AM General M1123 HMMWV
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
The AM General HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) is part of a military vehicle family that entered U.S. service in 1985. The vehicle's rugged performance was truly proven during the 1991 Gulf War, where its mobility gained widespread recognition. Civilian sales began the following year, followed by a marketing partnership with General Motors and the conversion of surplus military examples for civilian use.
This AM General M1123 features a slant-back hardtop and rigid X-frame doors, and it has been converted to a civilian-style vehicle. Power is provided by a diesel 6.5L V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, portal axles, and limited-slip differentials.
The body is coated in gray rubberized bedliner material and is fitted with a brush guard, a rear step bumper, sliding side windows, and five rear windows. The headlights and indicators have been converted to LED, and auxiliary lighting is integrated at the front and rear.
Inside, four Smittybilt bucket seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a fabricated center console, which houses a storage compartment and cupholders. The cabin’s electrical system has been converted to 12-volt and powers USB outlets, auxiliary switches, and a Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers.
This M1123 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name that lists the truck as a 2000 AM General HMMWV.
Highlights
M1123 civilian-style conversion
6.5L diesel V8
Four-speed automatic transmission
Slant-back hardtop with five windows
Gray rubberized coating
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transferase
Portal axles
Limited-slip differentials
Inboard disc brakes
16.5″ 12-bolt beadlock steel wheels
Modifications
Exterior
Lockable rigid doors with X-frame pattern and sliding windows
Fold-down brush guard
Rear step bumper
LED headlights and indicators
Integrated front and rear auxiliary lighting
Lockable fuel filler door
Interior
Four Smittybilt bucket seats
Fabricated center console with storage compartment and cupholders
Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers
Auxiliary switches and USB outlets
12-volt cabin electrical system
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the fuel pump, drive belt, and air filter have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Interior trim shows wear
Ownership History
The seller acquired this AM General M1123 in October 2022.
Additional Information
The clean Arizona title lists a model year of 2000, which corresponds to the January 2000 delivery date shown on the identification tag.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.