Auction ended.

31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe

Collectible Classics
Bid to $42,000 on 06/11/26
Result
31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (240)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSCM9345YLC61313
Mileage indicated31,150 Miles
LocationDouglassville , Pennsylvania
Engine3.2L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleHatchback

Video gallery

2000 BMW Z3 M Coupe Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2000 BMW Z3 M Coupe Functions
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2000 BMW Z3 M Coupe Cold Start
Play
2000 BMW Z3 M Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

Produced from 1998 through 2002, the BMW M Coupe was born from an internal skunkworks project and arrived as one of the most unlikely and rewarding performance cars of its era. Essentially an M Roadster fitted with a shooting brake roofline, the revised body transformed the car's rigidity and handling balance while creating one of the most distinctive silhouettes in BMW's modern history.

This example is one of 32 produced for the North American market in Alpine White over Black and Evergreen nappa leather for the 2000 model year, and presents with just over 31,000 miles.

Powered by the 3.2L S52B32 inline-six linked to a ZF five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential, these Z3 M Coupes offer the analog feel of '90 M-car performance with driver amenities including heated sport seats, sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, BMW Business CD stereo, and Harman Kardon sound system. The 17" Style 40 silver-finished alloys, ofter referred to as ""Roadstars", are specific to the M Coupe and Roadster and are wrapped in Continental tires.

This 2000 BMW M Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • One of 32 North American examples in this color combination for 2000

  • Showing just over 31,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.2L S52B32 inline-six engine

  • Five-speed ZF manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • 17" Style 40 alloy wheels

  • Front fender vents

  • Quad exhaust outlets

  • Heated nappa leather sport seats

  • BMW Business CD stereo

  • Harman Kardon sound system

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • Sunroof

Servicing and Documentation

  • Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery

  • The selling dealer reports the following work performed in preparation for the sale:

    • Two wheels refinished

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Tires replaced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the video gallery

  • The seller has provided various paint meter readings in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 2000 BMW M Coupe was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carriers a clean Pennsylvania title. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in multiple states.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

This 2000 BMW M Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe

Last bid
Dogoboy77
Dogoboy77
$42,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,013
Bids
Dogoboy77's avatar
Dogoboy77
Jun 11 at 7:14 PM
$42,000bid placed 
PB86's avatar
PB86
Jun 11 at 7:13 PM
$41,500bid placed 
Dogoboy77's avatar
Dogoboy77
Jun 11 at 7:11 PM
$41,000bid placed 
PB86's avatar
PB86
Jun 11 at 7:11 PM
$40,000bid placed 
Dogoboy77's avatar
Dogoboy77
Jun 11 at 7:09 PM
$39,750bid placed 

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