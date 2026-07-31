Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Unveiled for the 1999 model year, the E46-generation 3-Series built upon BMW’s reputation for producing engaging driver’s cars with a refined balance of performance, comfort, and everyday usability. The E46 was a big leap ahead of its E36 predecessor in terms of interior comfort and refinement, and it retained the automaker's naturally aspirated straight-six engines.

This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Montana Black leather upholstery and powered by a 2.5-liter inline-six engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with a black power-operated black convertible soft top, heated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and xenon headlamps, as well as the Sport Package with 17-inch alloy wheels and bolstered seats.

This E46 convertible has been with the seller since 2022. In 2025, the cooling system was serviced and the water pump, fuel pump, drive belts, alternator, and other components were replaced. Additionally, the seller reports that the spark plugs, front brake pads, tires, and more have been replaced under their ownership.

This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2.5L DOHC inline-six engine

5-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic

Power-operated black soft top with heated rear glass

Black leather upholstery and heated front seats

Cooling system serviced in 2025

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Four-wheel disc brakes

Titanium Silver Metallic paint

Power-operated black soft top

Xenon headlamps

Fog lamps

Chrome kidney grille surrounds

Dual exhaust outlets

Heated glass rear window

Black leather upholstery

Heated and power-adjustable front seats

Myrtle wood interior trim

Harman Kardon audio system

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Sport Package: 17" alloy wheels Bolstered front seats with adjustable under-leg bolster Three-spoke sport steering wheel Sport suspension



Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

2025: Oil and filter changed Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced Water pump replaced Water pump gasket replaced Serpentine belt replaced Drive belt tensioner replaced Drive belt tensioner pulley replaced Drive belt idler pulley replaced Serpentine tensioner replaced Alternator replaced Fuel pump replaced Battery replaced

Additionally, the seller reports the following work under their ownership: Spark plugs replaced Front brake pads replaced A/C belt replaced Air duct replaced Air filter replaced Four tires replaced within the last year Headlight bulbs repaired/replaced Reverse lights repaired



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): January 2017: Damage reported: minor damage Damage to front

Front bumper misaligned, primarily on passenger side

Scratch in rear bumper and paint chips in front fascia

Dent in passenger-side rear quarter panel arch

All four wheels exhibit curb rash

Center console components show age consistent with mileage and use

Steering wheel shows wear on the rim and lower spokes

Center console wood trim exhibits cracking and fading

Driver's seat upholstery exhibits wear and creasing

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this BMW was initially registered in Iowa before subsequent registration history in Florida and North Carolina. This 330Ci Convertible is now offered with a clean North Carolina title.

From the seller: “This 2000 BMW 323Ci Convertible is a great example of the iconic E46 generation, known for its timeless styling, balanced handling, and engaging driving experience. The smooth inline-six engine, automatic transmission, and power convertible top make it equally enjoyable for spirited backroad drives or relaxed cruising with the top down.

I've invested in repairs and preventative maintenance over the past couple of years to keep the car running reliably, and many of the common E46 maintenance items have already been addressed. It's a stylish, fun-to-drive convertible that captures the spirit of BMW's golden era and would make a great weekend cruiser, enthusiast car, or affordable entry into modern classic BMW ownership.”

Included Items