Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1995 and quickly gaining worldwide fame after (briefly) appearing in the James Bond film GoldenEye, the South Carolina-built BMW Z3 two-seat roadster combined traditional long-hood, rear-wheel-drive proportions with modern engineering and everyday usability.

By 2000, the Z3 had received a notable facelift that included wider rear fenders, updated styling, and improved equipment, and after launching with four-cylinder power, the 2000 Z3 lineup was exclusively motivated by inline-six engines.

Showing less than 56k miles, t his example is finished in green metallic with a power-operated beige soft top over beige leather upholstery with textured inserts. Power comes from a 2.8L inline-six engine with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Features on this two-seat roadster include aftermarket Vöxx alloy wheels, fog lights, power four-wheel ABS disc brakes, heated power mirrors, power windows and door locks, power-adjustable bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo with cassette player.

This 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Showing less than 56k total miles

Finished in green metallic with a beige soft top

Beige leather upholstery with textured inserts

2.8L inline-six engine ‌

Five-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Fog lights

Dual exhaust outlets

Power 4-wheel ABS disc brakes

Power-operated black convertible soft top

Heated power mirrors

Power windows and door locks

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Tilt steering wheel

BMW Business AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Modifications

16” Vöxx alloy wheels

Red exterior accents

Service

The seller reports that an oil and filter change has been performed.

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfection on fuel door

Weatherstripping around exterior door handles is cracked

Michelin tires are 15 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 2000 BMW Z3 acquired it in May 2013.