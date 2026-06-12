Description

The 2000 BMW M Roadster is the high‑performance variant of the Z3, developed by BMW’s M division and built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. M Roadsters bound for U.S. buyers were powered by the 3.2‑liter S52 inline‑six producing 240 horsepower and 236 lb‑ft of torque when new, paired exclusively with a five‑speed manual transmission and rear‑wheel drive. Compared to the standard Z3, the M Roadster features wider front and rear track, M‑specific suspension tuning, and larger brakes, as well as unique wheels and seats.

Purchased new by the seller from Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa, this Arctic Silver Metallic M Roadster features Black nappa leather upholstery, a black convertible soft top, and color-matched removable hardtop.

Fitted with 17” M Roadster wheels, functional fender vents, rollover hoops, and heated seats, this 2000 is presented as a largely unmodified example now showing just over 38,000 miles. A Clifford alarm system and period BMW Accessory fog lights have been installed.

This 2000 BMW M Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched removable hardtop, BMW-branded seat covers, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner example showing just over 38,000 miles

Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic

Black nappa leather upholstery

Power-operated black convertible top

Removable color-matched hardtop included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.2L S52 inline-six engine

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Anti-locking disc brakes

Automatic Stability Control (ACS)

17” M Roadster wheels

Dual exhaust outlets

Rollover hoops

Fender vents

Heated nappa leather seats

Auxiliary gauges

BMW Business CD radio

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Modifications

Clear paint protection film on front end

Clifford alarm system

BMW Accessory lighting in front bumper

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Imperfections on wheel lips

Michelin tires are over 10 years old

Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2000 BMW M Roadster was purchased new by the seller through Dave Ostrem Imports in Des Moines, Iowa. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado since new.

Included Items