Auction ended.

AM General M1123 HMMWV

Bid to $16,750 on 07/21/26
Result
AM General M1123 HMMWV
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN187835
Mileage indicated20,000 Miles TMU
LocationPeoria, Arizona
Engine6.5L Diesel V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

2000 AM General M1123 - Walk Around
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2000 AM General M1123 - Cold Start
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Description

The AM General HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) is part of a military vehicle family that entered U.S. service in 1985. The vehicle's rugged performance was truly proven during the 1991 Gulf War, where its mobility gained widespread recognition. Civilian sales began the following year, followed by a marketing partnership with General Motors and the conversion of surplus military examples for civilian use.

This AM General M1123 features a slant-back hardtop and rigid X-frame doors, and it has been converted to a civilian-style vehicle. Power is provided by a diesel 6.5L V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, portal axles, and limited-slip differentials.

The body is coated in gray rubberized bedliner material and is fitted with a brush guard, a rear step bumper, sliding side windows, and five rear windows. The headlights and indicators have been converted to LED, and auxiliary lighting is integrated at the front and rear.

Inside, four Smittybilt bucket seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a fabricated center console, which houses a storage compartment and cupholders. The cabin’s electrical system has been converted to 12-volt and powers USB outlets, auxiliary switches, and a Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers.

This M1123 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name that lists the truck as a 2000 AM General HMMWV.

Highlights

  • M1123 civilian-style conversion

  • 6.5L diesel V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Slant-back hardtop with five windows

  • Gray rubberized coating

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transferase

  • Portal axles

  • Limited-slip differentials

  • Inboard disc brakes

  • 16.5″ 12-bolt beadlock steel wheels

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Lockable rigid doors with X-frame pattern and sliding windows

    • Fold-down brush guard

    • Rear step bumper

    • LED headlights and indicators

    • Integrated front and rear auxiliary lighting

    • Lockable fuel filler door

  • Interior

    • Four Smittybilt bucket seats

    • Fabricated center console with storage compartment and cupholders

    • Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers

    • Auxiliary switches and USB outlets

    • 12-volt cabin electrical system

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that the fuel pump, drive belt, and air filter have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Interior trim shows wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this AM General M1123 in October 2022.

Additional Information

  • The clean Arizona title lists a model year of 2000, which corresponds to the January 2000 delivery date shown on the identification tag.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

AM General M1123 HMMWV

Last bid
HallnSS
HallnSS
$16,750
Seller
JL_d59hvw
JL_d59hvw
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids18
Views9,908

Comments & bids

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HallnSS's avatar
HallnSS
Jul 21 at 6:09 PM
$16,750bid placed 
Lexc's avatar
Lexc
Jul 21 at 6:07 PM
$16,500bid placed 
GRL-Toys' avatar
GRL-Toys
Jul 21 at 5:56 PM
$16,250bid placed 
Lexc's avatar
Lexc
Jul 15 at 4:01 PM
$16,000bid placed 
HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jul 13 at 11:47 PM
$15,000bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 13 at 10:47 PM
$13,250bid placed 
HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jul 13 at 7:05 PM
$13,000bid placed 
CharlieGreenlees_wwk3's avatar
CharlieGreenlees_wwk3
Jul 13 at 6:52 PM
$12,500bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 11 at 1:46 AM
$9,750bid placed 
GRL-Toys' avatar
GRL-Toys
Jul 9 at 7:40 PM
$9,500bid placed 
brepalkel's avatar
brepalkel
Jul 9 at 4:22 PM
$9,250bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Jul 9 at 12:17 AM
$8,750bid placed 
brepalkel's avatar
brepalkel
Jul 9 at 12:01 AM
$8,500bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Jul 8 at 11:38 PM
$6,500bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 8 at 10:19 PM
$6,250bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jul 8 at 6:59 PM
$6,000bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 8 at 2:55 PM
$5,250bid placed 
brepalkel's avatar
brepalkel
Jul 8 at 4:22 AM
$5,000bid placed 

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