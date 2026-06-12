Auction ended.

One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (68)

Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSCK9346YLC93967
Mileage indicated38,200 Miles
LocationBoulder, Colorado
Engine3.2L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

The 2000 BMW M Roadster is the high‑performance variant of the Z3, developed by BMW’s M division and built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. M Roadsters bound for U.S. buyers were powered by the 3.2‑liter S52 inline‑six producing 240 horsepower and 236 lb‑ft of torque when new, paired exclusively with a five‑speed manual transmission and rear‑wheel drive. Compared to the standard Z3, the M Roadster features wider front and rear track, M‑specific suspension tuning, and larger brakes, as well as unique wheels and seats.

Purchased new by the seller from Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa, this Arctic Silver Metallic M Roadster features Black nappa leather upholstery, a black convertible soft top, and color-matched removable hardtop.

Fitted with 17” M Roadster wheels, functional fender vents, rollover hoops, and heated seats, this 2000 is presented as a largely unmodified example now showing just over 38,000 miles. A Clifford alarm system and period BMW Accessory fog lights have been installed.

This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched removable hardtop, BMW-branded seat covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner example showing just over 38,000 miles

  • Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic

  • Black nappa leather upholstery

  • Power-operated black convertible top

  • Removable color-matched hardtop included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.2L S52 inline-six engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Anti-locking disc brakes

  • Automatic Stability Control (ACS)

  • 17” M Roadster wheels

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Rollover hoops

  • Fender vents

  • Heated nappa leather seats

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • BMW Business CD radio

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Clear paint protection film on front end

  • Clifford alarm system

  • BMW Accessory lighting in front bumper

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections on wheel lips

  • Michelin tires are over 10 years old

  • Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2000 BMW M Roadster was purchased new by the seller through Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado since new.

Included Items

  • Titanium Silver removable hardtop

  • BMW-branded seat covers

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2000 BMW M Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 38k-Mile 2000 BMW M Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
Es_wcskq7
Es_wcskq7
$25,413
Seller
GC_BMW
GC_BMW
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids43
Views7,683
Bids
Es_wcskq7's avatar
Es_wcskq7
Jun 12 at 6:24 PM
$23,750bid placed 
PB_dencol1's avatar
PB_dencol1
Jun 12 at 6:22 PM
$23,500bid placed 
Es_wcskq7's avatar
Es_wcskq7
Jun 12 at 6:20 PM
$23,250bid placed 
PB_dencol1's avatar
PB_dencol1
Jun 12 at 6:19 PM
$22,777bid placed 
Es_wcskq7's avatar
Es_wcskq7
Jun 12 at 6:17 PM
$22,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026