56k-Mile 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1995 and quickly gaining worldwide fame after (briefly) appearing in the James Bond film GoldenEye, the South Carolina-built BMW Z3 two-seat roadster combined traditional long-hood, rear-wheel-drive proportions with modern engineering and everyday usability.
By 2000, the Z3 had received a notable facelift that included wider rear fenders, updated styling, and improved equipment, and after launching with four-cylinder power, the 2000 Z3 lineup was exclusively motivated by inline-six engines.
Showing less than 56k miles, this example is finished in green metallic with a power-operated beige soft top over beige leather upholstery with textured inserts. Power comes from a 2.8L inline-six engine with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Features on this two-seat roadster include aftermarket Vöxx alloy wheels, fog lights, power four-wheel ABS disc brakes, heated power mirrors, power windows and door locks, power-adjustable bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo with cassette player.
This 2000 BMW Z3 Roadster 2.8 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Showing less than 56k total miles
Finished in green metallic with a beige soft top
Beige leather upholstery with textured inserts
2.8L inline-six engine
Five-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Fog lights
Dual exhaust outlets
Power 4-wheel ABS disc brakes
Power-operated black convertible soft top
Heated power mirrors
Power windows and door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Tilt steering wheel
BMW Business AM/FM stereo with cassette player
Modifications
16” Vöxx alloy wheels
Red exterior accents
Service
The seller reports that an oil and filter change has been performed.
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfection on fuel door
Weatherstripping around exterior door handles is cracked
Michelin tires are 15 years old
Ownership History
The current owner of this 2000 BMW Z3 acquired it in May 2013.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.