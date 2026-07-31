2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible
Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Unveiled for the 1999 model year, the E46-generation 3-Series built upon BMW’s reputation for producing engaging driver’s cars with a refined balance of performance, comfort, and everyday usability. The E46 was a big leap ahead of its E36 predecessor in terms of interior comfort and refinement, and it retained the automaker's naturally aspirated straight-six engines.
This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Montana Black leather upholstery and powered by a 2.5-liter inline-six engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with a black power-operated black convertible soft top, heated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and xenon headlamps, as well as the Sport Package with 17-inch alloy wheels and bolstered seats.
This E46 convertible has been with the seller since 2022. In 2025, the cooling system was serviced and the water pump, fuel pump, drive belts, alternator, and other components were replaced. Additionally, the seller reports that the spark plugs, front brake pads, tires, and more have been replaced under their ownership.
This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
2.5L DOHC inline-six engine
5-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic
Power-operated black soft top with heated rear glass
Black leather upholstery and heated front seats
Cooling system serviced in 2025
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Four-wheel disc brakes
Titanium Silver Metallic paint
Power-operated black soft top
Xenon headlamps
Fog lamps
Chrome kidney grille surrounds
Dual exhaust outlets
Heated glass rear window
Black leather upholstery
Heated and power-adjustable front seats
Myrtle wood interior trim
Harman Kardon audio system
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Sport Package:
17" alloy wheels
Bolstered front seats with adjustable under-leg bolster
Three-spoke sport steering wheel
Sport suspension
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:
2025:
Oil and filter changed
Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced
Water pump replaced
Water pump gasket replaced
Serpentine belt replaced
Drive belt tensioner replaced
Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced
Drive belt idler pulley replaced
Serpentine tensioner replaced
Alternator replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Battery replaced
Additionally, the seller reports the following work under their ownership:
Spark plugs replaced
Front brake pads replaced
A/C belt replaced
Air duct replaced
Air filter replaced
Four tires replaced within the last year
Headlight bulbs repaired/replaced
Reverse lights repaired
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
January 2017: Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to front
Front bumper misaligned, primarily on passenger side
Scratch in rear bumper and paint chips in front fascia
Dent in passenger-side rear quarter panel arch
All four wheels exhibit curb rash
Center console components show age consistent with mileage and use
Steering wheel shows wear on the rim and lower spokes
Center console wood trim exhibits cracking and fading
Driver's seat upholstery exhibits wear and creasing
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this BMW was initially registered in Iowa before subsequent registration history in Florida and North Carolina. This 330Ci Convertible is now offered with a clean North Carolina title.
From the seller: “This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is a great example of the iconic E46 generation, known for its timeless styling, balanced handling, and engaging driving experience. The smooth inline-six engine, automatic transmission, and power convertible top make it equally enjoyable for spirited backroad drives or relaxed cruising with the top down.
I've invested in repairs and preventative maintenance over the past couple of years to keep the car running reliably, and many of the common E46 maintenance items have already been addressed. It's a stylish, fun-to-drive convertible that captures the spirit of BMW's golden era and would make a great weekend cruiser, enthusiast car, or affordable entry into modern classic BMW ownership.”
Included Items
Rubber floor mats
Factory toolkit
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.