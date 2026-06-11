31k-Mile 2000 BMW M Coupe
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:16 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Produced from 1998 through 2002, the BMW M Coupe was born from an internal skunkworks project and arrived as one of the most unlikely and rewarding performance cars of its era. Essentially an M Roadster fitted with a shooting brake roofline, the revised body transformed the car's rigidity and handling balance while creating one of the most distinctive silhouettes in BMW's modern history.
This example is one of 32 produced for the North American market in Alpine White over Black and Evergreen nappa leather for the 2000 model year, and presents with just over 31,000 miles.
Powered by the 3.2L S52B32 inline-six linked to a ZF five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential, these Z3 M Coupes offer the analog feel of '90 M-car performance with driver amenities including heated sport seats, sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, BMW Business CD stereo, and Harman Kardon sound system. The 17" Style 40 silver-finished alloys, ofter referred to as ""Roadstars", are specific to the M Coupe and Roadster and are wrapped in Continental tires.
This 2000 BMW M Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
One of 32 North American examples in this color combination for 2000
Showing just over 31,000 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.2L S52B32 inline-six engine
Five-speed ZF manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes
17" Style 40 alloy wheels
Front fender vents
Quad exhaust outlets
Heated nappa leather sport seats
BMW Business CD stereo
Harman Kardon sound system
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Sunroof
Servicing and Documentation
Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery
The selling dealer reports the following work performed in preparation for the sale:
Two wheels refinished
Oil and filter changed
Tires replaced
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the video gallery
The seller has provided various paint meter readings in the photo gallery
Ownership History
This 2000 BMW M Coupe was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carriers a clean Pennsylvania title. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in multiple states.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Multiple keys
Additional Information
This 2000 BMW M Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.