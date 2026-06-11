Description

Produced from 1998 through 2002, the BMW M Coupe was born from an internal skunkworks project and arrived as one of the most unlikely and rewarding performance cars of its era. Essentially an M Roadster fitted with a shooting brake roofline, the revised body transformed the car's rigidity and handling balance while creating one of the most distinctive silhouettes in BMW's modern history.

This example is one of 32 produced for the North American market in Alpine White over Black and Evergreen nappa leather for the 2000 model year, and presents with just over 31,000 miles.

Powered by the 3.2L S52B32 inline-six linked to a ZF five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential, these Z3 M Coupes offer the analog feel of '90 M-car performance with driver amenities including heated sport seats, sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, BMW Business CD stereo, and Harman Kardon sound system. The 17" Style 40 silver-finished alloys, ofter referred to as ""Roadstars", are specific to the M Coupe and Roadster and are wrapped in Continental tires.

This 2000 BMW M Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

One of 32 North American examples in this color combination for 2000

Showing just over 31,000 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.2L S52B32 inline-six engine

Five-speed ZF manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

17" Style 40 alloy wheels

Front fender vents

Quad exhaust outlets

Heated nappa leather sport seats

BMW Business CD stereo

Harman Kardon sound system

Air conditioning

Cruise control

Sunroof

Servicing and Documentation

Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery

The selling dealer reports the following work performed in preparation for the sale: Two wheels refinished Oil and filter changed Tires replaced

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the video gallery

The seller has provided various paint meter readings in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 2000 BMW M Coupe was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carriers a clean Pennsylvania title. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in multiple states.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Multiple keys

Additional Information

This 2000 BMW M Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.