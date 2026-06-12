One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Description
The 2000 BMW M Roadster is the high‑performance variant of the Z3, developed by BMW’s M division and built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. M Roadsters bound for U.S. buyers were powered by the 3.2‑liter S52 inline‑six producing 240 horsepower and 236 lb‑ft of torque when new, paired exclusively with a five‑speed manual transmission and rear‑wheel drive. Compared to the standard Z3, the M Roadster features wider front and rear track, M‑specific suspension tuning, and larger brakes, as well as unique wheels and seats.
Purchased new by the seller from Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa, this Arctic Silver Metallic M Roadster features Black nappa leather upholstery, a black convertible soft top, and color-matched removable hardtop.
Fitted with 17” M Roadster wheels, functional fender vents, rollover hoops, and heated seats, this 2000 is presented as a largely unmodified example now showing just over 38,000 miles. A Clifford alarm system and period BMW Accessory fog lights have been installed.
This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched removable hardtop, BMW-branded seat covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner example showing just over 38,000 miles
Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic
Black nappa leather upholstery
Power-operated black convertible top
Removable color-matched hardtop included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.2L S52 inline-six engine
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Anti-locking disc brakes
Automatic Stability Control (ACS)
17” M Roadster wheels
Dual exhaust outlets
Rollover hoops
Fender vents
Heated nappa leather seats
Auxiliary gauges
BMW Business CD radio
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Modifications
Clear paint protection film on front end
Clifford alarm system
BMW Accessory lighting in front bumper
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Imperfections on wheel lips
Michelin tires are over 10 years old
Creases on seat upholstery
Ownership History
This 2000 BMW M Roadster was purchased new by the seller through Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado since new.
Included Items
Titanium Silver removable hardtop
BMW-branded seat covers
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.