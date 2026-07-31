Auction ended.

2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible
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All photos (114)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBABR3346YEA83852
Mileage indicated133,400 Miles
LocationCharlotte, North Carolina
Engine2.5L DOHC Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTitanium Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible - Convertible Operation
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2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible - Start Up & Idling
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Unveiled for the 1999 model year, the E46-generation 3-Series built upon BMW’s reputation for producing engaging driver’s cars with a refined balance of performance, comfort, and everyday usability. The E46 was a big leap ahead of its E36 predecessor in terms of interior comfort and refinement, and it retained the automaker's naturally aspirated straight-six engines.

This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Montana Black leather upholstery and powered by a 2.5-liter inline-six engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with a black power-operated black convertible soft top, heated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and xenon headlamps, as well as the Sport Package with 17-inch alloy wheels and bolstered seats.

This E46 convertible has been with the seller since 2022. In 2025, the cooling system was serviced and the water pump, fuel pump, drive belts, alternator, and other components were replaced. Additionally, the seller reports that the spark plugs, front brake pads, tires, and more have been replaced under their ownership.

This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2.5L DOHC inline-six engine

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic

  • Power-operated black soft top with heated rear glass

  • Black leather upholstery and heated front seats

  • Cooling system serviced in 2025

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Titanium Silver Metallic paint

  • Power-operated black soft top

  • Xenon headlamps

  • Fog lamps

  • Chrome kidney grille surrounds

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Heated glass rear window

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Heated and power-adjustable front seats

  • Myrtle wood interior trim

  • Harman Kardon audio system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Sport Package:

    • 17" alloy wheels

    • Bolstered front seats with adjustable under-leg bolster

    • Three-spoke sport steering wheel

    • Sport suspension

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

  • 2025:

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced

    • Water pump replaced

    • Water pump gasket replaced

    • Serpentine belt replaced

    • Drive belt tensioner replaced

    • Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced

    • Drive belt idler pulley replaced

    • Serpentine tensioner replaced

    • Alternator replaced

    • Fuel pump replaced

    • Battery replaced

  • Additionally, the seller reports the following work under their ownership:

    • Spark plugs replaced

    • Front brake pads replaced

    • A/C belt replaced

    • Air duct replaced

    • Air filter replaced

    • Four tires replaced within the last year

    • Headlight bulbs repaired/replaced

    • Reverse lights repaired

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 2017: Damage reported: minor damage

      • Damage to front

  • Front bumper misaligned, primarily on passenger side

  • Scratch in rear bumper and paint chips in front fascia

  • Dent in passenger-side rear quarter panel arch

  • All four wheels exhibit curb rash

  • Center console components show age consistent with mileage and use

  • Steering wheel shows wear on the rim and lower spokes

  • Center console wood trim exhibits cracking and fading

  • Driver's seat upholstery exhibits wear and creasing

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this BMW was initially registered in Iowa before subsequent registration history in Florida and North Carolina. This 330Ci Convertible is now offered with a clean North Carolina title.

From the seller: “This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is a great example of the iconic E46 generation, known for its timeless styling, balanced handling, and engaging driving experience. The smooth inline-six engine, automatic transmission, and power convertible top make it equally enjoyable for spirited backroad drives or relaxed cruising with the top down.

I've invested in repairs and preventative maintenance over the past couple of years to keep the car running reliably, and many of the common E46 maintenance items have already been addressed. It's a stylish, fun-to-drive convertible that captures the spirit of BMW's golden era and would make a great weekend cruiser, enthusiast car, or affordable entry into modern classic BMW ownership.”

Included Items

  • Rubber floor mats

  • Factory toolkit

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
Tim4TN
Tim4TN
$4,950
Seller
AG_v0kacn
AG_v0kacn
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids31
Views8,391

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