Description

T he AM General HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) is part of a military vehicle family that entered U.S. service in 1985. The vehicle's rugged performance was truly proven during the 1991 Gulf War, where its mobility gained widespread recognition. Civilian sales began the following year, followed by a marketing partnership with General Motors and the conversion of surplus military examples for civilian use.

This AM General M1123 features a slant-back hardtop and rigid X-frame doors, and it has been converted to a civilian-style vehicle. Power is provided by a diesel 6.5L V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, portal axles, and limited-slip differentials.

The body is coated in gray rubberized bedliner material and is fitted with a brush guard, a rear step bumper, sliding side windows, and five rear windows. The headlights and indicators have been converted to LED, and auxiliary lighting is integrated at the front and rear.

Inside, four Smittybilt bucket seats are upholstered in black vinyl and separated by a fabricated center console, which houses a storage compartment and cupholders. The cabin’s electrical system has been converted to 12-volt and powers USB outlets, auxiliary switches, and a Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers.

This M1123 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name that lists the truck as a 2000 AM General HMMWV.

Highlights

M1123 civilian-style conversion

6.5L diesel V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Slant-back hardtop with five windows

Gray rubberized coating

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transferase

Portal axles

Limited-slip differentials

Inboard disc brakes

16.5″ 12-bolt beadlock steel wheels

Modifications

Exterior Lockable rigid doors with X-frame pattern and sliding windows Fold-down brush guard Rear step bumper LED headlights and indicators Integrated front and rear auxiliary lighting Lockable fuel filler door

Interior Four Smittybilt bucket seats Fabricated center console with storage compartment and cupholders Bluetooth receiver linked to Pioneer speakers Auxiliary switches and USB outlets 12-volt cabin electrical system



Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the fuel pump, drive belt, and air filter have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Interior trim shows wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this AM General M1123 in October 2022.

Additional Information