power locks and windows, a sliding rear window, air conditioning, running boards, and more. Its crew-cab configuration features four front-hinged doors, offering SUV-like versatility, and the truck is equipped with a spray-in bedliner.

Registered in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma since new, the truck was acquired by the selling dealer and transported to New Jersey earlier this year.

This 2000 Ford F-250 Lariat is now offered by the selling dealer with a brush guard, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

6.8L V10

Four-speed automatic transmission

Two-speed transfer case

Top Lariat trim level

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Air conditioning

Power locks and windows

Sliding rear window

AM/FM/CD/cassette radio

Towing receiver

Modifications

Spray-in bedliner

Aftermarket exhaust components

Known Imperfections

Paint scratches on tailgate and rear fender

Paint chips on rear passenger door

Some wear on leather seats

Corrosion on various undercarriage component

Servicing History

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

2017: Alignment performed Tires replaced

2020: Oil and filter replaced



Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle Report lists registration history in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and most recently, New Jersey.

Included Items