Auction ended.

56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8

No reserve
Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4USCH3340YLF70755
Mileage indicated55,600 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine2.8L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 Exterior Walk Around
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2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 Interior, Trunk & Engine Bay
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2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 Engine Bay & Interior Details
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2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 Start Up & Driving Off
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2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1995 and quickly gaining worldwide fame after (briefly) appearing in the James Bond film GoldenEye, the South Carolina-built BMW Z3 two-seat roadster combined traditional long-hood, rear-wheel-drive proportions with modern engineering and everyday usability.

By 2000, the Z3 had received a notable facelift that included wider rear fenders, updated styling, and improved equipment, and after launching with four-cylinder power, the 2000 Z3 lineup was exclusively motivated by inline-six engines.

Showing less than 56k miles, this example is finished in green metallic with a power-operated beige soft top over beige leather upholstery with textured inserts. Power comes from a 2.8L inline-six engine with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Features on this two-seat roadster include aftermarket Vöxx alloy wheels, fog lights, power four-wheel ABS disc brakes, heated power mirrors, power windows and door locks, power-adjustable bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo with cassette player.

This 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Showing less than 56k total miles

  • Finished in green metallic with a beige soft top

  • Beige leather upholstery with textured inserts

  • 2.8L inline-six engine ‌

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Fog lights

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Power 4-wheel ABS disc brakes

  • Power-operated black convertible soft top

  • Heated power mirrors

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • BMW Business AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Modifications

  • 16” Vöxx alloy wheels

  • Red exterior accents

Service

The seller reports that an oil and filter change has been performed.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfection on fuel door

  • Weatherstripping around exterior door handles is cracked

  • Michelin tires are 15 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 2000 BMW Z3 acquired it in May 2013.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 · No reserve

Sold to
gp_fishing
gp_fishing
$10,700
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids21
Views8,368

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gp_fishing
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